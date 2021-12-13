DuBOIS — The DuBois swimming teams hosted Hollidaysburg Friday evening to start its season, as they split the meet with the girls victorious and the boys losing a close one.
The Lady Beavers took a decisive 111-59 win while the Beavers fell 78-76.
“This was a solid start to our season,” DuBois head coach Michael Gressler said. “The kids were swimming fast and there was plenty of energy. The girls did well with a number of swimmers stepping up into roles they haven’t had in the past. I stressed to them after if we are going to be successful this season then they’re going to need to keep doing what they did.”
Abby Dressler collected four wins for the girls, including the 500 free at a time of 5:37.05 — which also would’ve won for the boys. Olivia Dressler and Sidney Beers each had three wins, while Delaney Lingerfelter picked up a couple.
“Abby Dressler had a really good night,” Gressler said. “Her times were some of the best she’s done outside of championship meets. Sidney Beers, Olivia Dressler, and Delaney (Lingenfelter) also looked good in the races they won.”
One of the wins for the girls was on the 200 free relay, to which Gressler was proud of the team of Lexi Nissel, Meredith Selby, Morgan Rothrock and Emma Frano for taking top honors with a time of 2:01.29.
“I don’t know if any of them have been on an A relay before and experience the pressure that comes with it,” Gressler said. “But they were solid, swam great and secured the win. We’re going to need that kind of effort all season not just in winning races but also turning fourths into thirds and sixths into fifths. Those points are crucial for team victories.”
The boys meet came down to the final event — the 400 free relay with Hollidaysburg taking the win and the 78-76 overall victory.
“The boys went back and forth with Hollidaysburg until the final relay where they had just a bit more than us and took the meet,” Gressler said. “It would have been great to get the win but the guys put up a great fight. For a good number of guys this was their first high school competition. They’re learning from the veterans. We’ll keep building, this will be a different team by season’s end.”
Joda Fenstermacher and Christian Roemer picked up three wins each for the boys, while others like Mitchell Drahushak, Kolton Gwizdala and Jaedon Yarus picked up victories.
“Joda Fenstermacher had a particularly good night,” Gressler said. “His times were roughly where he was at the end of last season. To start there this year is a good sign. Mitch Drahushak had a good night in winning the 500 freestyle. He took on that challenge and turned in a solid time for early in the season. His 200 freestyle was also a few seconds faster than at this time last year.”
DuBois will be back in the pool on Saturday as they travel to Williamsport to take on both Williamsport and Holy Redeemer.
Girls
DuBOIS 111,
HOLLIDAYSBURG 59
200 Medley Relay: 1. DuBois (Delaney Lingenfelter, Olivia Dressler, Sidney Beers, Abby Dressler), 2:04.23; 2. Hollidaysburg.
200 Free: 1. Abby Dressler (D), 2:03.62; 2. Imler (H); 3. Meridith Selby (D).
200 IM: 1. Olivia Dressler (D), 2:38.91; 2. Dahal (H); 3. Lexi Nissel (D).
50 Free: 1. Sidney Beers (D), 25.87; 2. Black (H); 3. Abby Frano (D).
1-meter Diving: None.
100 Butterfly: 1. Dick (H), 1:18.47; 2. Lilly McCauley (D); 3. Lexi Nissel (D).
100 Free: 1. Sidney Beers (D), 57.09; 2. Emma Franno (D); 3. Black (H).
500 Free: 1. Abby Dressler (D), 5:37.05; 2. Imler (H); 3. Gabby Horner (D).
200 Free Relay: 1. DuBois (Lexi Nissel, Meredith Selby, Morgan Rothrock, Emma Frano), 2:01.29; 2. Hollidaysburg.
100 Backstroke: 1. Delaney Lingenfelter (D), 1:12.27; 2. Nicole Wells (D); 3. Abby Frano (D).
100 Breaststroke: 1. Lenhart (H), 1:21.62; 2. Olivia Dressler (D); 3. Dahal (H).
400 Free Relay: 1. DuBois (Sidney Beers, Morgan Rothrock, Olivia Dressler, Abby Dressler), 4:05.03; 2. Hollidaysburg.
Boys
HOLLIDAYSBURG 78,
DuBOIS 76
200 Medley Relay: 1. DuBois (Joda Fenstermacher, Christian Roemer, Kolton Gwizdala, Jaedon Yarus), 1:50.36; 2. Hollidaysburg.
200 Free: 1. Joda Fenstermacher (D), 1:56.23; 2. Flynn (H); 3. Mitchell Drahushak (D).
200 IM: 1. Gnegy (H), 2:24.30; 2. Christian Roemer (D).
50 Free: 1. Bayard (H), 24.12; 2. Jaedon Yarus (D); 3. Kolton Gwizdala (D).
1-meter Diving: None.
100 Butterfly: 1. Kolton Gwizdala (D), 1:02.36; 2. Gnegy (H); 3. Tyndall (H).
100 Free: 1. Grabill (H), 1:05.72; 2. Chase Hook (D); 3. Bushell (H).
500 Free: 1. Mitchell Drahushak (D), 6:14.02; 2. Baronner (H); 3. Tyndall (H).
200 Free Relay: 1. DuBois (Jaedon Yarus, AC Deemer, Kolton Gwizdala, Joda Fenstermacher), 1:37.33; 2. DuBois (Chase Hook, Aaron Chewning, Riley Robertson, Andrew Mottern); 3. Hollidaysburg.
100 Backstroke: 1. Bayard (H), 58.44; 2. Joda Fenstermacher (D); 3. Flynn (H).
100 Breaststroke: 1. Christian Roemer (D), 1:12.24; 2. Grabill (H); 3. Lowey (H).
400 Free Relay: 1. Hollidaysburg, 3:50.19; 2. DuBois (AC Deemer, Christian Roemer, Riley Robertson, Mitchell Drahushak).