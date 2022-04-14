DuBOIS — The DuBois Beavers softball team racked up 19 hits and 19 runs on Wednesday at Heindl Field en route to a 19-3 win over Brockway in three innings.
Thirteen different players got at least one hit on the day, led by a 4-for-4 effort from Bella Gregory. Sarah Henninger had a two-run inside-the-park homer as Gregory, Henninger, Lauren Walker, Morgan Pasternak and Alexas Pfeufer had two RBIs on the day. Gabby Gulvas also had two triples.
“It was a good win,” DuBois head coach Denny Nosker said. “We hit the ball hard and played solid defense for the most part.”
Nosker said Wednesday’s game was an opportunity to get players some experience that may not always get the chance to do so.
“They’re a young team — we knew that,” DuBois head coach Denny Nosker said of Brookville. “We purposely didn’t start all our starters and we tried to sub. Even when I subbed, I put a starter in for a starter. But you can’t tell the girls not to get base hits and not to run the bases. We tried to stop them but it’s a game — they want to score and they want to play. We just took care of business and got the job done.”
Brookville was actually the home team on Wednesday as the game was originally supposed to take place at Blake Field at Northside Park. That allowed DuBois to put four runs up on the board before the Lady Raiders ever touched their bats.
Henninger led off the game with a single and Gulvas’ first triple plated her for the 1-0 lead. A Morgan Pasternak fielder’s choice brought Gulvas home for the 2-0 lead and Gregory later scored on an error for a 3-0 lead. Dory Morgan later singled to plate Pfeufer to make it 4-0.
DuBois pitcher Ava Baronick allowed singles by the Lady Raider duo of Alyssa Tollini and Cadence Suhan to start the bottom of the second, but two strikeouts and a fly ball out later, DuBois kept its 4-0 lead and tacked on 11 more runs in the top of the second.
The Lady Beavers got things going as Jaden Swatsworth reached first on an error. Henninger then hit her inside-the-park homer as it went down the right field line with the Lady Raiders shifted towards center field, making it 6-0. Pasternak’s single later made it 7-0 and Pfeufer hit a two-RBI single for the 9-0 lead. Brooke Chewning — who was 2-for-4 on the day, then hit an RBI single to left to give DuBois a double-digit lead. Teegan Runyon’s single made it 11-0 and Lauren Walker’s two-RBI double made it 13-0.
Allie Snyder then got an RBI single to left for a 14-0 lead and Gregory’s single to right capped off the DuBois’ second-inning scoring onslaught at 15-0 as they sent 16 batters to the plate.
“I told a couple of them that it’s a game where I can get you in and get you at-bats and playing time,” Nosker said. “Everybody gets along and they understand their roles. And when their number’s called, they’re ready to go. It’s tough to send somebody up there who hasn’t hit and tell them, ‘Hey, we’re winning big. Don’t worry about swinging.’ They want to hit and they want to play. It’s one game and we’re moving on to the next one.”
After DuBois shut down Brookville in the bottom of the second, the Lady Beavers scored four more in the top of the third for a 19-0 lead. A Runyon sac fly to center with the bases juiced made it 16-0. Haley Reed’s single past the Brookville shortstop made it 17-0 as the bases were still loaded. Emma Delp then got hit by a pitch to make it 18-0. Gregory’s fourth and final single of the day made it 19-0 as Brookville was able to later get out of the inning without anymore runs scored.
Brookville did get three runs in the bottom of the third as DuBois went to Delp inside the circle. After Tollini drew a walk, two straight DuBois errors allowed her to score to make it 19-1. Jordan Daisley then hit an RBI single to center to cut the deficit to 19-2 and Tory McKinney scored on a wild pitch to make it 19-3.
The Lady Raiders looked like they might extend the game and avoid the 15-run, three inning mercy rule and they loaded the bases with two outs. But Delp and the Lady Beavers forced a groundout and DuBois took a 19-3 victory in three innings to move to 4-0 on the season.
“Any game we get in now is a good game because we’ve lost a couple and we’re backed up (schedule-wise),” Nosker said. “At the end of the season, it’s going to be like every other day that we’re playing.”
DuBois will have a tougher test on Saturday as they travel to Williamsport.
“Obviously we have Williamsport on Saturday — that’s a whole different game,” Nosker said. “So we’ve got to come with our A-game and be ready to go again.”
Brookville travels to Johnsonburg on Tuesday.
DuBOIS 19,
BROOKVILLE 3, 3 innings
Score by Innings
DuBois 4(11)4 — 19
B’ville 003 — 3
DuBois—19
Sarah Henninger ss 2222, Teegan Runyon 2b 2111, Gabby Gulvas rf 2221, Lauren Walker rf 1212, Morgan Pasternak cf 2112, Allie Snyder ph 1111, Haley Reed cf 1011, Emma Delp 1b-p 3011, Bella Gregory 3b 4242, Alexas Pfeufer c 4212, Dory Morgan dp 3111, Ava Baronick p-ph (flex) 0000, Brooke Chewning lf 4221, Jaden Swatsworth 2b 2210, Kat Patton ss 1100. Totals: 32-19-19-18.
Brookville—3
Alyssa Tollini p-2b-3b 1110, Cadence Suhan 3b-p 2110, Tory McKinney cf 2100, Riley Eble c 2000, Jordan Daisley ss 2011, Aubre Eble lf 1010, Delaney Barr rf 2000, Kyra Beal 1b 1000, Natasha Rush 2b-p-2b 2000. Totals: 15-3-4-1.
Errors: DuBois 2, B’ville 5. LOB: DuBois 6, B’ville 6. 2B: Walker. 3B: Gulvas 2. HR: Henninger. SF: Runyon. HBP: Delp (by Rush), Baronick (by Suhan).
Pitching
DuBois: Ava Baronick-2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO; Emma Delp-1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
Brookville: Alyssa Tollini-1 2/3+ IP, 12 H, 14 R, 9 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Natasha Rush-2/3+ IP, 6 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; 1 HB; Cadence Suhan-2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Baronick. Losing pitcher: Tollini.