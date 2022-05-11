ST. MARYS — The DuBois and St. Marys track and field teams each got wins at Monday’s tri-meet with Port Allegany.
DuBois boys and girls got wins over St. Marys and Port Allegany while St. Marys defeated Port Allegany.
For the girls, DuBois notched a hard-fought 84-66 win over St. Marys and a 131-19 win over Port Allegany. St. Marys then got a 122-24 win over Port Allegany.
The wins by DuBois gave the girls a 9-0 record for the regular season.
“We accomplished goal number one of finishing the season undefeated in dual meets,” DuBois girls head coach Scott Sullivan said. “The meet was a lot closer than the final score indicated. We had to battle down to the last couple events to secure the win. Our regular top guns did their usual thing but several others stepped up today to help us pull off another undefeated season.
“Special mention to Rylee Wadding for pulling off a career best 90 feet, 11 inches in the disc and a third place in javelin for four huge points we weren’t expecting. Mackenzie Proudy also had a big second place finish in the javelin to tally another important three points.
“In the long jump, Peyton Grimm hung onto a very important second place finish to give us an 8-1 advantage in that event. Also, Lauren Hoover had a career best triple jump for 3 huge second place points and another 8-1 advantage. Without these girls stepping up their game, we end the season at 8-1.”
The boys saw DuBois take down St. Marys 114-36 and Port Allegany 125-25. The Dutchmen then picked up a win over Port Allegany, 84-57.
In the Beavers/Dutchmen matchup, the Beavers took 14 of the 18 events. Winners included Joey Foradora in the 1,600 with a time of 4:45.25, Derraick Burkett in the 100 dash at 11.21, Jaedon Yarus in the 400 at 52.96 and AC Deemer in the 800 at 2:08.72.
St. Marys’ wins included Grayson Spangler in the 300 hurdles, Wyatt Foster in the 3200, Derek Villella in the javelin and Conner Smith in the long jump.
“We finished out our regular season 8-1, and what a nice group of young men we have,” said Beavers coach Brian Clinger. “I’m very proud of our winning record and am excited about the upcoming District 9 meet next week. Our sprinters and distance runners both had nice days again, and the field (athletes) helped us out today as well.
“We will be attending the Redbank Valley Invitational on Thursday to polish up for districts.”
DuBois will compete at the Redbank Valley Invite on Thursday while St. Marys hosts the Elk County Meet today.