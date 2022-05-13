DuBOIS — The DuBois Beavers boys tennis team finished its regular season up on Thursday with a 7-0 victory over Clearfield.
“DuBois held their promise of going undefeated in District 9,” DuBois head coach Joshua Reed said, as the win gave the Beavers an 8-3 overall mark on the season. “Our graduating seniors enjoyed an unanimous victory.”
Those seniors included all four singles in Cody Jaconski, Zach Johnson, Houston Hemke and John Miller, along with No. 2 doubles player Aum Patel.
Jaconski took down Ethan Evilzisor, 6-0, 6-1, at No. 1 while Johnson and Hemke picked up 6-0, 6-0 wins over Mason Marshall and Ben Wriglesworth, respectively.
Miller then dispatched Justin Fletcher, 6-2, 6-2.
For doubles, Brohm Hemke and Ben Gribik won at No. 1 against Marshall and Wriglesworth, 8-5. Miller and Patel then beat Fletcher and Isaac Michael, 8-4, at No. 2.
The duo of Jay Parekh and Jacob Loomis then beat Jake Rumfola and Carter Kuskan, 8-6, for the sweep.
DuBOIS 7, CLEARFIELD 0
Singles
1. Cody Jaconski (D) def. Ethan Evilsizor, 6-0, 6-1.
2. Zach Johnson (D) def. Mason Marshall, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Houston Hemke (D) def. Ben Wriglesworth, 6-0, 6-0.
4. John Miller (D) def. Justin Fletcher, 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Brohm Hemke/Ben Gribik (D) def. Marshall/Wriglesworth, 8-5.
2. Miller/Aum Patel (D) def. Fletcher/Isaac Michael, 8-4.
3. Jay Parekh/Jacob Loomis (D) def. Jake Rumfola/Carter Kuskan, 8-6.
In other tennis action,
ST. MARYS 5,
JOHNSONBURG 2
JOHNSONBURG — The St. Marys Dutchmen boys tennis team took down the Johnsonburg Rams, 5-2, on Thursday afternoon.
“We honored the seniors tonight on both squads,” St. Marys head coach Tim Henry said.
The Dutchmen took three of four in singles with wins by No. 1 Ryan Holjencin over Logan Krug, 8-5, Carter Dush at No. 3 over Caidan Bevacqua, 8-1, and Colten Vollmer at No. 4 over Logan Abbey, 8-0.
Johnsonburg’s Jack Elmquist got the lone singles win at No. 2 over Dylan Romanic, 8-4.
“Ryan at one played calm and steady like he has for the past two years and earned a good win,” Henry said. “Dylan has not had much varsity experience but had some good forehand and service winners in his loss.”
Brandon Henry and Blake Hoffman gave the Dutchmen another point at No. 1 doubles with an 8-5 win over Krug and Abbey.
Elmquist and Bevacqua got the Rams’ other point, defeating Antonio Guido and James Pistner, 8-2.
“Antonio, our last senior to play, also did not have much experience going in and could not figure out how cut down on the unforced errors that the pressure of a real varsity match causes to occur — until the athletes learn how to cope,” Henry said. “For all our underclassmen that have gotten a chance to play a real varsity match, they will undoubtedly come off this season all the better mentally and be ready for what is to come next year.”
St. Marys got a forfeit at No. 3 doubles to take a 5-2 overall win.
The match concluded Johnsonburg’s regular season while St. Marys finishes up its regular season today at Brockway. Both teams will then compete in district doubles next week.
ST. MARYS 5, JOHNSONBURG 2
Singles
1. Ryan Holjencin (SM) def. Logan Krug, 8-5.
2. Jack Elmquist (J) def. Dylan Romanic, 8-4.
3. Carter Dush (SM) def. Caidan Bevacqua, 8-1.
4. Colten Vollmer (SM) def. Logan Abbey, 8-0.
Doubles
1. Brandon Henry/Blake Hoffman (SM) def. Krug/Abbey, 8-5.
2. Elmquist/Bevacqua (J) def. Antonio Guido/James Pistner, 8-2.
3. St. Marys win by forfeit.