The home opener for the DuBois football team has become a very special occasion in recent seasons with the creation of the DuBois Area High School Sports Hall of Fame, as that year’s induction class is always honored at halftime that first home game.
Those festivities will be twice as special Friday night when the Beavers welcome the Brookville Raiders to Mansell Stadium because two Hall of Fame classes will be part of the induction ceremonies.
The school’s Hall of Fame selection committee announced last year’s class to the public prior to the season, but the induction ceremony wasn’t held because the school district was facing stadium capacity limitations because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That means the Class of 2020 — which featured three standout athletes in Mike Diaz, Ron “Bub” Maietta and Bud Plaszenski; long-time softball coach Tom Kurts and the latest Legacy Award honoree Ed LaBorde — will be honored Friday as part of a double ceremony with the new 2021 inductees.
The 7th annual DAHS Sports Hall of Fame class features four standout athletes — one of whom not only became a coach but also a school administrator — in Roger Collins, Chad Hoare, Joel Volansky and Leah Wallock. The fifth new inductee is the latest Legacy Award honoree in Ken Brinker.
Here is a closer look at each new 2021 hall of fame inductee:
Roger Collins
A 1974 graduate, Collins did a little bit of everything during his time at DAHS, which spanned five different decades.
As an athlete for the Beavers, Collins was voted an AP All-State Honorable Mention on the gridiron as a defensive back in 1973 as a senior and later that school year was named the boys basketball team’s MVP.
He returned to his alma mater in 1980 and began a long coaching career, first guiding the school’s boys and girls tennis teams. However, he most recognized for coaching the boys basketball program through some of its most successful seasons.
He guided the Beavers’ program for eight seasons (1988-96) and holds the school record for wins by a coach with 107. The Beavers won the District 9 League title in 1990 and were crowned D-9 class 4A champions that same season. He was named the Tri-County Sunday/Courier Express Coach of the year in 1996.
After finishing his coaching career, Collins continued to make a different at DAHS in many different ways. He served as athletic director, became the high school principal and was later named assistant to the superintendent. He was also a member of the District 9 athletic committee for 16 years. All told, Collins gave the DuBois Area School District 34 years of service.
After retiring in 2016, Collins and his wife, who have two children (Andy and Laura), moved to Venice, Fla.
He was nominated by George Tinnick and Cory Hand.
Chad Hoare
The son of Richard and Marilyn Hoare, the 2001 grad was a three-sport standout for the Beavers who competed in football, wrestling and baseball.
He was a four-time lettermen on the gridiron and earn First Team honors in 2000 for both the District 9 League (linebacker/fullback) and TCS/CE All-Stars (linebacker).
Hoare earned three letters in wrestling and finished his career with 95 wins, which ranked third in school history when he graduated.
He was a four-time District 9 Class AAA champion at three different weights (145, 152, 171) and placed fifth the PIAA Championships at 171 pounds in 2001. The Beavers also won four District 9 team championships during his career, which saw him earn TCS/CE All-Star honors all four years.
Hoare was a two-time lettermen in baseball.
After high school, he graduated from Bloomsburg University with a BS in business administration. He currently resides in San Diego, Calif., where he is the Senior Vice President of Sales for Medline Industries. He and his wife Jackie have five children.
Hoare was nominated by Denny Nosker.
Joel Volansky
Volansky, who passed away in May of 2019, was the son of Joe and Beverly Volansky.
He was a standout on the hardwood for the Beavers, earning four varsity letters before graduating in 1990. Volanksy played for Roger Collins and was a member of the 1990 basketball squad that won both the District 9 League and D-9 Class 4A titles.
Volansky was a District 9 Class 4A League All-Star as a junior and senior and scored 1,152 points — a mark that still stands as the school record.
After high school, he graduated from the Armstrong County Memorial Hospital School of Radiologic Technology.
Volansky’s parents will accept his Hall of Fame award. He was nominated by Melissa Wayne, Tom Kurts and Steve Russo.
Leah Wallock
The daughter of Tony and Lisa Wallock, the 2008 graduate was a three-sport athlete for the Lady Beavers. Wallock distinguished herself on the softball diamond, where she earned fur varsity letters, but she also played volleyball and basketball and was a two-time letterwinner in both.
Wallock was a four-time TCS/CE Softball All-Star, earning First Team pitcher honors three of those seasons. She was named the team MVP as a senior in 2008.
She amassed 44 wins in the circle in her career and had 580 strikeouts. She threw two no-hitters, including one perfect game. Offensively, she hit .422 in her final two seasons (junior and senior years) with 50 hits and 30 runs scored.
As a senior in 2008, Wallock was the DAHS Female Leadership Award winner and the recipient of the John Klees Award, which was formerly handed out by the Courier Express and honored the top male and female senior athlete at several of the area high school.
After high school, Wallock attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania where she earned a BS in math education. She currently lives in DuBois and works for the DuBois Area School District.
She was nominated by Shawn Deemer.
Ken Brinker
A 1965 DuBois Area High School grad, Brinker was an outstanding track and field athlete who lettered in all three years in high school and had many noteworthy accomplishments on the oval and in the pit.
As a sophomore, Brinker finished second in the district in both the long jump and 440 yard dash. In his junior year, he had a breakout season by winning the long jump, 120 yard high hurdles, and 440 yard dash at the District 9 Championships. He then finished his junior season by placing fifth at the PIAA Championships in the long jump.
As a senior, he accomplished arguably more than any track athlete had previously in our school’s history.
At the District 9 Championships, he won and established district records in the long jump with a distance of 21 feet 3.5 inches, 120 yard high hurdles with a time of 14.9 seconds, while tying the record of 51.3 seconds in the 440 yard dash. At states that year, he went on to finished second in the long jump, fourth in the high hurdles and was a finalist in the 440.
During his senior year, he also established the school record of 22 feet 5 inches in the long jump — a mark that still stands today.
After high school, Brinker continued his track career and winning attitude at Pennsylvania State University where he was a recipient of multiple track athlete of the year awards.
Hall of Fame
Information
Each inductee or representative will be presented with their own personal crystal trophy of recognition.
A large Hall of Fame plaque featuring the names of each year’s inductees will also be placed outside the high school gym in the back hallway.
Anyone from the general public can nominate a person for the Hall of Fame committee to consider in one of four categories that include:
• Outstanding individual athletic achievement.
• Outstanding coaching achievement.
• Outstanding team achievement.
• Outstanding contribution/service by a school official.
The other main criteria for candidacy is that the nominee (athlete) must have graduated from DAHS at least 10 years prior to nomination, while other candidates must be removed from employment of the district for at least five years.
Also, all nominees must have been involved in athletics at DuBois Area High School, which was officially established in 1965 when Reynoldsville and Sykesville merged with DuBois.
The idea of the Sports Hall of Fame was spearheaded by John Wayne — a long-time teacher and a coach in the DuBois Area School District — and was embraced by many within the school district.
The legacy category was added as a way to honor those involved in DuBois athletics before the merger and creation of the current DuBois Area High School in 1965.
Nomination forms can be obtained from the school website (follow link) at at www.dasd.k12.pa.us or at the district office. Completed forms should be mailed to DuBois Area High School Athletic Office, DuBois Area High School Sports Hall of Fame, 425 Orient Ave., DuBois, PA, 15801.
Nominations received by June 1 of each year will considered at the annual selection meeting. Once a nomination is received, the nominee remains under permanent consideration for election to the Hall of Fame.