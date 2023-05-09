DuBOIS — The DuBois Beavers and Brookville Raiders split its baseball games on Monday at Showers Field, with the Beavers taking the first game, 17-14, and the Raiders taking the second one, 7-3.
The first game was the completion of the suspended contest at McKinley Field from April 12 that saw Kaden Clark hit a two-run homer in the top of the sixth with one out — as the ball hit a power line, causing the line to pop off of the pole and a transformer to explode, thus the decision was made to suspend the game due to safety.
With that contest being resumed Monday, DuBois tacked on a couple of more runs in the top of the sixth on a Noah Farrell RBI and a bases-loaded walk by Gavin Kaschalk to take a 17-14 win. After the completion of that contest, Brookville picked up a 7-3 win over the Beavers in the second game.
“We came over with the idea that we need to get greedy (and get two wins),” Brookville head coach Chad Weaver said. “Down one to a really good baseball team — and that finish at our place (on April 12) was just crazy ... The entire day, I thought to myself that wouldn’t it be nice if even though (the Clark homer off of the power line) happened, I could always tell the story that at the end, we still won that game. And that wasn’t the case. Kudos to them — they came out ready.”
“We had Noah Shaffer on the mound, who has done really good things for us this year,” Weaver said. “He had a difficult time finding it and they scored a couple of runs.”
Kaschalk got the win for the Beavers in the first game. After allowing three hits and six runs — none of which were earned — in two innings on April 12, Kaschalk was perfect in the final two innings on Monday to hold the Raiders offense at bay, striking out one while not allowing another hit.
“Kaschalk, to his credit, he grooved and kept us off-balance,” Weaver said. “His velocity seemed up today ... Kudos to him.”
“It was nice to close out game one,” DuBois head coach Dan Bowman said. “That was one that we’ve been anticipating to close out and finish out.”
Prior to the full second game, DuBois honored its six seniors in Aaron Andrulonis, Jordan Ell, Billy Gray, Kaschalk, Sam Keen and Kam Knisley — with all taking part in the starting lineup.
“Game two was about our seniors,” Bowman said. “When I came in last year, they were a group that really bought into our philosophy. Now this year, I know our season isn’t going the way we anticipated, but it’s an opportunity for us to see their hard work.
“Jordan Ell, he’s been having a season where really kind of took hold of our advice from last year and has really run with it. He’s just an awesome kid. Billy Gray is kind of our utility guy — he played a little bit of second base, a little bit of left field today. Last year he was behind the plate. Billy is just a kid that gets it done. Aaron Andrulonis is a guy who’s gotten progressively better, especially on the defensive end where we just love watching him play. Sammy Keen has been part of the heart and soul of our program where he’s been an awesome bridge for our young guys and our older guys. He really meets them in the middle and he hits fastballs ... Kam Knisley is one kid who bought into our philosophy who just loves baseball. He loves to be a part of the team. Today, all of his hard work really paid off. Gavin Kaschalk, he’s a great kid, a great teammate and he does everything that we ask of him. Today he helped us pick up the win on the mound in the first game and he’s been great for us all season.”
“That’s a really good baseball team,” Weaver said of DuBois. “Hats off to Dan and his for giving his seniors playing time today. That’s a great gesture. Not taking anything away from them, but those kids battled. They played really good defense. We had our No. 1 on the hill (in Carson Weaver) and they pushed him around.”
Brookville tagged DuBois starting pitcher Brock Smith for five runs in the top of the fourth as they led 6-0 at that point, thanks in part to a big bases-clearing double by Hunter Greeley when the score was 3-0.
“We had a change in the lineup,” coach Weaver said. “(Hunter Greeley) came in and he came through and cleared the bases — not only the three runs but the momentum. You could kind of feel things shift. Down 3-0, DuBois has enough guys in their lineup where if you get a couple on, you could lose one in a hurry and the game completely changes. No lead is really safe with the guys (DuBois) has coming up in the box so we were real pleased to push those runs across.”
DuBois would score one in the fourth off of as Keen’s single saw Ell stop at third and Keen started going towards second — but with Kaschalk already there. With the Raiders trying to get Keen out at first, he beat the throw back but Ell scored to make it 6-1.
The second run by DuBois came as Tyler Chamberlin made it to second on a throwing error by the Raiders. Gray then singled up the middle as the Raiders threw it home to keep Andrulonis at third. But when Gray took off for second, they tried to get him out, allowing Andrulonis to score with the game being 6-2.
Brookville tacked on another in the top of the sixth as Weaver was caught in a rundown, allowing Riley Smith to score before Weaver was tagged out.
DuBois’ final run came in the bottom of the seventh as Clark tripled after a ball was misplayed in left and Chamberlin hit a sac fly to center in what would set the final score at 7-3.
“We battled back and we hit some balls hard,” Bowman said. “But they just took advantage of one big inning on us and that stuff happens.”
