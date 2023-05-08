ALTOONA — The DuBois and St. Marys track and field teams took part in the Class AAA meet at the Altoona Mountain Lion Classic on Friday, with the teams combining for 37 medals.
Out of the 37, 23 of those came between the St. Marys and DuBois girls teams, with the Lady Dutch notching 12 and the Lady Beavers taking 11.
The Lady Dutch placed fifth in team scores out of 13 with 66 points as the Lady Beavers were sixth with a score of 58.50.
Each girls squad took home three golds on the day as Lady Beaver Morgan Roemer broke the school record in the 800 meter dash, taking gold with a time of 2:15.62. The time bested DuBois’ previous record holder Catherine Sheffo, who had a 2:16.09 back in 2012. Roemer now owns school records in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200.
“Morgan had another impressive night with her two big wins,” Lady Beavers coach Scott Sullivan said. “Her 800 time could have been even a couple seconds faster. She was the number two seed and when the gun went off she got cut off and forced to the outside. She was probably in 15th place at the 50 meter mark. She quickly sprinted past most of them and settled in at third place at the 200 mark. The final lap started with the number one seeded girl from State College (Grace Morningstar) leading her until the final 100 meters when Morgan blew past her and won going away.
“Track is not supposed to be a contact sport but when you have 40 athletes lined up trying to get to lane one, it can get very interesting. That is definitely something we will work on at practice this week.”
Roemer’s other gold came in the 3,200 with a time of 10:52.42.
“We kind of wish she would’ve had more competition in the 3,200 because that would have easily pushed her to break her own school record and the Altoona Invite record that she just missed by less than one second,” Sullivan said.
DuBois’ third gold came at the hands of Lauren Stroka as she won the triple jump with a distance of 36-3.75.
“Coach (Justin) Marshall does such a great job with his jumpers,” Sullivan said. “He definitely does his homework and puts his heart and soul into it. It is great to see Lauren and Peyton (Grimm) work so hard and get rewarded. They’re such good friends and to see them both succeed in the same events is pretty special.”
For the Lady Dutch, Rylee Nicklas won two golds on the afternoon as well, taking top honors in the javelin and the shot put — with her javelin throw being a new school record.
Nicklas heaved the javelin a distance of 118-1, besting Indiana Area’s Kathryn Kovalchick by 5-5. Her win in the shot put was a bit closer, winning with a distance of 33-2. That edged out Davina Crump of South Western, who threw 32-8.25.
The 4x400 relay team took the other gold for the Lady Dutch — also setting a school record. Lucia Hayes, Maura Caskey, Mary Defilippi and Gabby Pistner picked up the win with a time of 4:04.99 — besting the Central Dauphin East team that clocked in a 4:08.47.
For the Lady Beavers, Madelyn Crabtree picked up bronze in the high jump, posting a height of 4-10.
“Maddy had another big night for us in high jump, coming up just short of the 5-foot mark,” Sullivan said. “She’s very close to putting it all together. She’s a two time district champ in high jump and wants to end her career with three titles.”
Lady Beaver medalists included Leah McFadden, who finished fourth in the 400 dash with a personal best time of 1:02.14.
“Leah McFadden had a huge night getting PRs in the 200 and 400,” Sullivan said. “Her 400 time has her seeded first in District 9.No one on the team outworks Leah. She’s getting better at just the right time.”
Peyton Grimm matched McFadden’s fourth place as she recorded it in the long jump with a distance of 16-4.5 — Stroka also finished sixth with a 15-8.75.
“Lauren is so close to popping a big jump in triple and Peyton keeps flirting with the 17 foot mark in long jump,” Sullivan said.
Kamryn Fontaine took home fifth in the 100 hurdles with a time of 16.50.
“Kam once again had two good races in the hurdles,” Sullivan said. “The 100 hurdles at districts will probably once again come down to inches, just like the past two years have. (Friday’s) race was no different with all of the D-9 girls right together.”
The DuBois 4x800 relay team of Morgan Rothrock, Morgan King, Sidney Beers and Olivia Dressler also picked up a top 5, placing 5th with a time of 10:55.29.
Other medals for the DuBois girls included a couple of 8th place finishes as Nikki Wells did so in the 400 dash (1:03.50) and the relay team of McFadden, Jaylee Battaglia, Grimm and Stroka did in the 4x100 (53.51).
“Nikki ran well, too,” Sullivan said. “She’s always clipping at Leah’s heels. The two of them will be a part of a very interesting 400 race at districts.”
For the Lady Dutch, Caskey picked up silver in the 300 hurdles (46.67) while Nicklas won bronze in the discus (98-3).
Caskey also finished fourth in the 100 hurdles (16.50) as the 4x800 relay team of Rachel Braun, Kelsie Bellotti, Christina Frontz and Paige Bauer also finished 4th (10:38.37).
Pistner and Defilippi medaled in the 1,600 with Pistner finishing 5th (5:14.47) and Defilippi 7th (5:20.73).
Frontz also finished 6th in the 3,200 (11:51.09) as the Lady Dutch 4x100 relay team of Maddy Wittman, Becca Gnan, Zahra Baluch and Adriana Buck got 7th in the 4x100 (53.51) and Wittman finished 8th in the triple jump (32-9).
The final 14 medals came from the boys — eight with St. Marys and six with DuBois. The Flying Dutchmen’s 4x800 relay team of Nicholas Hayes, Augustus Secco, Wyatt Foster and Alex Amador picked up 4th (8:16.83).
Finishing 5th was Amador in the 800 (1:58.96), Secco in the 1,600 (4:39.51) and Foster in the 3,200 (10:02.91). St. Marys’ 4x100 relay foursome of Matthew Davis, Tanner Fox, Johnny Bandy and Andrew Field was 6th (47.15) while Hays and Jacob Nedimyer picked up 7th place finishes in the 800 (2:01.89) and 3,200 (10:24.50), respectively. Jason McAnany rounded out the Dutchmen medalists with an 8th in the pole vault (10-3).
DuBois’ six medals for the boys were highlighted by a 4th by the 4x100 relay team of Nathan Kougher, Jaxson Hanzely, Joey Stubbs and Jaedon Yarus (45.71) and 5th place finishes by Daniel Chichava in the 300 hurdles (43.82) and Edward Burkett in the pole vault (11-3).
Ja’Reese Stowe finished 7th in the shot put (41-2.75) while Andrew Shaffer-Doan finished 8th in the high jump (5-6) — as did the 4x800 relay team of Spencer Bridgman, Jacob McIntosh, Andrew McIntosh and Rudy Williams (9:37.89).
St. Marys takes part in the Elk County Meet today while DuBois hosts DuBois Central Catholic on Tuesday.