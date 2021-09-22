ST. MARYS — The St. Marys cross country teams held a meet Tuesday with DuBois, DuBois Central Catholic and Kane taking part in the four-team event.
On the boys side, DuBois defeated St. Marys 20 to 42, with four of the top five times belonging to DuBois.
AC Deemer led the way with a 17:41, followed by Joe Fordora’s 18:07.
St. Marys’ Wyatt Foster was sandwiched in between Beaver runners in third with an 18:31. Fourth and fifth went to the DuBois duo of Ryan White and Christian Roemer with time s of 18:34 and 18:42, respectively.
“DuBois is the defending District 9 champion and handed us a thorough loss today,” St. Marys coach Stan Foster said. “The boys continue to be complacent and have yet to run up to their potential. We will continue to work on this as we move into the championship half of the season.”
On the girls side, St. Marys picked up a 26-30 win over DuBois. While the DuBois duo of Morgan Roemer and Sidney Beers took top honors with times of 20:14 and 21:38, respectively, St. Marys place runners in spots 3-6, as well as 8th and 10th.
“The girls came off a disappointing loss to Punxsy last week and have proven to show that their loss was not defining of them,” Foster said. “They won the Altoona invite this past Saturday and then dominated today at home.”
Rounding out the top five for the girls for St. Marys were Gabby Pistner with a 21:55, Madison Blythe with a 22:04 and Kelsie Bellotti with a 22:59.
DuBois Central Catholic and Kane did not have complete teams to score. Cardinal Angelo Piccirillo was the top runner for his squad with a 21:23 — good enough for 17th. Eva Bloom led the Lady Cardinals with a 30:55 for 18th.
The Cardinals did have the overall winner for the middle school race, as Trenton LaBenne clocked in with a 12:54. DuBois’ Connor Thompson was second with a 13:14 and DuBois’ Addison Love came in third and first overall for the girls with a 14:20.
DuBois will take part in the Blue Devil Invite on Saturday. St. Marys and DCC will be back in action on Tuesday as St. Marys hosts Elk County Catholic on Senior Night and DCC travels to Ridgway.
BOYS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
1. AC Deemer (D) 17:41; 2. Joe Fordora (D) 18:07; 3. Wyatt Foster (SM) 18:31; 4. Ryan White (D) 18:34; 5. Christian Roemer (D) 18:42; 6. Augie Secco (SM) 18:43; 7. Jordan Wolfe (K) 19:23; 8. Rudy Williams (D) 19:38; 9. Jayden Yarus (D) 19:57; 10. Nick Hayes (SM) 20:08; 11. Brandon Henry (SM) 20:18; 12. Jacob Nedimyer (SM) 20:21; 13. Luke Sturrock (D) 20:44; 14. Aaron Chewning (D) 21:08; 15. Chase Hook (D) 21:11; 16. Brayden Byham (K) 21:14; 17. Angelo Piccirillo (DCC) 21:23; 18. Braydon Mosier (SM) 21:23; 19. Jack Beyer (SM) 21:27; 20. Jack Funair (D) 21:52.
GIRLS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
1. Morgan Roemer (D) 20:14; 2. Sidney Beers (D) 21:38; 3. Gabby Pistner (SM) 21:55; 4. Madison Blythe (SM) 22:04; 5. Kelsie Bellotti (SM) 22:59; 6. Lucy Hayes (SM) 23:10; 7. Morgan King (D) 23:16; 8. Maura Caskey (SM) 24:19; 9. Morgan Rothrock (D) 24:42; 10. Paige Bauer (SM) 26:08; 11. Adrianna Buck (SM) 27:47; 12. Hilliary Beer (D) 27:55; 13. Cece Anderson (K) 28:20; 14. Gabby Horner (D) 29:08; 15. Jayssa Snelick (SM) 29:25; 16. Andrea Malone (SM) 29:59; 17. Lauren Hoover (D) 30:09; 18. Eva Bloom (DCC) 30:55; 19. Rowan Milliron (K) 31:05; 20. Shelby Laukitis (D) 32:30; 21. Katelyn Smith (DCC) 33:34; 22. Mina Thompson (SM) 36:41.