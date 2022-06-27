DuBOIS — The DuBois Senior League All-Star team saw its season on life support in the top of the sixth inning against Elk County on Sunday at Stern Family Field. Elk County had a convincing 12-2 win in five innings on Friday in the best-of-3 series.
And trailing 14-5 with two outs and a runner on third to implement the potential mercy rule, DuBois pitcher Trent Miller was able to get Elk County’s Ben Porkolab to fly out with a line drive to right.
From there, DuBois would score five runs in the bottom of the sixth and another five in the bottom of the seventh — the last two of which came on a Gavin Walls walk-off double — as DuBois forced a deciding third game on Tuesday with a 15-14 win.
The marathon matchup took over three hours and saw six different pitchers as Elk County got the bats rolling mid-game as they did on Friday evening before DuBois — which had one hit in the first three innings — came alive when it mattered most.
Elk County led 2-1 going into the top of the fourth inning as its two runs were on a wild pitch in the top of the first and a Rocco Delhunty sac bunt in the top of the second, with DuBois scoring its run in the bottom of the first on a Ricky Clark RBI single. But Elk County, needing one win for the District 10 Senior League title, plated seven runs and led 9-1.
The top of the fourth saw Delhunty with an RBI single and Porkolab and Brayden Asti with a two-RBI single each. Delhunty’s second at-bat of the inning plated another runner as Elk held a commanding 9-1 lead.
DuBois was able to cut the deficit in half in the bottom half of the inning as they finally got the bats rolling. A wild pitch scored Lucas Delaney and another Clark RBI single made it 9-3. Jeremiah Mondi then hit a single to center to plate Clark and a Bryson Billock double to right scored Mondi to make it 9-5.
However, Elk was able to score three more in the top of the fifth to make it 12-5 thanks to a two-RBI double into left by Shawn Geci and a Cayden Vogt RBI single.
DuBois couldn’t get anything going in the bottom of the fifth as Elk tried to then make it a mercy rule sweep for the series, scoring two runs to make it 14-5. With no outs and Delhunty at second, Hunter Beeler would hit an RBI single over short to make it 13-5. After an Aiden Beimel fly out to left, Geci would then hit into a fielder’s choice to score Louis Bonini to make it 14-5 before DuBois was able to get out of the inning without the 10-run mercy rule kicking in.
DuBois’ comeback trail took life in the bottom of the sixth as Elk pitcher Asti walked the first three batters of the inning to load the bases, as well as having two balks. A Mondi sac fly to left cut the Elk lead to 14-6 and a double steal had Elk catcher Vogt trying to get out Clark at second as Miller would then make it home to cut the lead to 14-7. Another balk by Asti plated Clark as DuBois got within six and with Aiden Beimel now on the mound, Quin Morgan hit an infield single to make it 14-9.
After Walls drew a walk, Nicoli Feshuk ripped a single to left, plating Morgan to make it 14-10, but Walls was thrown out trying to stretch it to third to get out of the inning.
And for the first time all game, DuBois was able to get a 1-2-3 inning with Miller on the mound, getting Derek Beimel to groundout and both Vogt and Asti to fly out to left field as DuBois took all of the momentum trailing 14-10 into the bottom of the seventh inning.
Delaney drew a leadoff walk to get things going as Miller then hit one to second, with the Elk throw going wide for an error. Clark then drew a walk to load up the bases. Aiden Beimel was then able to get Mondi to popup to Vogt catching with just one pitch. Billock made it two outs, although he did his job with a sac fly RBI to center to make it 14-11.
Lynx Lander then drew a walk to load up the bases again with Morgan at the plate. And with a 2-2 count with two outs, Morgan ripped one to center, plating Miller and Clark to make it 14-13. That led to Walls stepping up to the plate as the No. 8 hitter. Prior to the seventh inning, Walls was 0-for-3 on the day with two strikeouts. But the left fielder came in clutch whenever DuBois needed it the most — ripping a shot to the left/center gap. Lander was able to score to tie the ballgame up as Morgan was right behind her, plating the winning run for a dramatic 15-14 walk-off victory.
Morgan — who didn’t enter the game until the fourth inning — led DuBois going 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Clark matched his 2-for-2 box score from Friday, this time adding three runs and two RBIs to the mix.
Geci and Delhunty had three RBIs each for Elk County as Porkolab and Asti had two hits and two RBIs.
Geci started on the mound for Elk County and Delaney did for DuBois, but it was Miller picking up the win as he tossed the final three innings, allowing five hits and five runs while striking out one and walking one.
After the game, a coin flip was used to determine where to play the deciding game three of the series with Elk County winning the toss, thus Tuesday’s game at 6 p.m. will be played at the Ridgway Little League Complex.
DuBOIS 15,
ELK COUNTY 14
Score by Innings
Elk 110 732 0 — 14
DuBois 100 405 5 — 15
Two outs when winning run scored.
Elk County—14
Aiden Beimel ss-p 5110, Shawn Geci p-cf 3313, Ben Porkolab lf 5122, Derek Beimel 2b-ss 4100, Cayden Vogt c 4111, Brayden Asti 3b-p-3b 4222, Rocco Delhunty dh-rf 2223, Frankie Miller rf-3b-2b 2000, Louis Bonini ph 1110, Hunter Beeler 1b 2111, Patrick Forster ph 1000, Austin Young pr 0100, JJ Blessel cf-rf 0000. Totals: 32-14-11-12.
DuBois—15
Lucas Delaney p-1b 1400, Trent Miller ss-p 3300, Ricky Clark 1b-3b 2322, Alex Sago 1b-p 0000, Jeremiah Mondi c 4112, Bryson Billock cf 2011, Lynx Lander 2b 2210, Michael Stainbrook 2b 1000, Brandt Bash 3b 2000, Quin Morgan 3b-ss-2b 3223, Gavin Walls lf 4012, Anthony Sago rf 2010, Nicoli Feshuk rf 2011. Totals: 28-15-10-11.
Errors: Elk 4, DuBois 6. LOB: Elk 7, DuBois 9. 2B: Geci; Billock, Walls. SF: Mondi, Billock. SAC: Delhunty. SB: Geci 2, Asti 2, Miller 2; Delaney 3, Clark 2, Miller, Al. Sago. CS: Geci (by Mondi); Morgan (by Vogt). HBP: Vogt (by Delaney).
Pitching
Elk County: Shawn Geci-3 2/3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 6 BB, 8 SO; Brayden Asti-1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO; Aiden Beimel-1 1/3 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO.
DuBois: Lucas Delaney-3 2/3 IP, 6 H, 9 R, 4 ER, 6 BB, 3 SO, 1 HB; Alex Sago-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO; Trent Miller-3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Miller. Losing pitcher: A. Beimel.