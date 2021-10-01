DuBOIS — It was the third time this season that the DuBois Lady Beavers soccer team took on Altoona — with the Lady Mountain Lions being victorious in each of the first two meetings in decisive fashion with 11-1 and 6-0 finals. DuBois would again fall to Altoona, this time by 5-0, but head coach Steve Graeca said it was by far their best effort against an Altoona team that’s arguably the toughest the Lady Beavers face all season.
“There were large parts of this game where we were actually competitive,” Graeca said. “We weren’t just playing defensively. We were controlling the ball and had some offensive momentum at times. They’re just a better team than we are right now. But from where we played them a month ago in the Labor Day tournament (the 11-1 loss) to now? That game (wasn’t close). Altoona across the board is a quality team — offensively and defensively. They’re coached well. We know their passing patterns and style. Each time we’ve been more successful on the scoreboard.
Altoona’s Morgan Sarver picked up a hat trick on the night, with its other two goals coming from Astyn Hileman and Nicole Hawk.
Both teams went back-and-forth in the early going before Sarver scored on a penalty kick at 10:21 to make it 1-0 Altoona.
It would be nearly 20 minutes before Altoona could score another goal — this time as a Quinn Boslett corner kick found Hileman, who knocked in the header for the 2-0 lead.
The Lady Lions would take a 3-0 lead into the half thanks to literally a last-second goal by Sarver. With the clock winding down, Altoona was given a corner kick as Delainey Wisor took it with about six seconds left in the first half. Sarver then got the header to score with the clock showing 39:59 for the 3-0 lead.
“We had an unfortunate PK and some missed opportunities to mark on some corner kicks,” Graeca said. “That goal at the end of the half was the killer. I felt like if went in down 2-0 at halftime, the girls would’ve been really elevated. But the girls were really flat (after the late first half goal).”
The second half saw the Lady Beavers try to erase the deficit with a couple of different opportunities that includes tough shots on goal by Rachel Sickeri that had Altoona’s goalkeeper Quinn DeAntonio coming up with the save each time.
But at 47:05, Hawk would weave in between DuBois defenders and find the back of the net for a 4-0 Altoona lead. Sarver would complete the hat trick at 58:49 by scoring in the middle of traffic.
Both teams would then trade possessions back and forth as the Lady Beavers were unable to get anything by DeAntonio as Altoona took the 5-0 win.
“Until they scored that first goal — and maybe even the second one — I really felt like our girls believed we were in the game, and we really were,” Graeca said. “That’s not a team that we’ve usually walked out on the field thinking that we could beat or even hang with. It’s kind of these moral victories that this team has cultured in the past ... This time I felt like we gave them everything that they could handle. We had a couple breakdowns and eventually they pulled away. But we had players that were playing until the very end at the 80th minute as if it were the first minute. So I’m very proud of our composure as a team, our combativeness and competitiveness and I think (Altoona) are going to go home with a few more ounces of respect for us.”
Even with the loss, Graeca said he was proud of his team and had plenty of players that performed well on the night.
“We’re not quite there but we’re seeing improvements,” Graeca said. “We had some great performances by Emily (Graeca) defensively tonight. We had some excellent hustle from players like Kamryn Fontaine. I think the girls across the board did a really good job. Kara (Tilson) had a nice couple of saves. Rachel Sickeri — a senior captain — showed some great leadership in some times where our team was starting to unravel a little bit. I thought she did a great job stepping up to that leadership position. So in general I was pleased with the team.”
DuBois is back in action Saturday morning as they travel to Bradford.
“We’ve got some big games against Bradford and Karns City,” Graeca said. “We’ve got Senior Night Monday against St. Marys. I think that when we know that we can hang with the best team on our schedule, then we can hang with anybody and I would expect the girls to believe what I do — that we are capable of winning every single game the rest of the way.”
ALTOONA 5,
DuBOIS 0
Score by Halves
Altoona 3 2 — 5
DuBois 0 0 — 0
First Half
A—Morgan Sarver, 10:21.
A—Astyn Hileman (Quinn Boslett assist), 30:04.
A—Morgan Sarver, (Delainey Wisor assist), 39:59.
Second Half
A—Nicole Hawk, 47:05.
A—Morgan Sarver, 58:49.
Statistics
Shots: Altoona 17, DuBois 8. Saves: Altoona 3, DuBois 6. Corner kicks: Altoona 7, DuBois 3.