DUBOIS — The DuBois softball team ran its record to 10-1 with a doubleheader sweep of Bradford Wednesday at Heindl Field.
The Lady Beavers won the opener 15-0 in three innings before taking the second game 19-1 in five innings.
DuBois got strong pitching from the trio of Emma Delp, Allie Snyder and Ava Baronick, while the offense racked up 34 hits — by 13 different players— between the two games.
Delp tossed a no-hitter in the opener, although she did work around five walks — thanks in large part to recording six strikeouts.
Snyder tossed the first two innings of Game 2, with Bradford scoring its lone run of the day in the first against the senior lefty. She only allowed two hits while striking out a pair.
Baronick relieved Snyder in the third and threw three scoreless innings to get the win. She also allowed two hits while striking out four. Neither DuBois pitcher issued a walk in the second game.
“At this point in the season, you just want to play well and not get anyone hurt,” said DuBois coach Denny Nosker. “We got everyone some playing time and they got their swings in and we hit the ball well again today.
“In talking, it’s a brand new coach for Bradford and he’s got an idea and trying to get a middle school program started for them. He said none of their girls play any type of travel ball and basically pick up a glove the first day of practice.
“We’ll have to wait and see on the weather now, but we have the City Classic on Saturday. Then Monday we have Brookville, which is our Senior Night.”
After a quick top of the first in Game 1, the DuBois offense went right to work in the bottom half.
Sarah Henninger got things started with a leadoff walk, then quickly stole second and took third when the throw went into center. Brooke Chewning followed with an infield single that Henninger held at third on.
Henninger scored on a wild pith before Chewning came home when Lauren Walker then reached on an error. Delp stepped in and reached on the Lady Owls’ second error in a row. Walker raced then raced home on a wild pitch before a Bella Gregory single plated courtesy runner Gabby Gulvas to make it 4-0.
DuBois pushed one more run across in the inning when Sam Monella drew a bases-loaded walk. Bradford pitcher Kalie Dixon finally got out of the inning with a strikeout to leave the bases loaded.
Delp worked around a pair of two-out walks in the second before the Lady Beavers went right back to work with the bats in the second — plating eight more runs to push the lead to 13-0.
DuBois coupled seven hits with four errors in the frame to score eight unearned runs. Monella, Henninger, Chewning and Walker all had RBI hits in the inning, while Dory Morgan plated another run on an error.
Holding a 13-0 lead, Delp lost her control some on the third as she walked the bases loaded with two outs. However, she regained her focus and recorded a strikeout to leave the bases loaded.
The Lady Beavers then ended the game via the 10-run mercy rule with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third.
Alexas Pfeufer led off with a single to right and took second when the right fielder misplayed the ball. After a strikeout, Monella smacked a RBI triple down the right-field line before scoring on a Jaden Swatsworth sacrifice fly to end the game at 15-0.
Walker, Gregory, Pfeufer and Monella all had two hits in the win, with Monella collecting a team-high three RBIs. Walker knocked in a pair.
DuBois was the visiting team in Game 2 and wasted little time grabbing control with a five-run top of the first.
Henninger led off a single and stole second before Gabby Gulvas reached on a third strike that went to the backstop. Morgan Pasternak promptly plated both runners with a triple to right.
Delp followed with a single to bring home Pasternak and scored herself when Snyder reached on an error. Dory Morgan capped the inning when smacked a two-out double to right-center to bring home courtesy runner Haley Reed to make it 5-0.
Bradford got one of those runs back in the bottom half when leadoff batter Alanna Benson ripped a triple to left and scored on an infield single by Kalie Dixon. That’s all the offense the Lady Owls mustered though, as they only had one other runner make it as far as second base.
That happened in the fourth when Madison Dougherty tripled to right to open the inning. Baronick countered with back-to-back strikeouts before Dougherty tried to score from third on a wild pitch. However, Henninger quickly tracked down the ball behind home and dove back to tag out Dougherty as she slid in to end the inning.
Meanwhile, the DuBois offense kept plugging away against Bradford’s Dixon.
The Lady Beavers scored once in the second on a RBI double by Delp and four more times in the third. Gulvas had a two-run single for the big blow in the third, while Henninger scored a run on a fielder’s choice. Pasternak plated the fourth run on a sac fly.
Dixon then held the Lady Beavers scoreless in the fourth before they exploded for nine runs in in the fifth to put the mercy-rule into play again.
Henninger jump-started the fifth with a leadoff triple and scored on single by Gulvas. Gregory blasted a two-run double later in the inning, while Kat Patton, Henninger, Gulvas and Pasternak added RBI singles as DuBois batted around for the third time on the day.
Gulvas and Henninger each had three hits in the second game, with Gulvas driving in four runs and Henninger two. Pasternak also had four RBIs to go along with two hits, with Delp and Gregory each having two hits and two RBIs.
The City Classic between DuBois and DuBois Central Catholic is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at Heindl Field.
Game 1
DUBOIS 15,
BRADFORD 0, 3 innings
Score by Innings
Bradford 000 — 0
DuBois 582 — 15
• There were 2 outs when game-ending run scored
Bradford—0
Alanna Benson cf 2000, Kelsey Deming ss 1000, Kalie Dixon p 1000, Madison Dougherty 3b 1000, Carli Persichini c 2000, Olivia Angell lf 0000, Payton Morgan dp 0000, Desarae Luce 1b 1000, Kadence Martin 2b 1000, Mallory Craig (flex) rf 0000. Totals: 9-0-0-0.
DuBois—15
Sarah Henninger ss 2211, Teegan Runyon 2b 0000, Brooke Chewning cf 2221, Haley Reed cr-cf 0100, Lauren Walker 1b 3222, Emma Delp p 3000, Gabby Gulvas cr 0100, Bella Gregory 3b 2221, Ava Baronick ph-3b 1000, Alexas Pfeufer c 3120, Dory Morgan lf 2101, Sam Monella rf 2223, Jaden Swatsworth 2b-ss 2111. Totals: 22-15-12-10.
Errors: Bradford 8, DuBois 0. LOB: Bradford 5, DuBois 4. 3B: Monella. SF: Swatsworth. SB: Henninger.
Pitching
Bradford: Kalie Dixon-2 2/3 IP, 12 H, 15 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO.
DuBois: Emma Delp-3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 5 BB, 6 SO.
Winning pitcher: Delp. Losing pitcher: Dixon.
Game 2
DUBOIS 19,
BRADFORD 1, 5 innings
Score by Innings
DuBois 514 09 — 19
Bradford 100 00 —:1
DuBois—15
Bradford—1
Alanna Benson cf 2120, Kelsey Deming ss 2000, Kalie Dixon p 2011, Madison Dougherty 3b 2010, Carli Persichini c 2000, Olivia Angell lf 2000, Mallory Craig rf 2000, H. Jackson 1b 2000, A. Johnson 2b 2000. Totals: 18-1-4-1.
Errors: DuBois 0, Bradford 6. LOB: DuBois 6, Bradford 2. DP: DuBois 0, Bradford 1. 2B: Gregory, Morgan; Benson. 3B: Henninger, Pasternak. SF: Pasternak. SB: Henninger 2.
Pitching
DuBois: Allie Snyder-2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO; Ava Baronick-3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 SO.
Bradford: Kalie Dixon-5 IP, 16 H, 19 R, 9 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Baronick. Losing pitcher: Dixon.