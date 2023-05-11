PUNXSUTAWNEY — Heading into Wednesday’s baseball game, the visiting DuBois Beavers had a record of 6-9 while the Punxsutawney Chucks came in at 12-1 for its Senior Night at Rich Kuntz Memorial Field. But the Beavers played the role of spoilers for the nine Chucks’ seniors as DuBois picked up a 2-1 win.
DuBois freshman pitcher Noah Farrell picked up the win by tossing six innings, scattering seven hits while allowing one run and no walks as he also struck out 14 Chucks. Tyler Chamberlin then came into the seventh inning to notch the save, striking out two in the process.
DuBois went up 1-0 in the top of the third as Trey Wingard drew a walk off of Punxsy starting pitcher Jake Sikora and Jordan Ell’s double to center brought home Wingard.
The Beavers tacked on its second run in the top of the fourth. Kaden Clark led off the inning with a double and then made it to third on a passed ball — which saw the end of Sikora on the mound as Punxsy head coach Mike Dickey then went with another senior in Zeke Bennett on the mound. However, another passed ball would allow Clark to hustle home to give the visitors a 2-0 lead.
Punxsy’s lone run came in the bottom of the sixth as Zach Dinger led off with a single and was later replaced by pinch runner Jake Henretta. That move ended up paying off as Nevin Day doubled to right field, allowing Henretta to score to cut the DuBois lead to 2-1.
However with DuBois still leading 2-1 into the bottom of the seventh, Chamberlin retired the side to give the Beavers the 2-1 upset win.
Chamberlin, Clark and Davey Aughenbaugh had two hits each as the Beavers had nine in total.
Sikora and Carter Savage had two hits each for the Chucks as its nine seniors honored included Bennett, Sikora, Savage, Henretta, Zach Dinger, Peyton Hetrick, Justin Miller, Josh Tyger and Owen Wood.
DuBois (7-9) is at Warren on Friday while Punxsy (12-2) also plays Friday as they host Johnsonburg.
DUBOIS 2,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 1
Score by Innings
DuBois 001 100 0 — 2
Punxsy 000 001 0 — 1
DuBois—2
Tyler Chamberlin 1b-p 4020, Trey Wingard c 3100, Jordan Ell lf 3011, Noah Farrell p-1b 3010, Kaden Clark rf 4120, Gavin Kaschalk 3b 3000, Billy Gray 2b 3010, Davey Aughenbaugh cf 3020, Talon Hodge ss 3000, Samson Deeb cr 0000. Totals: 29-2-9-1.
Punxsy—1
Zach Dinher rf 3010, Jake Henrerra pr 0100, Josh Tyger dh-cf 3000, Carter Savage 1b 3020, Nevin Day 3b-ss 3011, Jake Sikora p-3b 3020, Luke Miller 3b 0000, Justin Miller lf 3000, Zeke Bennett cf-p 3000, Cooper Hallman c 3010, Peyton Hetrick 2b 3000, Donnie Bender cr 0000, Owen Wood cr 0000, Coy Martino ss 0000. Totals: 27-1-7-1.
Errors: DuBois 0, Punxsy 1. DP: DuBois 1, Punxsy 0. LOB: DuBois 10, Punxsy 5. 2B: Clark, Ell; Day. CS: Kaschalk (by Hallman).
Pitching
DuBois: Noah Farrell-6 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 14 SO; Tyler Chamberlin-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Punxsy: Jake Sikora-5 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO; Zeke Bennett-2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Farrell. Losing pitcher: Sikora. Save: Chamberlin.