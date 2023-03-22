DUBOIS — To say the DuBois softball team will have a much different look this season would be a drastic understatement, as the Lady Beavers lost nine seniors to graduation — seven of whom were starters — off a team that went 14-5.
Lost among those departures where three players who earned All-State honors in their careers in Sarah Henninger, Jaden Swatsworth and Lauren Walker.
Swatsworth (.546, 24 hits, 20 runs) made the Class 5A All-State First Team at second base a year ago, while Henninger (.403, 25 hits, 21 RBIs, 31 runs, 13 extra-base hits) was a Second Teamer at shortstop.
Walker (.382, 21 hits, 17 RBIs, 20 runs) was an All-State selection as a freshman in the outfield before moving into her natural position of first base for her final three seasons.
Also gone are starters Bella Gregory (3B/DP, .400, 22 hits, 13 RBIs, 13 runs), Kat Patton (3B, infield, .222), Brooke Chewning (LF, 5-for-12 hitting) and Allie Snyder (.250, 12 hits), who was a workhorse in the circle for the Lady Beavers. She went 11-3 with a 3.17 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings.
The cupboard isn’t completely bare for Nosker, as he returns three starters in junior Morgan Pasternak and seniors Alexas Pfeufer and Gabby Gulvas.
Pasternak (.418, 23 hits, 26 RBIs, 19 runs, 7 extra-base hits) was an All-State outfielder as a sophomore, while Gulvas (.456, 26 hits, 17 RBIs, 29 runs, 9 extra-base hits) put up numbers good enough to earn that honor as well in her first season playing the outfield.
However, two of those returnees — Pfeufer and Gulvas — will be switching positions this year. Gulvas is moving back to her natural position at shortstop to replace Henninger, while Pfeufer (.340, 18 hits, 8 RBIs) is moving from catcher out to play on the corners in the infield — mostly third base but some at first.
Despite all those losses and the drastically different look the Lady Beaveers will have, Nosker feels his team is reloading more then rebuilding.
“I’m looking forward to the season,” said Nosker. “We lost nine seniors, seven starters, and some of the girls who are back are moving to different positions. So, everybody is going to look at our roster and say, ‘oh they lost seven starters, they are going to be rebuilding.’
“I don’t think so. I think we’re going to surprise a few teams. We’re going to have a bunch of new starters, but a lot of them have played travel ball. They have been playing for years, it’s just a matter of gelling together now and playing with the new person beside you and getting use to everything.”
Pasternak, who is the lone starter back in the same spot (center field) and Gulvas are the big center pieces for the Lady Beavers and will serve as team captains.
“Morgan has hit over .400 for two years in a row now, and I expect big things from her again,” said Nosker. “Gabby’s a nice leader and hits the ball well. She had a great year last year flipping to the outfield for the first time. I had no issues with her out there and it was a smooth transition. But, she’s back at her natural position, and I’ve moved her to the leadoff spot so she can set the table for us.”
Pfeufer’s move from catcher to the infield was made possible by the return of sophomore Audrey Hale, who missed all of last year with an ACL injury. Hale will handle a majority of the catching duties, although Pfeufer will see some time there.
“Hale is solid catching-wise and has a phenomenal bat and hits the ball hard every time,” said Nosker. “Pfeufer has looked solid at third and first, which gives us some flexibility there, and she’ll catch some as well if needed.”
Senior Aaliyah Estrada adds some extra depth at catcher as well.
The new-look infield will have sophomore Ava Baronick at first and senior Teagan Runyon at second, with Gulvas (short) and Pfeufer (third) holding down the left side.
In the outfield, Pasternak will be flanked by sophomore Haley Reed in left and junior Bree Weible in right.
“I think our strength is still going to be the hitting,” said Nosker, who team enjoyed a stellar offensive season in 2022 after a rough 2021 campaign at the plate. “That was the big thing we pushed last year and focused on. I think we hit every single day, and we’re doing the same thing (this year), and I’m liking what I’m seeing in the cages and what I saw tonight (scrimmage Monday).
“We are really thin this year though, and we don’t have a whole lot of depth. We only have 23 total girls between varsity and JV, and normally I have 28-30. So, we’re going to have to stay healthy.”
The key position for DuBois could be the circle, where senior Emma Delp will be tasked with taking over the position from Snyder. Baronick will also see time pitching, with Runyon being a third option if needed.
Delp went 1-2 with a 6.58 ERA, 30 strikeouts and 28 walks in 22 1/3 innings last season backing up Snyder. Baronick was 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA and eight strikeouts in five varsity innings of work.
“Emma Delp us our No. 1 pitcher, Ava Baronick No. 2. and Teagan is there in emergency if needed,” said Nosker. “Not to put any pressure on them, but if they are on, I think we can be pretty good.
“Emma, if she’s on, she is one of the top pitchers in the area. Last year she struggled a little bit, and she’ll admit that. But if she gets it under control, she’s hard to hit. And, I was real happy with Ava (scrimmage) on Monday. She threw four innings and kind of kept Clearfield in check.”
As far as goals, Nosker said those never change for him or the team.
“There is no Central Penn League anynore, so we can’t say we want to win that,” he said. “But, we want to get into the playoffs and know what we need to do to get there. We know it’s probably going to come down to Central Mountain again to get into the state playoffs. That’s our goal every year.
“I think this team is capable of that, and by the end of the season, I’m hoping we’re gelling and playing together, and the pitchers are on fire. And, we’ll see what happens.”
Nosker will once again be assisted at the varsity level by Dan Snyder and Todd Stiner. Melinda Swauger returns as the JV head coach and will be assisted by Kirsten Norman. Matt Roush, Brent Smith and Andy Edinger are coaching the middle school program.
DuBois opens its season today at Philipsburg-Osceola.
ROSTER
Seniors: Emma Delp, Aaliyah Estrada, Gabby Gulvas, Alexas Pfeufer, Teagan Runyon. Juniors: Heather Hannold, Lynx Lander, Morgan Pasternak, Bree Weible. Sophomores: Ava Baronick, Audrey Hale, Madi Kriner, Jordan McGranor, Layden Mooney, Haley Reed. Freshmen: Madelynn Conner, Anastasija Daniluk, Claire Gallgher, Hazel Klinger, Jenna Mowrey, Reagan Perkins, Grace Reynolds, Brookelynn Scolese.