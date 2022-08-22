Another year of DuBois Area High School football kicks off Friday night when the Beavers play host to Karns City in the season opener at Mansell Stadium, a game that features the extra pomp and circumstance of the school’s annual Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony being the first home game of the season.
The 8th annual DAHS Sports Hall of Fame class will be introduced during an induction ceremony at halftime and features four standout athletes in Kristin (Day) Shute, Zach Lundgren, Geno Morelli and the late Larry Swider. The class also features contributor Dr. Dan Gordon and the latest Legacy Award honoree in Steve Black, both of whom are also being honored posthumously.
The Legacy Award goes to an individual who has had a lasting impact on the athletic programs prior to the merger of Reynoldsville/Sykesville with DuBois in 1965 that created the present day school district.
This year’s six-member class is the largest since the inaugural eight-member class was inducted in 2015.
Here is a closer look at each new 2022 hall of fame inductee:
Kristin (Day) Shute
Shute, the daughter of Dennis and Sue Day, is a 2011 graduate who competed in gymnastics and swimming and diving.
In gymnastics, she was a member of the 2009 Central Pennsylvania Gymnastics League championship team and was the champion in the all-around competition as well as on bars, floor and vault. That same year, she competed in the Diamond Division at the state meet and was crowned floor champion.
She enjoyed even more success as a diver, both a the high and collegiate level.
Shute was the District 9 League champion in 2009 and 2011 and went on to win gold at the District 6/9 AAA Championship mee both those years. She placed 10th at states in 2011.
After graduating from DAHS, Shute attended Clarion University where she continued her diving career and was a a three-time NCAA champion. She was named the 2015 NCAA Woman of the Year.
Shute then completed her education at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2019 with a Doctor of Osteopathy Degree. She is currently completing her residency at the Penn State Health Network in Hershey and lives in Hummelstown with her husband Brandon and son Parker.
Shute was nominated by John Wayne.
Zach Lundgren
Lundgren, the son of John and Sarah Lundgren, is a 2007 graduate who excelled in wrestling for the Beavers and was a four-time varsity lettermen.
He earned the rare distinction of winning four District 9 Class 3A titles in four different weight classes (130, 135, 145, 160) and won the D-9 Class 3A Outstanding Wrestler Award his senior year. He also won his lone PIAA medal as a senior, placing eighth in Hershey, as he concluded his high school career with a record of 133-38. Those 133 wins still rank third in school history.
The Beavers also won two District 9 Class 3A Team Tournament titles and three D-9 AAA Tournament titles during his career.
Lundgren was a four-time TCS/CE All-Star and three-time District 9 Class AAA All-Star and was honored with the school’s Jack Sullivan MVP Award his senior year.
After graduation, Lundgren continued his wrestling career at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown (UPJ), where he was a three-time NCAA Academic All-American. He graduated from UPJ with a dual major in environmental studies and geography.
He currently lives in DuBois with his wife Chelsea and children Rowen, Stella, Duke, and Leo. He serves as an active duty guardsman and Black Hawk instructor pilot out of Johnstown.
Lundgren was nominated by Luke Bundy.
Geno Morelli
Morelli, the son of Sue and the late Pete Morelli, was another wrestling standout for the Beavers who graduated in 2012. His father Pete was a member of the inaugural DAHS Hall of Fame class in 2015.
A four time-time letterwinner, Morelli won three District 9 Class 3A titles and helped the Beavers win the 2012 D-9 team tournament title and team championships at districts in 2011 and 2012. Morelli was a two-time PIAA medalist, placing fifth in both 2011 and 2012, and finished his career with a record of 123-32. His wins rank seventh in school history.
He won the Jack Sullivan MVP Award in 2011 and 2012. He also was a TCS/CE First Team All-Star multiple times and earned Wrestler of the Year honors in 2012. He also was named to the TCS/CE All-Decade Team for the 2010s as an upperweight.
After high school, Morelli went on to wrestle at both the University of Pittsburgh and Penn State University. He graduated from Penn State with a degree in energy finance. While at PSU, he was a NCAA qualifier in 2016 and member of two NCAA team championship squads for the Nittany Lions.
