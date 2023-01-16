DUBOIS — The DuBois basketball teams split a double-header with Warren on Saturday. The girls picked up a 35-20 win over the Lady Dragons while the boys fell to the Dragons, 56-47.
After starting out slow and trailing 8-4 after the first quarter, the Lady Beavers allowed just 12 points in the final three quarters — shutting out Warren 14-0 in the third quarter as DuBois held a 16-12 lead at the half.
“That was a great win,” said DuBois coach Rodney Thompson. “I’m so proud of the strong effort on both ends of the floor. Our defensive effort was very good. Also, a shout out to the boys team for coming out and making noise. It was a great atmosphere created by them.”
The win by DuBois (8-4) snapped a five-game winning streak for the District 10’s Lady Dragons (7-5).
A total of eight Lady Beavers notched points on the afternoon, with Alexas Pfeufer leading the way with seven points. Teammates Teegan Runyon and Maddy Orzechowski had six points each while Kamryn Fontaine had five.
For the boys, DuBois fell to Warren, 56-47 after trailing just 32-31 at the half. But a five-point quarter by the Beavers in the third led to its downfall with Warren further pulling away in the fourth.
Both team were prolific beyond the arc, combining for 17 three-pointers on the afternoon with Warren drilling 10 of them and DuBois hitting seven.
Tyson Kennis led DuBois (5-8) with 16 points as teammate Cam Thompson had 13. The trio of Maddox Bennett, Rudy Williams and Aiden West had six points each.
DuBois will look to snap its four-game skid tonight as they travel to Brookville. Meanwhile, the Lady Beavers will have the rest of the week off before hosting Bradford on Friday evening.
GIRLS
DuBOIS 35,
WARREN 20
Score by Quarters
DuBois 4 12 14 5 — 35
Warren 8 4 0 8 — 20
DuBois—35
Kamryn Fontaine 2 0-0 5, Madison Rusnica 1 0-1 2, Abbie McCoy 1 0-1 2, Alexas Pfeufer 1 4-4 7, Gabby Orzechowski 1 1-2 3, Teegan Runyon 2 0-0 6, Bree Weible 2 0-0 4, Maddy Orzechowski 3 0-1 6, Rylee Werner 0 0-0 0, Lynx Lander 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 5-9 35.
Warren—20
Sammie Ruhlman 2 0-0 4, Halle Kuzminski 1 2-2 4, Alyssa Farr 2 1-2 5, Alana Stuart 1 1-4 3, Peyton Wotorson 0 1-2 1, Meea Irwin 1 0-0 2, Gracie Ruhlman 0 1-2 1, Emily Foster 0 0-1 0, Emily Davidson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 6-13 20.
Three-pointers: DuBois 4 (Runyon 2, Fontaine, Pfeufer), Warren 0.
BOYS
WARREN 56,
DuBOIS 47
Score by Quarters
Warren 15 17 10 14 — 56
DuBois 12 19 5 11 — 47
Warren—56
Parks Ordiway 1 0-0 2, Brady Berdine 2 2-3 7, Tommy Nyquist 7 2-3 22, Braylon Barnes 4 2-2 12, Konnor Hoffman 3 2-2 9, Jack Darling 0 0-0 0, Anthony Errett 0 0-0 0, Owen Becker 1 2-2 4. Totals: 18 10-12 56.
DuBois—47
Cam Thompson 5 0-2 13, Maddox Bennett 2 0-0 6, Ben Hickman 0 0-0 0, Rudy Williams 3 0-3 6, Tyson Kennis 8 0-1 16, Drew Gudalis 0 0-0 0, Noah Farrell 0 0-0 0, Aiden West 2 0-0 6. Totals: 20 0-6 47.
Three-pointers: Warren 10 (Nyquist 6, Barnes 2, Berdine, Hoffman), DuBois 7 (Thompson 3, Bennett 2, West 2).