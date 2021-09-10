DuBOIS — The DuBois volleyball team used aggressive serving and a strong night at the net to race past visiting Punxsutawney in straight sets, 25-9, 25-13, 25-10, Thursday night.
That aggressiveness at the line led to 13 aces and 13 missed serves, with the Lady Beavers putting together nine different service runs of three or more points — including six of four more.
All that offense led to seven Lady Beavers notching five or more points, led by the quartet of Morgan Pasternak (10), Jess Pfaff (9), Lauren Walker (7) and Eden Galiczysnki (7).
And when Punxsy did get the ball over the net, DuBois’ offense was firing on all cylinders as its setter duo of Galiczynski and Emily Snyder moved the ball all across the front. Bella Gregory led that net attack with seven kills while Walker and Pfaff each had five. Pasternak added four kills.
“It was a good night for sure,” said DuBois coach Jason Gustafson. “The one thing we talked about in practice (Wednesday) was we went up to Ridgway on Tuesday, we played great the first game, then just shut it down and dropped the plow in game two (even though won match).
“We’ve talked so much about focusing on playing the game on your side of the side and not focus so much on what you opponent is doing and know what you are trying to do and maintain a high level. That was frustrating we had that drop off there (in Ridgway), but tonight I thought they did a really, really good job of not doing that even in the midst of some serving errors in game two. And, tonight I chalk that (service errors) up to the kids being aggressive.
“I thought the setters did a nice job of running the offense too and everyone got involved. Walker go us started, Leah (Colville) had a big swing in there and Morgan (Pasternak) had some shots and looked a lot better. And, Bella was Bella on the outside.”
DuBois (2-0) wasted little time seizing control of the match as Galiczynski rattled off three straight points, two on kills by Walker, to start things. The teams then traded sideouts before Lady Beaver Ashlyn West dropped in five points in a row to make it 9-1. Her run that featured an ace and kills by Walker and Gregory.
Walker then all but put the opening set to rest on DuBois’ next serve as she ripped off six points in a row, including a pair of aces, to put the Lady Beavers up by a commanding score of 16-2.
Four more points by Pasternak quickly made it 21-3 before Punxsy finally scored its first offensive points on back-to-back aces by Ciara Toven. That only delayed the inevitable as DuBois won the set 25-9 on a kill by Pasternak on set point.
The teams traded sideouts to open the second set before Pfaff notched three straight points to give DuBois some breathing room at 5-1 on a night where the Lady Chucks never held a lead.
Punxsy countered with a sideout on a missed DuBois serve and an ace by Morgan Riggie to make it 5-3, but that two-point gap proved to be as close as the Lady Chucks got in the set despite the Lady Beavers having six missed serves in the game.
DuBois slowly pulled away thanks to an ace by Gregory and two points each from Rachel Radaker and Galiczynski that helped make it 15-7. Each of those Lady Beavers also had aces in that stretch.
Punxsy got three points from Alyssa Campbell late in the set before Pasternak closed out the game with six straight points, the final two of which came via aces.
Holding a 2-0 advantage, DuBois didn’t allow Punxsy to have any thoughts of a comeback bid early in set No. 3 as the Lady Beavers jumped out to a quick 9-2 lead. Pfaff did most of that damage with a six-point run that featured two aces and a kill and tip by Gregory.
Five more points by Hannah Spinda shortly thereafter pushed the Lady Beavers lead to 16-5. Spinda had two aces in her run and was one of three DuBois players with multiple aces in the match.
Punsxy didn’t record an offensive point the rest of the way as Radaker and Galiczynski each netted back-to-back points to help DuBois finish off the sweep with a 25-10 win.
“They are a good team,” said Punxsy coach Glenn Good of DuBois. “They serve the ball hard, and when you get on your heels a little bit, it’s tough to react. We’re still a young team, and this was our second match.
“We only have two kids coming back from last year’s team and the others didn’t have a lot of varsity action, so what they are seeing they are seeing for the first time. It’s a day-by-day process, and we just go into the gym and try to get better than the day before.”
Both teams are back in action on Monday. DuBois travels across town to battle DuBois Central Catholic, while Punxsy welcomes Homer-Center for its home opener.