DuBOIS — The DuBois Lady Beavers volleyball team got its season record to 4-0 on Tuesday night with a home win in straight sets over the St. Marys Lady Dutch, 25-15, 25-11, 25-13.
“I thought we played a pretty solid game,” DuBois head coach Jason Gustafson said.
The visiting Lady Dutch held a 6-4 lead early in the first set. But after DuBois took the lead, it was all Lady Beavers for the remainder of the contest.
“We always start slow,” Gustafson said. “But I’m really happy about our ball control in the back row. They have a couple of pretty good servers and I thought we receive served pretty well. Defended pretty well. Gabby (Gulvas) did a pretty good covering the court like she always does. She’s like old reliable back there.”
Along with the team’s libero in Gulvas, Morgan Pasternak and Emma Delp controlled the net, with each having 12 and 10 kills, respectively. Jessica Pfaff also had eight as the Lady Beavers would continually respond whenever the Lady Dutch would get any sort of momentum.
“Morgan had a bunch of really big service runs and did a nice job at the net,” Gustafson said. “I don’t know, she may have had one hitting error all night long. Emily too, she does a really good job of distributing the ball. It helps that we pass well. But it helps that she’s distributing the ball to those hitters and we’re getting good quality swings.
“Emma’s been kind of quiet and she had a good game. I just thought we were steady from start to finish. We need a couple of games like that from a confidence perspective — and just playing like we can. We shouldn’t have letdowns.”
It was common for the Lady Beavers to get double-digit leads throughout, thanks in part to getting plenty of sideouts and Delp, Pasternak and Haley Reed picking up several aces — many of which came late in each set.
“Serving is either our strength or our Achilles’ heel,” Gustafson said. “When we have a bunch of serving errors, generally it can kill you. But I thought we did a really good job tonight in the sense that we did have some serving errors — probably a little bit overaggressive — but we did a really good job of bouncing back on the next ball and getting inside outs when we needed to and minimizing the damage. We’d make an error but we’d bounce right back and get a side out and do what we needed to do to take care of the ball and to keep scoring points.”
After DuBois got a 7-6 lead in the first set, the Lady Beavers went on a 13-5 run to make it 20-11 before a Lady Dutch shot in net gave DuBois a 25-15 first set victory.
DuBois started out 4-0 in the second set before St. Marys came back and tied it at 5-5. But the Lady Beavers would go on a 7-0 run with Pasternak picking up service points along the way, including a couple of aces in the 7-0 run.
The Lady Beavers would eventually stretch things out and pick up a 25-11 win in set No. 2 after St. Marys faced game point at 24-9, battling back with a Lindsey Reiter ace before a shot went into the net for the DuBois second set victory.
The third and final set of the night featured the Lady Beavers keeping the lead throughout, but the Lady Dutch kept things close early before the home squad pulled away midway through. With the score 22-13, Pasternak picked up a kill to make it 23-13 and a Reed ace set up game point as Pasternak got the final kill of the contest to give the Lady Beavers the sweep in a third set 25-13 win.
“It’s a district matchup,” Gustafson said. “I told the girls that I don’t care if we beat them in three or we beat them in five here. At the end of the day, we have to play them again (at St. Marys) and then we may meet them again in district. So no matter who it is, it’s tough to beat a team three, four times in a season. So obviously it’s a great win but it’s at home. And we have to go down there and play them with a lot different level of intensity and just play the same steady game away from our home court.”
Gustafson said he was pleased with the overall effort, especially since they were without senior Kendra Cowan on the night.
“She was out tonight with an ankle injury,” Gustafson said. “So I thought Grace (Prosper) did a really good job of stepping in. Kendra brings some great offense but we still put together a solid game out there as a group.”
DuBois is back on the court Thursday as they host Karns City.
“Defensively we can improve for sure and we’ve just got to minimize those errors,” Gustafson said. “One way or the other, it’s a good win and we’ll take it.”