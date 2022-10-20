DUBOIS — The DuBois volleyball team closed out an impressive regular season Wednesday by sweeping Brookville, 25-8, 25-12, 25-7, on Senior Night.
DuBois honored its six seniors — Kendra Cowan, Madelyn Crabtree, Emma Delp, Gabby Gulvas, Jessica Pfaff and Emily Snyder — prior to the match, then that group along with junior Morgan Pasternak went out and dominated the Lady Raiders with strong nights at both the net and service line.
All six seniors recorded at least two service points and a kill, with all six having at least one point and one kill in the third set of the sweep.
Pfaff and Cowan led the net attack with nine kills each, while Delp and Cowan had five each. Gulvas, the team’s starting libero, played at the net in the third set and recorded four kills, including three in a row with Delp at the line. Delp and Crabtree each added a block, while Snyder had one kill.
Pasternak led the way at the service line with 18 points and six aces, while Gulvas wasn’t far behind with 14 points and three aces. Crabtree (8), Delp (6), Cowan (5), Snyder (5) and Pfaff (2) all scored multiple points in their senior night.
“Every year I try to play the seniors the whole time if I can, then try to sub them out (late) so everyone can recognize them,” said DuBois coach Jason Gustafson. “They did really well tonight and just had fun. They highlight was seeing Gabby (Gulvas) getting to take a couple swings out there.
“What a good group. You get these groups of kids every year, but these girls have played so much volleyball for us and been dedicated to six years, not just four. You want to try and stop the clock if you can, but every year they come and go.
“It’s hard to see this group go though because they have done so much for the program. Kids come and watch them play and want to be like them. They don’t know they’re doing it, but it really helps the program.”
The teams traded points and sideouts to begin the match before Gulvas ripped off a nine-point run to put the Lady Beavers up 11-2. That spurt featured three aces, two kills by Delp and one by Pfaff.
Brookville never recovered from that run, but did get back-to-back points from Julie Monnoyer at one point to get back within seven at 14-7. DuBois quickly finished off the set after that as Pasternak put together the Lady Beavers’ second nine-point service stint of the opening game to finish things off at 25-8.
Crabtree had two kills and a block in that set-clinching run, while Pasternak dropped in a pair of aces on her powerful jump serve.
Brookville countered with the first two points of the second set on Brielle Ross’ serve, but DuBois answered right back with a sideout and six points by Crabtree to grab a 7-2 lead. Pfaff had three kills in that stretch.
DuBois then pushed the lead to six on two points from Snyder, one an ace, but Brookville got a pair of points by Brooke Stephens to back within three at 13-10. That’s as close as the Lady Raiders got though, as DuBois ran away with the game from there.
Delp got that closing psh started with three straight points before six points by Pasternak put the Lady Beavers on the verge of the set at 24-11. Pasternak added two more aces in that run, while Cowan had a pair of kills.
Pasternak’s couldn’t quite finish off the set as she hit a serve into the net, but a missed serve by Brookville promptly gave DuBois a 25-12 win.
DuBois then jumped out to a similar 7-1 lead to start the third set, thanks in large part to five points by Cowan, who had a pair of aces in the spurt. Delp also had two kills.
Snyder then added two points, one on a block by Delp, while two more points by Pfaff, one on a Pasternak kill, made it 13-3. Delp kept things rolling with three points of her own — all on kills by Gulvas from the right side.
Brookville counetred with a sideout and two points by Stephens, but that only momentarily slowed down the inevitable.
The Lady Beavers got a sideout on Gulvas’ fourth kill of the set, then DuBois ripped off seven straight points to not only end the set but the match.
Gulvas notched the first four of those points, two on kills by Cowan, before Pasternak subbed in for Gulvas as Gustafson gave each of his seniors curtain calls for the fans late in the match.
Pasternal then recorded the final three points of the night, two on aces and the final one on match point courtesy of an Audrey Kennis kill.
With the win, DuBois ended the regular season with a 15-1 record, with its lone loss coming at Marion Center on Sept. 26. The Lady Beavers will now wait and see how their postseason unfolds.