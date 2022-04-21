DUBOIS — Coming off its first loss of the season Saturday at Williamsport, the DuBois softball team bounced back in a big way Wednesday, knocking off rival Punxsutawney, 9-5, at Heindl Field.
DuBois got another strong effort in the circle by senior Allie Snyder, while the offense once again brought the bats as the Lady Beavers led start to finish. Snyder worked out of a mini-jam in the first, then DuBois scored twice in the bottom half of the inning and never looked back as it led 9-1 entering the seventh.
However, things didn’t end as smoothy as DuBois would have liked. Punxsy put together a four-run rally in the seventh against Lady Beaver reliever Emma Delp, who eventually worked her way out of the inning in what wound up a four-run victory for DuBois.
Snyder tossed the first six innings to get the win. She allowed one run (earned) on five hits while striking out three and walking a pair. Snyder also played a big role in the offense, which pounded out 12 hits — seven for extra bases — against a pair of Punxsy pitchers.
Sarah Henninger ignited that attack from the leadoff spot, going 2-for-3 with a triple home run, RBI and three runs scored. Morgan Pasternak finished 3-for-4 with a triple, RBI and run scored, while Gabby Gulvas, Snyder and Bella Gregory each had two hits, including a double. Gulvas knocked in a pair of runs.
“It was a nice bounce back from the Williamsport game, so I was happy about that,’ said DuBois coach Denny Nosker. ‘I thought we cleaned up our defense a little bit, but hats off to them (Punxsy). They put the ball in play and hit it hard, and we did too.
“I was happy with out hitting again for the most part. Allie had a nice game, both on the mound and hitting. It was nice to see Morgan open up and start to crush the ball, which we see every day in practice. But, she gets angry at herselfl when she doesn’t do it in games. So, it was nice to see that.”
Punxsy (3-3) threatened in the top of the first getting a one-out walk by Karli Young and a two-out single from Avary Powell. However, Henninger ended the inning there as she made a nice play on a ball hit up the middle by Laci Poole and stepped on second for the third out.
DuBois (5-1) then opened the bottom half of the inning with a bang against Young.
Henninger led off with a triple to right and scored a batter later when Gulvas doubled to left-cemter. It looked like Young might limit the damage to just one run, but Snyder came through with a clutch two-out single to right to plate Gulvas to make it 2-0.
Snyder settled in from there in her final five innings of work. The only real blemish came in the third when Young doubled with one out and her courtesy runner Laura Rittenhouse scored on a two-out single by Powell that made it 2-1 at the time.
DuBois got that run right back in the bottom of the third when Henninger blasted a homer over the fence in right-center to lead off the inning. The Lady Beavers threatened to score more in the frame, though, as Pasternak singled with two outs and took second when the center fielder misplayed the ball.
Punxsy then elected to intentionally walk Snyder to face Alexas Pfeufer, and Young got Pfeufer to ground out to third to end the inning. Young wasn’t so fortunate in the fourth though, as the Lady Beavers broke the game open with four more runs.
Gregory led off the inning with a double to left, took third on a groundout before scoring on a wild pitch. Jaden Swatsworth then kept the inning going with a double of her own to left-center.
Punxsy then chose to intentionally walk Henninger to put two on.
“Obviously, Sarah with a triple and home run to start in her first two at-bats ... it shows you the respect they have for her to (intentionally) walk her with a base open,” said Nosker.
That decision didn’t work out like it did in the third with Snyder, as Gulvas singled home Swatworth before Lauren Walker plated Henninger on a groundout.
Pasternak kept things rolling with a RBI single to right before Snyder duobled to left. That spelled the end for Young, as Punxsy went to Ciara Toven in the circle. She promptly got Pfeufer to pop up to end the inning, but the damage had already been done, as DuBois pushed its lead to 7-1.
The Lady Beavers then tacked on single runs in the fifth and sixth.
Gregory led off the fifth with a single to right and was bunted to second by Kat Patton. She then took third on a groundout and scored on an errant throw back across the diamond to make it 8-1.
DuBois scored its final run in the sixth when Pasternak smacked a two-out triple down the left field line and scored when Pfeufer reached on an error that extended the inning.
Delp took over for Snyder in the seventh and retired the first hitter before Punxsy loaded the bases on walks by Emily Dobbins and Toven around a Young single.
Dobbins then scored on a wild pitch before Powell hammered a two-run triple to center. Powell in turn scored on a Brynn Hergert groundout to set the final score. Powell was 3-for-4 with the triple and three RBIs on the day. Young was 2-for-3 with a double.
“Overall, it was a good team win,” said Nosker. “Allie threw well but got a little tired there at the end. That’s why I brought Emma (Delp) in. Plus, we’re trying to her some innings and get her loosened up here a little bit because we’re going to need her (as season progresses).”
DuBois is back in action Saturday at Altoona, while Punxsy hosts Clarion today in a makeup game before welcoming DuBois Central Catholic to town on Friday.
DUBOIS 9,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 5
Score by Innings
Punxsy 001 00 4 — 5
DuBois 201 411 x — 9
Punxsutawney—5
Emily Dobbins cf 3100, Karli Young p-1b 3120, Ciara Toven 1b-p 2100, Avary Powell c 4133, Laci Poole rf 1000, Brynn Hergert rf 3001, Kaylee Guidice 3b 4010, Brooke Skarbek ss 1000, Rachel Houser lf 3010, Syd Hoffman 2b 2000, Laura sRittenhouse cr-2b 1100. Totals: 27-5-7-4.
DuBois—9
Sarah Henninger ss 3311, Gabby Gulvas rf 4222, Lauren Walker 1b 3001, Dory Morgan ph 1000, Morgan Pasternak cf 4131, Allie Snyder p-dp 2021, Alexas Pfeufer c 4000, Bella Gregory dp-3b 4220, Kat patton 3b-dp 2000, Emma Delp p 0000, Jaden Swatsworth 2b 3110, Brooke Chewning (flex) lf 0000. Totals: 30-9-12-6.
Errors: Punxsy 2, DuBois 0. LOB: Punxsy 7, DuBois 7. 2B: Young, Powell; Gulvas, Snyder, Gregory, Swatsworth. 3B: Henninger, Pasternak. HR: Henninger. SAC: Patton. HBP: Skarbek (by Snyder).
Pitching
Punxsy: Karli Young-3 2/3 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Ciara Toven-1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 R, 1 BB, 2 SO.
DuBois: Allie Snyder-6 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ERm 2 BB, 3 SO, 1 HB; Emma Delp-1 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Snyder. Losing pitcher: Young.