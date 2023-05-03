DuBOIS — The DuBois Beavers boys volleyball team honored its five seniors for Senior Night before Tuesday’s game against Forest Hills. Once the pregame festivities wrapped up, the Beavers swept the Rangers in dominant fashion, 25-15, 25-14, 25-14, to clinch the No. 2 seed in the Mid-State Conference and a home playoff game.
“That was a big one for us,” DuBois head coach Dave Alberts. “I told them (before the game) ‘You’ve got to do it for us, you’ve got to do it for our fans so they don’t have to travel.’ It was a big win. This has been a great run and they’re keeping it going.”
Joda Fenstermacher, Drew Gudalis, Andy Getch, Tyler Stevens and Aaron Webster were honored prior to the game in what was the group’s final home match.
“Webby, Andy, Tyler, Joda and Drew have all been great,” Alberts said. “They love playing. They love coming to practice and they love everything about the sport. It’s been great to have them on the team and it was nice that they all got playing time in both the matches.”
While it was Senior Night, the junior duo of Tyson Kennis and Ryan Johnson dominated up front. Johnson led the way with 13 kills and three blocks while Kennis had 11 kills, three blocks and three aces.
“They both played amazing,” Alberts said of Kennis and Johnson.
Along with Kennis and Johnson, the Beavers as a whole were solid up front with numerous blocks on the night, led by Fenstermacher’s five.
“I was really impressed with our blocking tonight,” Alberts said. “I thought tonight was the best we’ve done all season. They were just getting pieces of everything, putting the ball down, Joda and Drew were big up at the net tonight and it was just really good stuff from them.”
There were only two points in the three sets where the Beavers didn’t lead — the Rangers held 1-0 and 6-5 leads in the third in final set — as they jumped out to leads early in the first and second sets. DuBois led 10-2 in the first set before moving out to a double-digit lead as the Beavers picked up a 25-15 first set victory, which was capped off by a Noah Sawtelle ace.
Johnson picked up a couple of kills early in the second set as DuBois led 6-2 as both teams would battled back and fourth as DuBois would later lead 20-14. But from there, Kennis racked up three straight kills to go up 23-14 and after the Beavers got another point, a Forest Hills error gave the Beavers a 25-14 second set win.
Forest Hills would battle with the Beavers in the beginning of the third set. After trailing 4-2, the Rangers went on a 4-1 run to take a 6-5 lead. Gudalis got another block to tie it up at 6-6 and a Kennis kill gave the Beavers a 7-6 lead. After getting tied up once again at 8-8, DuBois went on a 4-0 run with Getch serving as the Rangers called a timeout trailing 12-8 to regroup. The timeout would help in the short run, but DuBois would continue to overpower the Rangers in all facets as Kennis got a couple of aces in a row midway through the third to thwart any momentum the visitors were picking up.
Leading 24-14 with game point on the line, it was fitting that on Senior Night, a senior capped things off for the win. Gudalis picked up his only kill of the evening, albeit an important one, as it gave DuBois the sweep with a third set, 25-14, victory.
“It was awesome to see Drew finish it with that spike at the end,” Alberts said.
The win gives the Beavers its seventh of the year in its final home game of the regular season as Alberts and the team look forward to the playoffs.
“It’s big for the program,” Alberts said of the playoff berth and the upcoming home game. “I know it’s been a while since the kids have gotten to go to the playoffs so it’s nice for them. They’re pretty pumped about it and so am I.”
DuBois (7-2) caps off its regular season on Thursday at Central.
“We’ve just got to finish out the rest of the season strong,” Alberts said.
After the regular season concludes, Alberts said DuBois will host either Forest Hills or Bishop Guilfoyle on either May 17 or May 18 as they playoff schedule hasn’t been finalized yet.
“It was a group effort tonight,” Alberts said. “I told them coming in that we have to keep our foot on the gas from the moment we start and just keep rolling. And they did and pushed through. Once they took that lead, they never gave it back.”