CLARION — District 9 held a dual girls golf championship Monday at Clarion Oaks Golf Course, even though its two Class 3A schools — DuBois and Bradford — were part of subregional tournament with District 10 last week to qualify for states.
Because of that, Monday’s Class 3A tourney was for the sole purpose of crowning District 9 champions and had no affiliation with the PIAA postseason, while the Class 2A event was and had three individual state berths at stake.
DuBois dominated the Class 3A championship, with the Lady Beavers easily winning the team title by 32 shots over Bradford, 318-350. Five golfers competed for each team, with the top three scores counting towards the team score.
Individually, DuBois senior Sarah Henninger took home the Class 3A individual title after carding a round of 100. Bradford’s Cadence Stiles was second with a 104.
Lady Beaver junior Alexas Pfeufer (105) was third, while senior teammate Sophia Seduski (113) was fourth. That duo teamed up with Henninger to give DuBois the team crown.
Junior Jordan Watt (126) and senior Isabella Geist-Salone (128) also competed for DuBois and finished fifth and seventh, respectively. Bradford’s only other individual competitor was Sophie Cornelius, who finished sixth with a 127.
Bradford did not compete in the combined District 8/9/10 Class 3A Championships last week, which was a two-day event at Meadville Country Club, but DuBois did. Meadville, McDowell and Erie High all played from D-10, while Allderdice represented the Pittsburgh City League (D-8).
The Top eight girls after the opening round moved on to the final day, and none of the four Lady Beavers who played made it the final round. Henninger posted DuBois’ best score, a 106, to finish ninth, one spot away from advancing.
McDowell’s Brooke Hamilton and Meadville’s Kayla Germanoski both shot 101s to tie for the final two spots in the finals. Seduski (122), Watt (138) and Geist-Salone (148) finished 14th through 16th, respectively.
McDowell senior Zoey McClain won the individual title with a two-day score of 152 (74-78).
Over in Class 2A, Punxsutawney endured through a heartbreaking day as it not only lost the team title by one stroke to Moniteau, 314-315, but also had senior Maeve Hanley miss out on a trip to states by one shot as well.
Hanley posted a 97 Monday to finish fourth. Moniteau’s Emma Covert shot a 96 to sneak in past Hanley for the third and final berth to states. Only four girls broke 100 on the day. Hanley finished third a year ago with a 103 but didn’t advance to states because competitors had to shoot 100 or better to do so.
Clarion’s McKayla Kerle fired a strong round of 80 to capture he first D-9 title by eight shots over runner-up Chloe Fritch of Karns City.
Hanley’s senior teammate Kiersten Riley carded a 106 to place sixth, making Punxsy the lone school to have two girls in the Top 6.
Senior Neveah Parente (116) rounded out the Lady Chucks’ scoring in the team title battle, while sophomore Katherine Crago had a 119.
A handful of other area girls competed in the individual portion the Class 2A Championships.
Brookville’s Audrey Barrett and Curwensville’s Skylar Pentz tied for 15th with rounds of 123, while Ridgway’s Kaitlyn Amacher tied for 19th with a 130. Brookville’s Karlee Stiver rounded out the local contingent as she tied for 24th after shooting a 142.
The PIAA Class 2A Championships will be held Monday, Oct. 18 at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York.
CLARION — Here are the final results from the District 9 Golf Championships held Monday at Clarion Oaks Golf Course. The Top 3 finishers in Class AA advance to the PIAA Championships, which will be held Oct. 18 at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York. The Class AAA event was played as a district-only tournament and was not a qualifier for the PIAA Championships. District 9’s state qualifying tournament in Class AAA was with District 10 last week.
CLASS AAA
TEAM STANDINGS
1. DuBois 318 (Alexas Pfeufer 105, Sophia Seduski 113, Sarah Henninger 100. Others: Isabella Geist-Salone 128, Jordan Watt 126). 2. Bradford 350 (Sophie Cornelius 127, Cadence Stiles 104, Alexia Corignani 119. Others: Payton Morgan 162, Lillian Erickson 162).
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
1. Sarah Henninger, DuBois 100
2. Cadence Stiles, Bradford 104
3. Alexas Pfeufer, DuBois 105
4. Sophia Seduski, DuBois 113
5. Jordan Watt, DuBois 126
6. Sophie Cornelius, Bradford 127
7. Isabella Geist-Salone, DuBois 128
CLASS AA
TEAM STANDINGS
1. Moniteau 314 (Brynne barger 104, Emily Covert, Autumn Stewart 114. Others: Mariska Shunk 123, Kendall Sankey 116); 2. Punxsutawney 315 (Maeve Hanley 97, Kiersten Riley 102, Neveah Parente 116. Others: Katherine Crago 119); 3. Kane 354 (Natalie Chittester 101, Rylee Haight 113, Kylie Houser 140. Others: Kate Colosimo 152, Abby Shrubb 177); 4. Cranberry 362 (Kendell Findlay 112, Alaina Hogue 117, Emily Mong 122).
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
1. McKayla Kerle, Clarion 80
2. Chloe Fritch, Karns City 88
3. Emma Covert, Moniteau 96
——— Missed the Cut ———
4. Maeve Hanley, Punxsutawney 97
5. Natalia Chittester, Kane 101
6. Kiersten Riley, Punxsutawney 102
7. Evie Bliss, AC Valley 103
8. Brynne Barger, Moniteau 104
9. Kendell Findlay, Cranberry 112
10. Rylee Haight, Kane 113
11. Autumn Stewart, Moniteau 114
12. Kendall Sankey, Moniteau 116
13. Alaina Hogue, Cranberry 117
14. Olivia Schott, Smethport 119
15(t). Audrey Barrett, Brookville 123
15(t). Skylar Pentz, Curwensville 123
15(t). Mariska Shunk, Moniteau 123
18. Rylee Thompson, Oswayo Valley 127
19(t). Kaitlyn Amacher, Ridgway 130
19(t). Ava Costa, Smethport 130
21. Emily Troese, Clarion 133
22. Katie Fallen, Moniteau 135
23. Alayna Lansberry, Clearfield 139
24(t). Leah Larsen, Coudersport 142
24(t). Karlee Stiver, Brookville 142
26. Delaney Rowan, Cameron County 145
27. Allison Shipley, Clearfield 148
28. Leighann Watson, Coudersport 153
29. Elyse Umble, Cameron County 163