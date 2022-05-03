ST. MARYS — The DuBois softball team used a strong outing by senior lefty Allie Snyder and a balanced offensive attack to knock off host St. Marys, 6-1, Monday afternoon and complete a season sweep of the Lady Dutch.
Snyder once again outdueled St. Marys’ Kendall Young in the circle, something she did a 5-2 win earlier this season at Heindl Field. Snyder tossed a six-hit shutout, allowing the one earned run on a solo homer by Kara Hanslovan in the sixth. She struck out five and walking two.
Snyder allowed just two runs (both earned) in 14 innings this season vs. the Lady Dutch.
She was backed by an offense that collected nine hits Monday, three more than the Lady Beavers had in the first win against St. Marys. DuBois made those hits count too as they capitalized on two Lady Dutch errors to score five unearned runs in the game vs. Young, who struck out eight and walked five.
Gabby Gulvas powered the Lady Beaver attack, going 2-for-4 with a double and two-run home run that was part of a four-run fourth that all but put the game away. Bella Gregory also went 2-for-4 for DuBois, which got hits from seven different players in the victory.
“We’re doing all three elements (pitching, hitting and defense) well, including the fourth, which is base running, tonight,” said DuBois coach Denny Nosker. “We played great defense and Allie threw a great game and kept them off-balance.”
DuBois (8-1) threatened right away in first, loading the bases with one out on a Gulvas double and walks by Lauren Walker and Morgan Pasternak. The Lady Beavers couldn’t push a run across though, as Young struck out Snyder and Gregory to leave the bases full.
St. Marys then tried to strike first in the bottom half.
Olivia Eckels doubled to left with one out, while Young walked. St. Marys didn’t advance a runner past third, though, as Snyder got a fielder’s choice and popup to short to end the inning.
DuBois then struck for two runs in the second to grab the lead.
Kat Patton got things started with a single with one out and scored from first on a two-out double to left-center by Henninger, who took third on a late throw to the plate.
Unfortunately for St. Marys, third baseman Rosa DePrater was too quick in making a swipe tag and the throw to third deflected off the tip of her glove. The ball rolled far enough away for Henninger to race home to make it 2-0.
DuBois threatened again in the third but Young stranded a pair of runners in scoring position. Then it was Snyder’s turn to work out of a jam in the bottom of the third, and she got a little luck in doing so.
Alexis Wendel led off the inning with an infield single before DePrater followed with a single to center. Both runners moved up a base on a groundout, bringing Young the plate. Young ripped a Snyder pitch down the third-base line, where it hit Wendel. Umpires ruled she was in fair territory, and this was out and sent DeParter back to third.
Snyder promptly walked Hanslovan to load the bases but got of the jam when Gianna Surra hit into an inning-ending fielder’s choice.
DuBois carried that momentum into the top of the fourth, where it scored four runs with two outs to break the game open.
The inning started innocently enough has Young struck out Patton and catcher Surra picked Jaden Swatsworth off first after she walked. However, disaster struck St. Marys as Henninger reached when a fly ball to left was dropped by Danielle Rolley.
DuBois immediately capitalized on the error as Gulvas blasted a Young pitch over the fence in right for a two-run homer. The Lady Beavers were far from down in the inning, though.
Walker followed with an infield double on a play where Lady Dutch shortstop Hanslovan made a nice diving stop in the hole but then knocked the ball away from herself in the process.
Morgan Pasternak followed with a single to center to plate Walker and took second on the through. Snyder then singled home Pasternak and wound up at second as DuBois pushed the lead to 6-0.
“We’re hitting the ball, but I got a little worried in the first inning when we had bases loaded with one out and couldn’t score,” said Nosker. “Otherwise, we came right back in the second inning and got two runs in. And, Gabby’s hit (homer) was huge because it came right after they dropped a fly ball and that opened the flood gates.”
St. Marys tried to answer in the bottom of the fourth.
Mosier ripped a leadoff double to left and Jianna Gerg followed with a single to left. However, DuBois left fielder Brooke Chewning threw out Mosier trying to score for the first out. Snyder responded with back-to-back outs to stran gerg at third and keep it a 6-0 game.
Hanslovan broke up Snyder’s shutout bid in the sixth when she launched a long solo homer to left. That’s all the Lady Dutch got though, as Snyder retired the final six batters she faced to finish off the win.
“The girls were up and excited for this one,” said St. Marys coach Matt Eckels. “Sometimes things go your way and sometimes they don’t. That’s just how this game is. I think we left six on base tonight, and that play at third base was definitely a momentum killer for sure,. But, it wasn’t anything we couldn’t come back from. We just couldn’t make it happen today.”
DuBois hosts Bradford Wednesday at Heindl Field for a doubleheader before battling DuBois Central Catholic in the City Classic Saturday at noon.
St. Marys (7-3) has a busy rest of the week, as the Lady Dutch play in the Elk County Tournament on Wednesday before traveling to Punxsutawney Thursday and hosting Williamsport on Friday.
DUBOIS 6,
ST. MARYS 1
Score by Innings
DuBois 020 400 0 — 6
St. Marys 000 001 0 — 1
DuBois—6
Sarah Henninger ss 4211, Gabby Gulvas rf 4122, Lauren Walker 1b 3110, Morgan Pasternak cf 3111, Allie Snyder p 3010, Samantha Monella cr 0000, Bella Gregory dp 4020, Alexas Pfeufer c 3000, Haley Reed cr 0000, Emma Delp ph 0000, Kat Patton 3b 3110, Jaden Swatsworth 2b 2000, Brooke Chewning (flex) lf 1000. Totals: 30-6-9-4.
St. Marys—1
Rosa DePrater 3b 4010, Olivia Eckels 2b 3010, Kendall Young p 2000, Sophia Benjamin cr 0000, Kara Hanslovan ss 2111, Gianna Surra c 3000, Lauren Mosier rf 3010, Jianna Gerg cf 3010, Danielle Rolley lf 3000, Alexis Wendel dp 2010, Lindsey Reiter (flex) 1b 1000. Totals: 26-1-6-1.
Errors: DuBois 0, SMA 3. LOB: DuBois 8, SMA 6. 2B: Henninger, Walker; Eckels, Mosier. HR: Gulvas; Hanslovan.
Pitching
DuBois: Allie Snyder-7 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO.
St. Marys: Kendall Young-7 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 8 SO.
Winning pitcher: Snyder. Losing pitcher: Young.