DUBOIS — The DuBois Senior League All-Star baseball team opened the Glen Fiebig Memorial Pennsylvania State Tournament in convincing fashion Tuesday night at Stern Field as it used a huge 10-run bottom of the fourth to beat Upper Moreland, 11-0, in five innings.
The game was a pitcher’s duel up to that point, as DuBois a slim 1-0 lead going into that decisive bottom of the fourth. Things quickly changed for the host team though, as DuBois exploded for 10 runs on nine hits to break the game wide open.
And, that offensive onslaught was a collective effort as seven different players had hits in the game — four of whom had two or more.
All that offensive proved to be more than enough offense for the duo of Samson Deeb and Talon Hodge, who combined on a two-hit shutout.
Deeb took a no-hitter into the fifth before Upper Moreland pinch-hitter Nick Simons smacked a leadoff single that dropped in left field. Deeb countered with a strikeout before being pulled to keep him eligible to pitch again Friday.
Deeb allowed the one hit in four 1/3 innings of work while striking out eight and walking a pair.
Hodge relieved Deeb that point and promptly allowed a single to pinch-hitter Chad Jones. However, he then got a ground ball off the bat of Conner Rosenabum that Deeb turned a game-ending 6-3 double play on.
Deeb also played a big offensive role in the win, going 3-for-3 with two runs scored in the leadoff spot. Danny Dixon also was 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a pair of runs scored.
Brayden Zatsick and Aaron Eberly each went 2-for-3, with Zatsick driving in three runs and Eberly two. Gavin Walls added a two-run triple in the win against the team that knocked DuBois into the loser’s bracket at Junior States a year ago.
Next up for DuBois is a matchup with Section 7 champ Downingtown West tonight at 8 p.m. Downingtown bested Section 1 champ Titusville, 4-3, on Tuesday.
Warrior Run battles Hollidaysburg in the other winner’s bracket game today at 5 p.m. Warrior Run (Section 3) beat back Mountain (Section 5), 17-4, while Hollidaysburg (Section 4) topped Pennridge (Section 6), 11-4.
“They all hit the ball tonight, even that first time through the lineup,” said DuBois manager Chris Deeb. “We only had one strikeout tonight, and everybody was swinging and doing their job and putting the ball in play.
“Samson pitched a heck of a game too, and everybody played together and that was the end of it. It was a very good game and we needed that. Everybody is pumped, and now we’re hoping to stay in the winner’s bracket and only play four games instead of seven.”
Deeb and Upper Moreland starter Jimmy Murray were in control through three innings. Deeb allowed just one runner in that stretch on a two-out walk in the second while recording six strikeouts.
DuBois got to Murray for a run in the bottom of the first.
Deeb led off with an infield, was bunted to second by Boston Graham and stole third before scoring on a Dixon double to right-center. Dixon wound up at third when the ball was misplayed in the outfield. However, Murray stranded him there.
Murray then worked around a two-out single in the second by Eberly, while Deeb was thrown out trying to steal second in the third after hitting a leadoff single.
Deeb then enjoyed a quick 1-2-3 to of the fourth before the DuBois offensive exploded in the bottom half of the inning.
Dixon got things jump-started with a leadoff single before Walker Thomas pushed a bunt between the pitcher and first baseman for a hit. Hunter Allman then reached on an error to load the bases with no outs.
Zatsick then ripped a RBI single to center to make it 2-0 and spelled the end for Murray. Zach O’Connor came on in relief, and Eberly greeted him by ripping a two-run single down the left-field line before Walls hammered a two-run triple into the right-field corner to put DuBois up 6-0.
That rolled over the DuBois order and Deeb reached on his second infield hit of the game. O’Connor countered with a pair of outs that should have ended the inning if not for the early error in the inning.
DuBois didn’t let Upper Moreland off the hook though, as Dixon smacked a RBI single to center in his second at-bat of the inning. Thomas followed with a walk before Allman flared a single to right that chased home another run to make it 9-0.
Zatsick then punctuated the inning and put the 10-run mercy rule into play when he ripped a two-run single to center to put DuBois up 11-0.
Upper Moreland tried to extend the game in the fifth as it recorded its only two hits of the game, but Deeb’s game-ending double play turn helped clean up the inning for DuBois.
Upper Moreland drops into the loser’s bracket and battles Titusville today at 2 p.m. in an elimination game.
DUBOIS 11,
UPPER MORELAND 0, 5 innings
Score by Innings
Upper Moreland 000 00 — 0
DuBois 100 (10)x — 11
Upper Moreland—0
Zach O’Connor rf-p 1000, Jackson Townsend c 2000, Patrick Kilgus 3b-1b 2000, Jimmy Murray p-3b 2000, Max Abbosh 2b 2000, Luke Sword lf 0000, Nick Simons ph 1010, Dilan Gruenbaum cf 1000, Ethan Mort ph 1000, Chase Rampulla ss 1000, Chad Jones ph 1010, Michael Harter 1b 1000, Conner Rosenbaum ph 1000. Totals: 16-0-2-0.
DuBois—11
Samson Deeb p-ss 3230, Boston Graham c 2001, Talon Hodge ss-p 3000, Danny Dixon cf 3232, Walker Thomas lf 2210, Hunter Allman 1b 3211, Brayden Zatsick 2b 3123, Aaron Eberly rf 3122, Gavin Walls 3b 2112. Totals: 24-11-13-11.
Errors: UM 2, DuBois 0. LOB: UM 3, DuBois 3. DP: UM 0, DuBois 1. 2B: Dixon. 3B: Walls. SB: Deeb. CS: Deeb (by Townsend).
Pitching
Upper Moreland: Jimmy Murray-3+ IP, 7 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Zach O’Connor-1 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
DuBois: Samson Deeb-4 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 8 SO; Talon Hodge-2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Deeb. Losing pitcher: Murray.