DuBOIS — The DuBois boys golf team took down the Brockway Rovers by just two strokes on Wednesday afternoon, besting the Rovers 187-189 at the DuBois Country Club.
DuBois’ Brock Smith was the medalist of the day, carding a 38 while teammate Tyson Kennis scored a 46. Other scorers for the Beavers included Jacob McIntosh (50) and Mason Dinkfelt (53).
Consistency was the name of the game for the Rovers as the trio of Weston Pisarchick, Evan Botright and Ryan Crawford each scored a 47. Rounding out the scoring for Brockway just one shot back of the trio was Jacob Newcamp’s 48.
DuBois hosts Brookville on Monday while Brockway is also back on the course Monday at DuBois Central Catholic.
DUBOIS—187
Tyson Kennis 46, Brock Smith 38, Mason Dinkfelt 53, Jacob McIntosh 50. Others: Madix Clark 55, Shae McMahon 56.
BROCKWAY—189
Weston Pisarchick 47, Evan Botright 47, Ryan Crawford 47, Jacob Newcamp 48. Others: Edison Bazik 57, Parker Pisarchick 55.
In other boys golf action Wednesday:
St. Marys 222,
Elk County Catholic 251
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys boys golf team picked up a 222-251 win over crosstown rival Elk County Catholic on Wednesday at the Bavarian Hills Golf Course.
St. Marys’ Alex Clark was the medalist on the day with a 40. Other scorers for the Dutchmen were Max Croyle (43), Dylan Samick (45), Brody Stauffer (46) and David Smith (48).
“We had a surprise today with Dylan shooting 45,” St. Marys coach Bob Bauer said. “We have been working with Dylan on his control and it seems to be paying off.”
Elk County Catholic had a trio of 47s carded with Marcus Muccio, Sam Rettger and Isaac Vogt. Also contributing to ECC’s score included Sarah Krise with a 54 and Christian Sloff with a 56.
“Our efforts have been worthwhile as this is our best team total to date,” ECC coach Christa Wright said.
Both teams are back in action today as the Crusaders are hosting Bradford at 2 p.m. while the Dutchmen host Ridgway at 3:30 p.m.
ST. MARYS—222
Alex Clark 40, Max Croyle, Dylan Samick 45, Brody Stauffer 46, David Smith 48. Others: Tyler Rusalem 49, JJ Blessel 49, Lucas Blessel 68.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC—251
Marcus Muccio 47, Sam Rettger 47, Isaac Vogt 47, Sarah Krise 54, Christian Sloff 56. Others: Alan Singer 58, Blake Vollmer 79, Dakota Viglione 80.