We’re already a month into the high school football season, and in somewhat of a scheduling quirk this year, the DuBois Beavers will finally play their first home game of the season here in Week 4.
And, with that comes the school’s new tradition of holding its annual Sports Hall of Fame ceremony at halftime of the home opener each season.
The DuBois Area Sports Hall of Fame is now in its 9th year of existence and the five newest members — four standout athletes and one coach — will be honored Friday night when the Beavers welcome Bradford to Mansell Stadium.
The newest Hall of Fame class features Dan Dennison, Nick Hooten, Bob Mikelonis, Henry Shaffer and the latest Legacy Award recipient in Harry Clarke, who will be honored posthumously.
The Legacy Award goes to an individual who has had a lasting impact on the athletic programs prior to the merger of Reynoldsville/Sykesville with DuBois in 1965 that created the present day school district.
Here is a closer look at each new 2023 hall of fame inductee:
Dan Dennison
Dennison, the son of Jack and Denise Dennison, is a 1998 graduate who played varsity baseball for three years.
During his time in a Beaver uniform, he left his mark on the baseball program. He was a member of District 9 Class 3A championship squads in 1996 and 1997 and was named a Central Penn League First Team All-Star twice while also being a two-time Tri-County Sunday All-Star selection.
Dennison was named and Tri-County Sunday Player of the Year in 1997 and later earned a spot on the Tri-County Sunday All-Decade of Excellence Team (1993-2003). He sported a career average of .451 with 51 RBIs, 36 runs, and 5 home runs.
After graduation, Dan attended St. Bonaventure to continue playing baseball and earned at bachelor’s degree in History in 2002. He currently works as a Sales Manager with Diamond Vantage. Dennison lives in Falls Creek with his wife Angela and children Jaxson and Hunter.
Dennison was nominated by Tom Calliari.
Nick Hooten
Hooten, the son of Jeff and Glenda Hooten, is a 2000 DAHS graduate. He participated in basketball, earning three varsity letters.
He was the starting point guard for three District 9 4A championship teams and also helped the Beavers win a league championship in 2000. Hooten was a two-time District 9 4A league All-Star, as well as a Tri-County Sunday All-Star in both 1999 and 2000. He earned the John Klees Boys Basketball Team MVP as a senior in 2000.
Hooten still ranks third on the program’s all-time scoring list with 1,106 points.
After graduating, Hooten attended Penn State and earned a BS in marketing. He then earned his MBA at New York University. He currently lives in Eastchester, N.Y., with his wife Katie and children Tessie, Sadie, and Trevor. He works at Franklin Templeton as the Head of Investment Solutions.
Hooten was nominated by Steve Goodman.
Bob Mikelonis
Mikelonis, a 1969 graduate, is the son of Tuffy and Vickie Mikelonis. He competed in football and track and field for the Beavers.
On the gridiron, Mikelonis is the only DuBois Area High School football player to rush for 1,000 yards in three separate seasons. He is still the No. 2 all-time career rusher with 3,448 yards. During his playing days, DuBois won won three consecutive “Big 3” championships from 1966-68. His individual ability earned him AP All-State Team honors twice and once for the UPI Team.
When it came to track and field, he helped the Beavers win District 9 team titles in 1967 and 1968. Individually, he won D-9 titles two D-9 titles in the half-mile relay in 1967 and the 220 dash in 1969. He finished his senior year being named Athlete of the Year.
After graduation, Mikelonis attended Dartmouth College to play football and earn a degree in biology. He then attended Pitt Medical School to become a doctor. He retired in 2022 with over 40 years of family medicine.
He currently lives in Erie with his wife Gretchen. They have one daughter, Jill.
Mikelonis was nominated by John Wayne.
Henry Shaffer
Shaffer, the son of Hubert and Lillian Shaffer, is a 1966 graduate who participated in wrestling where he earned three varsity letters.
He posted a career record of 48-6 on the mat, suffering just one loss in both his junior and season seasons while winning three District 9 titles — one at 154 pounds (1964) and two at 165 pounds (1965-66). He went to win a Northwest Regional title in 1965 before takinfg home a PIAA silver medal at 165. He helped lead the Beavers to a District 9 Class A team title as a senior.
Following graduation, Shaffer attended Clarion University to continue his wrestling career and earneda BS in Special Education. After completing college, Henry was very active with “Athletes in Action, Campus Crusade for Christ,”, worked for the DuBois Area School District and owned and operated a construction company.
Since semi-retiring, Shaffer opened and operates the Inn at Narrows Creek with his wife Linda. The couple lives in DuBois have three adult sons: Joshua, Isaac, and Solomon.
Shaffer was nominated by Joel Gilbert.
Harry Clarke
Clarke originally went to college to be a lawyer but had a different calling in coaching. When he told his father, he was provided advice by his father which he attempted to apply every day of his life and used as his mantra — “No matter what you do, try to do it better than anyone else in the world.”
Clarke began his coaching career at Burgettstown, with stops at Verona High and Midway before starting at Reynoldsville High School in 1950. Locally, he coached at Reynoldsville High for 11 years before taking on the head coaching responsibilities of the merger of Reynoldsville/Sykesville High School for four years. He later went on to be the head coach at Central (Martinsburg).
He is most famous for his multiple-offense style of play. His teams used just about every play ever drawn up on a napkin or blackboard. Two of his teams had perfect 9-0 seasons — his 1953 Reynoldsville High School team and 1964 Reynoldsville/Sykesville High School squad.
Coach Clarke commented back then that, “We never tried to get the kids sky-high for games. Instead, we stressed the meaning of the game, how it could help us win a conference title or how it would affect the season.”
He was inducted into the Pennsylvania High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 1986. In his 35-year coaching career, Clark posted an overall record of 221-86-16.
The school was unable to contact any living relatives for Coach Clarke, so he is unlikely to be represented at Friday’s ceremony.
Hall of Fame
Information
Each inductee or representative will be presented with their own personal crystal trophy of recognition.
A large Hall of Fame plaque featuring the names of each year’s inductees will also be placed outside the high school gym in the back hallway.
Anyone from the general public can nominate a person for the Hall of Fame committee to consider in onee of four categories that include:
• Outstanding individual athletic achievement.
• Outstanding coaching achievement.
• Outstanding team achievement.
• Outstanding contribution/service by a school official.
The other main criteria for candidacy is that the nominee (athlete) must have graduated from DAHS at least 10 years prior to nomination, while other candidates must be removed from employment of the district for at least five years.
Also, all nominees must have been involved in athletics at DuBois Area High School, which was officially established in 1965 when Reynoldsville and Sykesville merged with DuBois.
The idea of the Sports Hall of Fame was spearheaded by John Wayne — a long-time teacher and a coach in the DuBois Area School District — and was embraced by many within the school district. The legacy category was added as a way to honor those involved in DuBois athletics before the merger and creation of the current DuBois Area High School in 1965.
The current DAHS Sports hall of Fame committee is comprised of Wayne, Gil Barker, Chuck Ferra, Justin Marshall, Chuck Pasternak, Scott Sullivan, Andy Edinger, Cory Hand, Pam Murdock and Amanda Rosman.
Nomination forms can be obtained from the school website (follow link) at at www.dasd.k12.pa.us or at the district office. Completed forms should be mailed to DuBois Area High School Athletic Office, DuBois Area High School Sports Hall of Fame, 425 Orient Ave., DuBois, PA, 15801.
Nominations received by June 1 of each year will considered at the annual selection meeting. Once a nomination is received, the nominee remains under permanent consideration for election to the Hall of Fame.