Morelli, who lives in Houston, Texas, with his wife Danielle, recently founded a tech startup company and is pursuing a career as an MMA fighter. He will be unable to attend Friday’s induction ceremony, so his Hall of Fame crystal will be accepted by his cousin Zach Lundgren, a fellow Hall of Fame inductee this year.
Morelli was nominated by Luke Bundy.
Larry Swider
Swider, the son of the late John and Deborah Swider, was a 1973 graduate who competed in football and track and field, earning three varsity letters in each sport.
Football is where he built his legacy, twice being named a Central Counties All-Star (1971 and 1972) while also earning Associated Press Honorable Mention All-State honors as a defensive back his senior season. However, Swider’s future proved to be as a punter, as he had a 43 yard per punt average throughout his high school career.
After graduating high school, Swider took his punting skills to the University of Pittsburgh and helped the Panthers win the 1976 national championship. Swider majored in economics at Pitt but followed his dreams of being a professional football player. He was taken in the seventh round of the 1977 NFL draft by the Denver Broncos and went to play professionally for six years in the NFL and USFL.
After his playing days, Swider lived in Fayetteville, Texas, with his wife Barbara before passing away in 2021. His wife will be attending Friday’s ceremony to represent her late husband.
Swider was nominated by Tom Vizza.
Steve Black
Black coached the DuBois High School boys basketball team for four seasons (1957-1961). He compiled an impressive record of 81-18, with his .818 winning percentage still being the highest in school history. He led DuBois to three straight District 9 championships from 1959-1961.
In 1959, the school won its first championship in many years by beating Knoch, 74-48, in the title game. The team continued its success that season by beating Pittsburgh South Hills and Erie Strong Vincent in the PIAA playoffs before losing to Farrell in the western finals.
DuBois repeated as champs in 1960 by beating Slippery Rock, 78-48, in the championship game but once again lost to Farrell in the western finals.
His teams completed the three-peat in 1961, rolling past Knoch in the finals again — this time capturing a 74-41 victory. Unfortunately, the team didn’t have the same PIAA playoff success and lost its opening game to Hickory.
Coach Black has no living relatives the school is aware of, thus he will not be represented at Friday’s ceremony.
Dr. Dan Gordon
Gordon, who passed away in 2018, will be inducted posthumously to the Hall of Fame as a contributor for his 37 years of service as the team physician for the football team from 1974-2011.
Dr. Gordon’s great dedication, energy and commitment allowed many athletes to achieve greater levels of success. He provided athletes with education and counseling to help prevent and treat injuries. And, he was one of the team’s biggest fans.
Gordon will be represented at the ceremony by his wife Pat and children JC and Gretchen.
Hall of Fame
Information
Each inductee or representative will be presented with their own personal crystal trophy of recognition.
A large Hall of Fame plaque featuring the names of each year’s inductees will also be placed outside the high school gym in the back hallway.
Anyone from the general public can nominate a person for the Hall of Fame committee to consider in one of four categories that include:
• Outstanding individual athletic achievement.
• Outstanding coaching achievement.
• Outstanding team achievement.
• Outstanding contribution/service by a school official.
The other main criteria for candidacy is that the nominee (athlete) must have graduated from DAHS at least 10 years prior to nomination, while other candidates must be removed from employment of the district for at least five years.
Also, all nominees must have been involved in athletics at DuBois Area High School, which was officially established in 1965 when Reynoldsville and Sykesville merged with DuBois.
The idea of the Sports Hall of Fame was spearheaded by John Wayne — a long-time teacher and a coach in the DuBois Area School District — and was embraced by many within the school district.
The legacy category was added as a way to honor those involved in DuBois athletics before the merger and creation of the current DuBois Area High School in 1965.
Nomination forms can be obtained from the school website (follow link) at at www.dasd.k12.pa.us or at the district office. Completed forms should be mailed to DuBois Area High School Athletic Office, DuBois Area High School Sports Hall of Fame, 425 Orient Ave., DuBois, PA, 15801.
Nominations received by June 1 of each year will considered at the annual selection meeting. Once a nomination is received, the nominee remains under permanent consideration for election to the Hall of Fame.