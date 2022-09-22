LUMBER CITY — The DuBois boys golf team notched a 169-219 win over Curwensville at Eagles Ridge Golf Course on Wednesday to get to 10-0 on the season.
Beaver Gavin Kaschalk was the medalist on the day, shooting a 41. Teammate Brock Smith was one shot back and Tyson Kennis and Maddox Bennett were two back.
Curwensville’s Zack Peters led his squad with a 53 while Ayden Sutika and Conner Howell shot 55s and Landon Bailor had a 56.
DuBOIS—169
Gavin Kaschalk 41, Brock Smith 42, Tyson Kennis 43, Maddox Bennett 43. Others: Jacob McIntosh 63, Hunter Allman 64.
CURWENSVILLE—219
Zach Peters 53, Ayden Sutika 55, Conner Howell 55, Landon Bailor 56. Others: Davis Fleming 59, Kaceton Ciamacco 63.
In other golf action:
ST. MARYS 214,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 295
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Flying Dutchmen golf team racked up a 214-295 win over Elk County Catholic Wednesday at the Bavarian Hills Golf Course.
Dutchmen Vinnie Lenze and Vince Azzato each shot 39 to earn co-medalist honors on the day. Also scoring were Ethan Schlimm’s 40, Ben Porkolab’s 47 and Patrick Blessel’s 49.
Elk County Catholic was led by Sarah Krise, who shot a 48. Andrew Mann shot a 59 as other scorers included Marcus Muccio (62), Sam Rettger (63) and Allan Singer (63).
Recommended Video
ST. MARYS—214
Vinnie Lenze 39, Vince Azzato 39, Ethan Schlimm 40, Ben Porkolab 47, Patrick Blessel 49. Others: Owen Tamburlin-Lang 53, David Smith 56, Lucas Blessel 51.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC—295
Sarah Krise 48, Andrew Mann 59, Marcus Muccio 62, Sam Rettger 63, Allan Singer 63. Others: Zachary Lynch 78, Dakota Viglione 69, Joel Singer 72.
RIDGWAY 220,
BRADFORD 226
RIDGWAY — The Ridgway boys golf team defeated the Bradford Owls, 220-226, on Wednesday at the Laurel Mill Golf Course.
Kole Asti fired a 40 for the Elkers to earn medalist honors on the afternoon as teammate Logan Jordan fired a 41. Other Elker scorers were Alec DeVallance (44), Evan Gustafson (46) and Kaiden Danekas (49).
Bradford’s Chase Wineberg shot a 44 to lead his team while the trio of Brayden Wilt, Wyatt Stark and Clayton Brinsky each shot 45s. Alex Pilon added a 47 to round out the team’s scoring.
RIDGWAY—220
Kole Asti 40, Logan Jordan 41, Alec DeVallance 44, Evan Gustafson 46, Kaiden Danekas 49. Others: Brent Defranco 54, Wyatt Shaffer 51, Eric Gustafson 64.
BRADFORD—226
Chase Wineberg 44, Brayden Wilt 45, Wyatt Stark 45, Clayton Brinsky 45, Alex Pilon 47. Others: Mitchell Brinsky 52, Ty Hardy 55, Deelan Smith 53.