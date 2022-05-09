ALTOONA — The DuBois and St. Marys track and field teams competed in less than ideal weather Friday in the Class AAA meet at the Altoona Mountain Lion Classic, and despite those conditions put together a stellar day that featured a combined 44 medals.
The DuBois and St. Marys girls squads did a majority of that damage as they won 31 of those 44 medals. The Lady Beavers brought home 16 medals, including five Top 3 finishes, while the Lady Dutch collected 15 medals with six Top 3 finishes.
The Lady Dutch came with the better team finish, placing fourth out of 13 teams that scored with 75 points. State College and Hempfield tied for the team crown with 97 points, while Altoona was third with 86. DuBois finished sixth with 58.
Sophomore Morgan Roemer once again led the way for the Lady Beavers at a major invite as she posted a pair of Top 3 individual finishes. She took home gold in the 3,200 (11:15.63) and a bronze in the 1,600 (5:10.09).
DuBois got a silver medal from Isabella Geist-Salone in the high jump (4-7), with teammate Madelyn Crabtree winning bronze in the event at 4-5. The 4x100 relay of Jaylee Battaglia, Gabby Horner, Peyton Grimm and Lauren Stroka also captured a silver medal with a time of 53.05.
On the track. Kamryn Fontaine medaled in both hurdle races, placing seventh in the 100s (17.45) and eight in the 300s (51.16), while Horner added two individual medals in the 100 (7th, 13.520 and 200 (8th, 29.49) dashes.
The Lady Beavers had two medalists in the 400 dash as Nicole Wells crossed in the seventh (1:06.61) and Leah McFadden in eighth (1:07.41). Sidney Beers was eight in the 3,200 (12:49.23) to give DuBois two medals in that event.
Both the 4x400 (4:32.39) and 4x800 (11:16.92) relays squads placed seventh. The 4x400 featured Nicole Wells, Leah McFadden, Fontaine and Abby Geist-Salone, while the 4x800 was comprised of Morgan Rothrock, Delaney Yarus, Olivia Dressler and Abby Dressler.
Off the track outside of the high jump, DuBois got a fourth from Stroka in the triple jump (34-7) and an eighth by Mackenzie Prouty in the javelin (81-1). Lauren Hoover just missed a medal in the triple as she placed ninth.
“After two beautiful weather invitationals, we got an all day soaker but overall our girls fought hard and did well,” said Lady Beavers coach Scott Sullivan. “Your biggest concern as a coach is not getting anyone hurt. There were approximately 10 teams that didn’t show up or went home early. We stayed and competed in all 18 events.
“We stressed to the team that we could very easily have this exact same weather two weeks from now at districts. This is a hard-nosed group of young ladies. Mental toughness is sometimes just as important, if not more important, than physical toughness. That was certainly on display today.
“We are looking forward to our last dual meet of the season (today) at St. Marys. Our first team goal was an undefeated season and that is within reach. St. Marys is a tough squad with some exceptional athletes but we hope our depth will be enough to get us the ‘W.’”
The Lady Dutch were led by the duo of Payton Bauer and Maura Caskey, both of whom captured two individual medals including a gold.
Bauer won the discus (104-11) and was second in the shot put (33-4), while Caskey struck gold in the 300 hurdles (48.04) and placed sixth in the 100 hurdles (17.05). Teammate Rylee Nicklas placed in both the shot put (3rd, 30-5 1/2) and discus (8th, 83-5).
St. Marys also got a fourth from Gabby Pistner in the 1,600 (5:17.68) and had two medalists in the 800 — Madison Blythe (6th, 2:30.60) and Lucia Hayes (8th, 2:35.14). Mary Defilippi just missed landing on the podium in the 3,200 as she crossed in ninth place, while Emma Garstka was ninth in the 100 hurdles.
The Lady Dutch 4x400 and 4x800 relays each earned silver medals, while the 4x100 squad placed sixth. Names for those relays were not available.
Off the track, Holly Anthony added a fifth in the high jump (4-5) and seventh by Sophia Radkowski in the long jump (14-3 1/4).
Over on the boys’ side in Class AAA, DuBois came away with nine medals, with the Flying Dutchmen winning four.
The Beavers excelled in the sprints despite the conditions, with five of their medals won in that discipline.
Erich Benjamin and Derraick Burkett were each triple medalists.
Benjamin captured bronze in the 100 (11.5) and was fifth in the 200 (23.67), while Burkett placed fourth in the 100 (11.5) and seventh in the 200 (23.83). The duo teamed up with Luke Sturrock and Jaedon Yarus to finish fifth in the 4x100 relay (45.75).
The Beavers also had a pair of medalists in the high jump, were Andrew Shaffer-Doan was sixth (5-8) and Drew Gudalis eighth (5-4). DuBois also got a sixth from James Becker in the javelin (124-9), while the 4x800 relay of Joey Foradora, Rudy Williams, Ryan White, A.C. Deemer was fifth in 9:08.09.
The Beavers just missed two other medals in the throws as Carson Dombroski was ninth in the discus and Ja’Reese Stowe ninth in the javelin.
“The weather was bad and it poured for most of the day,” said Beavers coach Brian Clinger. “While the conditions were less than ideal, it was good for them to compete in weather like that because you never know what it might be like the day of districts.
“The kids fought through those conditions, and our sprinters had another great day day, especially Erich Benjamin and Derraick Burkett.”
The St. Marys boys collected a pair of individual medals on the track, with Alex Amador (800, 2:07.84) and Wyatt Foster (3,200, 10:26.31) placing eighth in their respective events. The Dutchmen’s 4x800 relay squad, whose names were not available, placed seventh (9:14.61), while Derek Villella was seventh in the javelin (119-11).
DuBois travels to St. Marys for a dual meet today.