Riley Smith and Greeley were the only players with multiple hits in the game, both going 2-for-3 as Smith had two doubles.
With the first game technically being a resumption from April 12, the second game victory gave the Raiders its seventh win in a row to get to the .500 mark at 8-8. Brookville is back on the diamond Thursday as they travel to Bradford in hopes of having a winning record for the first time this season. The team’s Senior Night is on Friday against St. Marys.
“This is a decent baseball team in DuBois — it’s a good rivalry,” coach Weaver said. “They’re a good foe and it’s confidence for us to come in 15 minutes down the road, to play in a nice stadium and a pretty decent atmosphere and come away with a win. We would’ve loved to have two but we’ll go home with a win and at .500 and we’ll try to get over the hump at Bradford.”
DuBois (6-9) plays at Punxsutawney on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. with the Chucks hosting its Senior Night.
“Our caliber of baseball with its energy, we’re finding our mojo at the right time,” Bowman said. “I think we’re trending upwards. We went from making two to four errors a game to where we’ve put a few games together where we’ve had one or zero. Our defense is really clicking, our at-bats have gotten better ... If we cash in on those runs, it’s really a game-changer for us. That is what has separated us from everyone else — not capitalizing on big situations. If we can do that, I think we’re headed in the right direction.”
GAME 1
DuBOIS 17, BROOKVILLE 14
Score by Innings
DuBois 108 404 0 — 17
B’ville 202 820 0 — 14
DuBois—17
Talon Hodge 2b 4210, Trey Wingard c 4210, Tyler Chamberlin 1b-cf-1b 5211, Noah Farrell 3b-1b-3b 5234, Jordan Ell lf 4231, Gavin Kaschalk ss-3b-p 4213, Davey Aughenbaugh cf-p-cf 5211, Tycen Roy p 1011, Aaron Andrulonis 2b 1000, Billy Gray 2b 1000, Kaden Clark rf 4224, Kam Knisley cr 0100. Totals: 38-17-14-15.
Brookville—14
Carter Kessler 2b-p-2b 4110, Sergio Sotillo ss 4221, Carson Weaver c-lf-3b 5320, Bryce Weaver p-1b-dh 5111, Riley Smith 3b-p-2b-c 3211, Kai Kaltenbach lf 4222, Noah Shaffer p-lf 1000, Luke Burton rf-1b 4221, Ladd Blake 1b-p 1000, Pierson Ruhlman 1b-3b 2010, Sam Krug 3b 2100, Landen Marrara cf 1000, Hunter Greeley cf 2001. Totals: 39-14-12-7.
Errors: DuBois 7, B’ville 6. LOB: DuBois 10, B’ville 8. 2B: Ell, Chamberlin, Farrell; Smith, Kaltenbach. 3B: Clark, Wingard; B. Weaver. HR: Clark.
Pitching
DuBois: Tycen Roy-3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO; Davey Aughenbaugh-0+ IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Gavin Kaschalk-4 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
Brookville: Bryce Weaver-2 2/3 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Riley Smith-2/3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Carter Kessler-2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Noah Shaffer-1/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Ladd Blake-1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Kaschalk. Losing pitcher: Kessler.
GAME 2 BROOKVILLE 7,
DuBOIS 3
Score by Innings
B’ville 100 501 — 7
DuBois 000 110 1 — 3
Brookville—7
Riley Smith c 3220, Carson Weaver p-3b 3111, Ladd Blake 1b-p 3111, Hunter Greeley dh 3023, Noah Shaffer lf 4000, Pierson Ruhlman ss-1b 3120, Bryce Weaver ph 1000, Owen Fleming 2b 3100, Sergio Sotillo ss 3000, Carter Kessler cf 3111, Landen Marrara rf 0000. Totals: 29-7-9-6.
DuBois—3
Aaron Andrulonis 2b 2010, Tyler Chamberlin 1b 1101, Billy Gray lf-2b 4010, Trey Wingard c 4000, Jordan Ell cf-lf 1110, Gavin Kaschalk ss 2000, Ricky Clark 3b 1000, Noah Farrell 3b 2000, Sam Keen dh 3010, Tycen Roy 1b-p 2000, Talon Hodge ph 1000, Kam Knisley rf 1000, Kaden Clark rf 2110, Brock Smith p 0000, Davey Aughenbaugh p-cf 0000. Totals: 26-3-5-1.
Errors: B’ville 1, DuBois 0. LOB: B’ville 6, DuBois 6. 2B: R. Smith, Kessler, Greeley; Andrulonis, Ell. 3B: Clark. SF: Chamberlin.
Pitching
Brookville: Carson Weaver-5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 9 SO; Ladd Blake-2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
DuBois: Brock Smith-3 2/3 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO; Davey Aughenbaugh-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Tycen Roy-3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: C. Weaver. Losing pitcher: B. Smith.