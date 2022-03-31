DUBOIS — The DuBois softball team couldn’t have asked for a better start to the season, as the Lady Beavers did something Wednesday the program may have never done — mercy rule District 6 power Philipsburg-Osceola.
A win against the Lady Mounties is rare enough, but to beat them like they did Wednesday — 13-1 in five innings at Heindl Field — has been unheard of and believed to be the first time DuBois has mercy-ruled P-O.
Or at the very least, the first time in 20-plus years. In fact, the victory was DuBois’ first against P-O since a 6-3 triumph in 2015 and just the third in the last 11 years. The other came in 2014 (5-1). Those back-to-back wins came during the tenure of the McKee Twins (Cheyenne and Sierra) and Kaitlyn Beers for DuBois.
Philipsburg 10-runned the Lady Beavers, 11-1, in five innings a year ago.
Wednesday’s victory proved to be a total team effort, as DuBois did just about everything right from pitching to hitting to fielding.
Senior lefty Allie Snyder tossed a one-hitter, allowing just one earned run (in first inning) while striking out three and walking one. She retired 13 of the final 14 batters she faced, with the lone blemish being a one-out error in the fifth.
Snyder was backed by an offense that pounded out 10 hits against a trio of P-O pitchers. Leadoff hitter Sarah Henninger went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs, while No. 9 hitter Jaden Swatsworth was 2-for-3 with a triple. Both scored twice.
Teammate Morgan Pasternak added a triple and three RBIs, while Kat Patton had a two-run single. Gabby Gulvas was 1-for-1 with a pair of RBIs and four runs scored as she walked three times.
“To win against P-O ... they are a well-established program and have a couple state title banners hanging in their gym,:” said DuBois coach Denny Nosker. “So to beat beat them is a plus, and to 10-run them is definitely a plus. But, it’s one game out of 20, and we don’t know exactly how good we are and what they’re going to be like.
“But, I was very happy with how we put the bat on the ball, and I think we’re going to do very well hitting this year. Defense, that was a big improvement from our scrimmage where we booted the ball a couple times. We made some really nice plays and made the basic plays, which is what you have to do. Allie throws strikes and lets the fielders help her out. That’s a good formula right there.”
Things started off good for the Lady Mounties, as they jumped on Snyder for a run un the top of the first.
Paige Jarrett led off the game with a sharp single to right, then stole second and took third on a groundout that resulted in the second out of the inning. She scored a wild pitch with Abby Vaux at the plate.
Vaux eventually walked before Snyder struck out Mykenna Bryan to end the inning. The only other runner P-O had in the game came with one out in the fifth when Karissa Taylor reached an error. Jarrett was the only Lady Mountie to touch second in the game.
DuBois got that back in the bottom of the first and could have had more against P-O starter Taylor.
Henninger reached on an error to start the inning before stealing second. Gulvas followed with a walk before the runners moved up on a wild pitch. Lauren Walker then hit a hard grounder to third, and Bran fired home to get Henninger for the first out.
Gulvas then scored on a wild pitch to tie the game before Snyder walked to load the bases with one away. Taylor stopped the damage there though, striking out Patton before getting Bella Gregory to foul out to Vaux at first.
Taylor wasn’t so fortunate in the second.
DuBois’ Alexas Pfeuefer and Swatsworth led off the inning with back-to-back singles before Henninger reached on a fielder’s choice to load the bases. Taylor threw to third on that play on a comebacker, but Bryan was off the base as all three runners were safe.
Gulvas forced home a run with a walk, then Walker plated another with a sacrifice fly to center. A walk by Pasternak reloaded the bases, but P-O cut down a run at the plate on a fielder’s choice. That’s when Patton delivered a huge two-out, two-run single to right to put DuBois up 5-1 after two innings.
DuBois pushed that lead to 8-1 with three more runs in the third.
Swatsworth led off with a triple to left-center and scored hen Henninger singled to right. Gulvas’ third walk of the game spelled the end for Taylor, as Vaux came on in relief. She retired the first hitter she faced, but DuBois plated two more runs when Henninger scored on a wild pitch and Pasternak reached on an error.
DuBois put the 10-run mercy rule into play with a big five-run bottom of the fourth.
Gregory led off the inning with an infield single, while Pfeufer walked. Both runners scored two batters later when Henninger tripled to deep left field. A Gulvas singled then brought home Henninger to make it 11-1.
A single by Walker then knocked Vaux out of the game, as P-O turned to Camryn Chverchko in the circle. She was greeted rudely by Pastenak, who belted a triple to left to score both Gulvas and Walker to put DuBois up 13-1.
Snyder then finished off the game and her strong performance in the top of the fifth, ending things with a strikeout looking.
DuBois is back in action Monday at Heindl Field against Clarion at 4:30 p.m.
DUBOIS 13,
PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 1, 5 innings
Score by Innings
P-O 100 00 — 1
DuBois 143 5x — 13
P-O—1
Paige Jarrett cf 2110, Camryn Chverchko 2b-p 2000, London Cutler ss 2000, Abby Vaux 1b-p-2b 1000, Mykenna Bryan 3b 2000, Alivia Bizzarri rf 1000, Emily Herr ph 1000, Karissa Taylor p-1b 2000, Ashlynn Havens pr 0000, Jocelyn Williams c 2000, Natalie Betz lf 2000. Totals: 17-1-1-0.
DuBois—13
Sarah Henninger ss 4223, Gabby Gulvas rf 1412, Samantha Monella cr-rf 0000, Lauren Walker 1b 3111, Emma Delp 1b 0000, Morgan Pasternak cf 3113, Allie Snyder p 2000, Kat Patton 3b 3012, Dory Morgan ph 1000, Bella Gregory dp-3b 2110, Alexas Pfeufer c 2210, Haley reed cr 0000, Jaden Swatsworth 2b 3220, Brooke Chewning (flex) lf 0000. Totals: 23-13-10-11.
Errors: P-O 2, DuBois 1, LOB: P-O 2, DuBois 8. DP: P-O 1, DuBois 0. 3B: Henninger, Pasternak, Swatsworth. SF: Walker. SB: Jarrett; Henninge 2.
Pitching
P-O: Karissa Taylor-2+ IP, 5 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 6 BB, 2 SO; Abby Vaux-1 1/3 IP. 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Camryn Chverchko-2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO.
DuBois: Allie Snyder-5 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 B, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Snyder. Losing pitcher: Taylor.