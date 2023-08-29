JOHNSONBURG — The DuBois girls tennis team picked up a 7-0 road win over the Johnsonburg Ramettes on Monday afternoon.
“Another precarious weather situation ended up working out,” DuBois head coach Joshua Reed said. “Our 7-0 win against Johnsonburg rounded out our early season sweep of the Elk County teams ... We focused on more aggressive advances to the net. It turned out to be good experience.”
Playing 8-game pro sets, DuBois picked up decisive victories throughout.
In singles, Cassie Lanzoni won 8-1 over Maria Catalano at No. 1. Laken Lashinsky matched the 8-1 win at No. 2 over Kelly Matha.
Both Kara Miller and Lauren Kennedy won 8-0 as Miller downed Jenna Johnson at No. 3 and Kennedy beat Mya Allegretto at No. 4.
For doubles, Liz Coleman and Jade Suhan won No. 1 over Katelyn Love and Aliza Jackson, 8-0.
Both No. 2 and No. 3 were 8-0 wins as Avelyn Geppert and Lexi Austin beat Celeste Cristina and Bridgette Breindel at No. 2 and Emma McCracken and Jade Delaney downed Olivia Beimel and Addy Lombrana at No. 3.
DuBois travels to Brockway on Thursday while Johnsonburg hosts Brockway today.
DuBOIS 7,
JOHNSONBURG 0
Singles
1. Cassie Lanzoni (D) def. Maria Catalano, 8-1.
2. Laken Lashinsky (D) def. Kelly Matha, 8-1.
3. Kara Miller (D) def. Jenna Johnson, 8-0.
4. Lauren Kennedy (D) def. Mya Allegretto, 8-0.
Doubles
1. Liz Coleman/Jade Suhan (D) def. Katelyn Love/Aliza Jackson, 8-1.
2. Avelyn Geppert/Lexi Austin (D) def. Celeste Cristini/Bridgette Breindel, 8-0.
3. Emma McCracken/Jade Delaney (D) def. Olivia Beimel/Addy Lombrana, 8-0.
In other tennis action,
St. Marys 7,
Brockway 0
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys girls tennis team swept the Brockway Lady Rovers on Monday with a 7-0 home victory.
Three of the four St. Marys singles wins came via the 6-0, 6-0 variety. Roan Lion defeated Kassi Tucker at No. 1, Maddy Wittman took down Hallie Welsh at No. 2 and Rylee Nicklas beat Abby Michalski at No. 4. The other matchup at No. 3 saw Tralynn Ginther defeat Maria Buttery, 6-1, 6-0.
For doubles, Wittman and Sara Regulski teamed at No. 1 to defeat Tucker and Welsh, 8-1.
Isolde Collins and Isabella Farabaugh bested Buttery and Michalski at No. 2, 8-4, while Danilynn Geitner and Pilar Pfoutz won at No. 3 with an 8-1 victory over Jordan Sanchez and Katlynn Knox.
Both teams are back in action today as St. Marys travels to Punxsutawney and Brockway visits Johnsonburg.
ST. MARYS 7,
BROCKWAY 0
Singles
1. Roan Lion (SM) def. Kassi Tucker, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Maddy Wittman (SM) def. Hallie Welsh, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Tralynn Ginther (SM) def. Maria Buttery, 6-1, 6-0.
4. Rylee Nicklas (SM) def. Abby Michalski, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Wittman/Sara Regulski (SM) def. Tucker/Welsh, 8-1.
2. Isolde Collins/Isabella Farabaugh (SM) def. Buttery/Michalski, 8-4.
3. Danilynn Geitner/Pilar Pfoutz (SM) def. Jordan Sanchez/Katlynn Knox, 8-1.