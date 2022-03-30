DUBOIS — The DuBois boys volleyball features an interesting mix of veterans and newcomers to the sport this season, with the starting lineup still working hard to become a cohesive unit on the court.
That was on display Tuesday night, as DuBois dropped its season opener to an always tough Bishop Guilfoyle squad in straight sets, 25-15, 25-22, 25-22.
After a rough opening set, the Beavers had some flashes of strong play and had their chances to win each of the final two sets. However, unforced errors and missed serves proved costly as that inconsistency of not playing much together yet proved to be the difference in the match.
“We hurt ourselves bad tonight,” said DuBois coach Jason Gustafson. “They (BG) just played in a tournament, and we hadn’t played yet. So, that first game was just a matter of waking up. But, then in games two and three we had chances, we just had unforced errors and missed serves killed us.
“We just have to be patient. We have a lot of veterans on the floor who have played a little bit, but at same time we have news guys, including a setter who has never played before. So he’s just learning (the game), and you can see that out there. But, he’s working hard.”
DuBois’ starting lineup was anchored by seniors Chris Warnick (outside hitter), Landon Gustafson (right side) and Weston Bacha (middle blocker — all of whom have been with the program since they were freshmen.
They were joined by junior Evan Fox (middle blocker) and sophomores Tyson Kennis (outside hitter) and Alvis Uong (setter). Kennis saw varsity action a year ago as a freshman, while Fox was on the JV squad. Uong is the newcomer to the sport Coach Gustafson spoke about. Junior Andrew Getch also saw action Tuesday night.
That group struggled in the opening game as Guilfoyle raced out to a 12-4 lead before ultimately winning the set 25-15. The game came down to the hitting of senior Noah Anderson (5 kills) and the serving of senior Nick Anderson and junior Ryan Donoughe, who each had five points.
DuBois quickly turned things around to start game 2 and jumped out to an early 4-2 lead behind a point by Gustafson and two by Uong — both of which came courtesy of nice plays at the net by Gustafson.
After a couple sideouts and an ace by Noah Anderson, Marauder Matthew Woolridge rattled off three straight points to put his team up 8-5. DuBois responded with a four-point run by Warnick a couple rotations later that put the Beavers up 13-11. He had a pair of aces in the spurt.
Guilfoyle anwered right back with a sideout and two points by Nick Anderson before a sideout for DuBois evened the score at 14-14. The teams played within a point or two of each other the rest of the set, with single points by Marauders Ian Bennett and Nick Anderson helping get BG to set point at 24-21.
DuBois fought off one of those set points as Kennis hammered home a kill for a sideout. However, Guilfoyle won the ensuing point to take the set and go up 2-0.
The third set produced more of the same a majority of the game was nip-and-tuck. Points by Noah Anderson and Noah Kelleher early on helped give BG a little breathing room at 7-4, and the Mauraders maintained that gap past the midway point of the set.
Two-point stints by Noah Anderson and Woolridge pushed the lead to seven at 19-13, but DuBois didn’t go away quietly. A point by Warnick on a Bacha block coupled with a three-point spurt by Uong pulled the Beavers back within two at 21-19.
A missed serve gave the ball back to Guilfoyle, which started a series of sideouts. DuBois got back within a point at 23-22 on a serve by Getch, but a BG sideout followed by a point from Kelleher gave the Marauders the set and the sweep.
Warnick and Uong led DuBois with six service points each, with Warnick adding three kills. Kennis led the Beavers at the net with five kills, while Gustafson had two.
Noah Anderson led all players with 12 kills, while brother Nick Anderson had six. Nick Anderson led the BG servers with eight points, while Donoughe and Noah Anderson had seven and five, respectively.
“All-in-all, I am pleased because they are a good team,” said Gustafson. “They have three guys on that team that play a lot of club volleyball, so to hang in there in games two and three was good. It just would have been nice to close them (final 2 games) out without making all the mistakes we made.
“I thought Chris did a really good job in serve-receive. He passes the ball great and when he did get to swing, didn’t have a lot of errors. We’re just not getting ball out there consistently right now.
“Landon jump-served well to start, and we had opportunities on every one and just couldn’t capitalize on them. It was a lot of goofy stuff that hurt us more so than them. We just couldn’t finish. I think that will come, they just have to get some experience under their belt.”
Seeing his players and team improve is Gustafson’s ultimate goal this year, but he and his team don’t have a lot of time to see that happen as the Beavers currently have just nine games on their schedule.
Forest Hills and Huntingdon couldn’t put teams together and dropped out of the league this year, which cost DuBois four league matches.
“Unfortunately, the season is just so small because of all teams that bailed out,” said Gustafson. “They aren’t going to get to play a ton. We only have nine matches. It would have been nice to have little fuller schedule to see by end of year see what they improvement is.
“We have a couple seniors who have been around for a couple years, and I want them to have a good season — whatever that looks like. That could be a bunch of wins or just being out there playing well as a team and improving.
“It’s just going to take a little time and those guys who have been around need to be a little better leaders and help the young guys along a little bit. Take Alvis (Uong) ... he is doing a nice job and is a hard working kid. I just don’t want to see get discouraged or frustrated because he’s not delivering (on court) yet because he is still learning.
“They (seniors) have done that (lead) so far and done a good job of not getting too frustrated with their teammates who are new and still learning, which is the most important thing.”
Craig Avery is assisting Gustafson this season.
The Beavers are back in action Thursday night against West Shamokin.
ROSTER
Seniors: Weston Bacha, Landon Gustafson, Chris Warnick, William Weible. Juniors: Joda Fenstermacher, Evan Fox, Andrew Getch, Alex Horsley, Tyler Stevens. Sophomores: Alex Briggs, Ryan Clark, Ryan Johnson, Tyson Kennis, Noah Sawtelle, Alvis Uong, Aaron Webster.