DUBOIS — Coming of quick mercy-rule victory on the opening day of the Pennsylvania Senior League State Tournament, DuBois battled late into the night Wednesday against Downingtown West and appeared headed to its second win in as many days.
DuBois used a four-run top of the second to take control of the winner’s bracket matchup and eventually took a 4-1 lead to the bottom of the seventh thanks in large part to a stellar pitching performance from Hunter Allman.
However, Allman hit the 95-pitch limit after retiring the first two batters in the sixth, and unfortunately for DuBois the wheels kind of came off from there as the District 10 champs suffered a heartbreaking 5-4 loss in walk-off fashion in a game that ended just before midnight.
Caleb Laverty delivered that crushing blow for Downingtown West, as he belted a walk-off, three-run triple to center off reliever Gavin Walls with one out in the bottom of the seventh to hand DuBois a heartbreaking 5-4 loss.
That huge hit propelled Downingtown West into Thursday night’s winner’s bracket final against Warrior Run, which outlasted Hollidaysburg, 12-9. Wednesday in a game delayed by severe storms that worked through the DuBois Area.
Allman settled for a no-decision for DuBois after tossing 5 2/3 strong innings. He allowed one unearned run on seven hits while striking out five and walking a a pair. He did a nice job working out of a couple jams, as he left the bases loaded in the third and fifth innings and a pair of runners on base in the first.
DuBois bounced back from the tough loss to beat Pennridge, 12-4, Thursday to stay alive in the tournament.
Both teams had the chance to strike first in the opening innings but were unable to do so.
Luke Dividio led off the game with a single, but Allman promptly got Laverty ro line into a 4-3 double play. That proved key Downingtown followed with a pair of hits. However, Allman countered with a strikeout to end the inning.
Allman then stranded a runner following a two-out error in the second and left three more on base in the third after another DuBois error and a pair of hits. Brayden Zatsick got DuBois out of the jam when he caught a foul ball on his knees behind the third base bag.
Meanwhile, DuBois’ first threat came in the top of the second when it loaded the bases with one out on a Talon Hodge single, Walker Thomas walk and Allman being hit by a pitch.
DuBois couldn’t push a run across though as Downington starter Declan McDermott got out of the jam. McDermott was as fortunate in the third as DuBois erupted for four runs on four hits to grab the lead at 4-0.
DuBois loaded the bases with one out on singles by Samson Deeb, Noah Farrell and Danny Dixon. Hodge then ripped a pitch into the right-field corner for a three-run triple to put DuBois on top 3-0.
Hodge later stole home with two outs as Allman, who had walked, got caught in a rundown log enough for his teammate to score to make it 4-0.
DuBois took that 4-0 lead to the fifth before Downingtown finally got to Allman.
Laverty and Andrew Crowley led off the inning with back-to-back singles, but Allman countered with back-to-back outs. An error extended the inning and allowed Laverty to score to make it 4-1. Allman then walked a batter to load the bases before fielding a sharp comebacker for the final out.
Allman then retired the first two hitters in the sixth but saw his day come to an end as he hit the pitch limit. DuBois went to Brayden Zatsick in relief, and Downingtown quickly loaded the bases with two outs on a walk, infield single and hit batsman.
Zatsick was able to wiggle out of the jam though, as right fielder Aaron Eberly tracking down a fly ball to end the threat.
DuBois then threatened in the top of the seventh as Farrell ripped a leadoff single, was bunted to second and got third on a balk call. However, Downingtown reliever Dovidio stranded him there.
Zatsick went back to the hill in the bottom of the seventh and retired the leadoff hitter on a grounder to short. But, Downingtown quickly loaded the bases on a bunt single, single to center and a walk.
That spelled the end for Zatsick, as DuBois elected to go Walls in relief. Walls hit Dovidio to force home a run to make it 4-2 before working a full count on Laverty, who drilled the ensuing pitch to center for a walk-off, three-run triple to cengter.
Laverty finished 2-for-4 with the triple and three RBIs. Crowley was 3-for-4 for Downingtown, while Lathrop had a pair of hits.
Farrell and Dixon each had two hits for DuBois.
DOWNINGTOWN WEST 5,
DUBOIS 4
Score by Innings
DuBois 004 000 0 — 4
Down. West 000 010 4 —:5
* There was one out when game ended
DuBois—4
Samson Deeb ss 3110, Boston Graham c 4000, Noah Farrell 1b 4120, Danny Dixon cf 4120, Talon Hodge 2b 3113, Walker Thomas lf 3010, Hunter Allman p-3b 1000, Brayden Zatsick 3b-p 3000, Gavin Walls p 0000, Aaron Eberly rf 2010. Totals: 27-4-8-3.
Downingtown West—5
Luke Dovidio ss-p 4111, Caleb Laverty c 4123, Andrew Crowley 3b 4030, Zach Lathrop cf 3020, Austen Frye dh 4010, Declan McDermott p 0000, Rowan O’Brien rf 0000, Griff Ceribelli rf-lf 4000, Sam Lusenring 2b 2000, Brady Dowds ph-2b 1110, Bryan Cooper 1b 4110, Tyler Guy lf-ss 2100. Totals: 32-5-11-4.
Errors: DuBois 3, DW 0. LOB: DuBois 9, DW 14, DP: DuBois 1, DW 0. 3B: Hodge, Laverty. SAC: Hodge. HBP: Allman (by McDermott), Eberly (by Dovidio); Dovidio (by Walls), Lathrop (by Zatsick). SB: Hodge; Guy. CS: Dixon (by Laverty); Allman (by Laverty).
Pitching
DuBois: Hunter Allman-5 2/3 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB< 5 SO; Brayden Zatsick-2/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO, 1 HB; Gavin Walls-1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER. 0 BB, 0 SO, 1 HB.
DW: Declan McDermott-5 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO; Luke Dovidio-2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Dovidio. Losing pitcher: Walls.