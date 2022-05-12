PUNXSUTAWNEY — The DuBois softball team ran its record to 12-1 on the season with a hard-fought 4-2 victory against rival Punxsutawney Wednesday afternoon.
Both pitchers — DuBois’ Allie Snyder and Punxsy’s Ciara Toven — were forced to work around baserunners in just about every inning, and in the end it was the visiting Lady Beavers who capitalized on their opportunities more to pull out the win.
Punxsy jumped out to an ealry 1-0 lead, scoring a run in the bottom of the first Lexi Poole singled home Avary Powell, who had walked with one out. However, the Lady Chucks mustered just the one run as Snyder stranded a pair of Lady Chucks on the bases.
Meanwhile, DuBois did all of its scoring in the third and fourth innings as its lineup saw Toven for the second time.
Jaden Swatsworth, the Lady Beavers’ No. 9 batter, got things started in the third with a leadoff single. Toven then got Sarah Henninger to pop up to the catcher before Gabby Gulvas hit a single of her own.
Toven countered by getting Lauren Walker to pop up to first, but Lady Beaver Morgan Pasternak then came through with a huge two-out, two-run double to put DuBois up 2-1.
An inning later, it was Alexas Pfeufer starting a DuBois rally with a single with one out. Kat Patton then put down a sac bunt and reached on a throwing error that allowed courtesy runner Sam Monella to come all the way around to score on.
Swatsworth then smacked her second single of the day to chase home Patton to make it a 4-2 game. Swatsworth had the big day for the Lady Beavers, going 3-for-3 with a RBI and a run scored. Pfeufer was 2-for-2, while Gulvas finished 2-for-4.
Toven settled in from there, though, and allowed just one Lady Beaver to reach second in the final three innings and that came in the seventh.
Snyder and her defense also kept Punxsy in check after that first-inning run didn’t allow a Lady Chuck to get past second base in the second through sixth innings. Snyder worked around a leadoff double by Powell in the fifth.
Punxsy finally got to Snyder for a second run in the seventh when Brooke Young hit at two-out double and scored on a Poole single. Snyder halted any thought of a rally there, though, getting a groundout to end the game.
Young finished the day 3-for-4 with the double, while Poole was 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Lady Chucks.
DuBois, which has was eight straight games, will now prepare to play DuBois Central Catholic in the City Classic on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Heindl Field.
Punxsy (9-7) hosts Philipsburg-Osceola on Monday.
DUBOIS 4,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 2
Score by Innings
DuBois 002 200 0 — 4
Punxsy 100 000 1 — 2
DuBois—4
Sarah Henninger ss 4000, Gabby Gulvas rf 4120, Lauren Walker 1b 4000, Morgan Pasternak cf 4012, Allie Snyder p 1000, Dory Morgan cr 0000, Emma Delp ph 1000, Bella Greory 3b 3000, Alexas Pfeufer c 2020, Sam Monella cr 0100, Kat Patton dp 2100, Jaden Swatsworth 2b 3131, Brooke Chewning (flex) lf 0000. Totals: 30-4-8-3.
Punxsy—2
Emily Dobbins cf 4000, Avary Powell c 3110, Ciara Toven p 2000, Brooke Young 3b 4130, Lexi Poole rf 4022, Karli Young 1b 4010, Kaylee Guidice dp 3000, Brooke Skarbek ss 3000, Brynn Hergert lf 2020, Sydney Hoffman (flex) 2b 0000. Totals: 29-2-9-2.
Errors: DuBois 1, Punxsy 3. LOB: DuBois 7, Punxsy 10. 2B: Pasternak; Powell, B. Young. SAC: Patton. HBP: Toven (by Snyder).
Pitching
DuBois: Allie Snyder-7 IP, 9 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 8 SO, 1 HB.
Punxsy: Ciara Toven-7 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Snyder. Losing pitcher: Toven.