DuBOIS — On Monday night, the DuBois Lady Beavers soccer team honored its four seniors on Senior Night against the St. Marys Lady Dutch. The Lady Beavers also racked up four goals in the contest — three of which were from Emily Graeca — as DuBois won 4-0.
“Our mission tonight on Senior Night was to make sure we put on a good showing,” DuBois head coach Steve Graeca said. “We showed what this team is capable of. We’ve played (St. Marys) before and we felt like we could move and possess the ball. I think we probably had about 75 percent of possession. And we had some good opportunities and scored earlier in this game then we did in the last one.”
Graeca had three goals while Rachel Sickeri had the other. Senior Stefanie Hoyt had two assists.
“Emily (Graeca) had a hat trick tonight and Rachel had the other goal,” Graeca said. “Rachel’s transformed herself into not just a straight north and south striker. She’s transforming herself into a distributor and she’s learning that when she gives it, she gets it. Her and Emily are starting to build that chemistry that they didn’t really have last year. So in a game like this today, I try to connect them and they were doing a really good job of playing off of each other.”
DuBois came out aggressive by putting up some quick shots, as they got on the board first as Hoyt found Graeca on the right wing, who then found the back of the net for the 1-0 lead just 3:40 into the game.
There would be plenty of opportunities for the Lady Beavers to score again, with many shots going wide and others being stopped by St. Marys goalkeeper Olivia Eckels.
“Our chances were quality but their keeper (Olivia Eckels) made some nice saves,” Graeca said. “What I was pleased about is we didn’t try and get individual — we stayed within the team concept where we were working some players around.”
“We had already played DuBois before so this time we knew what areas to work on — like step into the ball and working on our possession — and this time I think we actually did a better job than the first time,” St. Marys head coach Sam Zimmerman said. “Obviously there’s always learning experiences and takeaways, but I give our defense credit for playing well and our goalie, Olivia Eckels, had a lot of nice saves too.”
It would be almost 30 minutes later before DuBois was able to score again. This time, Sickeri took a corner kick and bent the ball in for a 2-0 lead at 33:12.
However, Graeca would score her second goal just three and a half minutes later as Hoyt once again found her and Graeca was able to make it 3-0 at the 36:44 mark.
DuBois would then take the 3-0 lead into the half and come right back out firing again. The fourth and final goal of the game was at 45:27 as Graeca cashed in amongst traffic off a rebound for the 4-0 lead and to complete her hat trick.
“We just played really good, pretty brand of soccer tonight that I think would’ve been enjoyable to watch from the stands,” Graeca said.
Eckels had 12 saves for St. Marys as the Lady Beavers had 27 shots on goal compared to just four from the Lady Dutch.
“We didn’t get many opportunities to finish but people like Anna Lundin were up front were crashing the net hard,” Zimmerman said.
Coach Graeca said it was good to move players around during Monday’s game to get experience playing other positions.
“Kamryn Fontaine had a chance to play in the midfield,” Graeca said. “We moved Leah McFadden around. She played centerback, she played midfield and in the wing. Mariah (Allen) has been fighting an injury and she got to play in the midfield. We got a chance to see some versatility with the players and also got some JV players some time.”
Honored on Senior Night were goalkeeper Kara Tilson, Rylee Wadding, Riley Maxim and Hoyt.
“It was a night for the seniors,” Graeca said. “Kara (Tilson) in goal, had a chance to play up top and almost got a goal. Rylee Wadding, she plays a defensive mid for us, she got up top. (Riley) Maxim, she hasn’t seen the offensive end of a soccer field in probably four years, she played left wing. Then Stefanie (Hoyt) — who plays up top — also got a chance to get in the action. So that was nice to have all four seniors up there as forwards.”
DuBois is back in action today at Karns City while St. Marys hosts Port Allegany on Wednesday.
“That’s going to be a real big game,” Graeca said. “We beat them 1-0 (earlier this year) and I think they were pretty surprised by that because they beat us twice the year before.”
“DuBois is a good team,” Zimmerman said. “So when you play a good team, it improves our intensity moving forward, especially since we’re heading towards playoffs. So we’ll just keep rolling, improving every game and continue forward.”
DuBOIS 4,
ST. MARYS 0
Score by Halves
St. Marys 0 0 — 0
DuBois 3 1 — 4
First Half
D—Emily Graeca (Stefanie Hoyt assist), 3:40.
D—Rachel Sickeri, 33:12.
D—Emily Graeca (Stefanie Hoyt assist), 36:44.
Second Half
D—Emily Graeca, 45:27.
Statistics
Shots: St. Marys 4, DuBois 27. Saves: St. Marys 12 (Olivia Eckels), DuBois 3 (Kara Tilson 2, Jasmine Carney 1). Corner kicks: St. Marys 2, DuBois 9.