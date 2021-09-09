ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic cross teams hosted a quad-meet Tuesday at Benzinger that featured DuBois, DuBois Central Catholic and Punxsutawney, and when the dust settled, it was the DuBois boys and girls who put together perfect 3-0 days.
Due to a some scoring errors in the girls meet, official final results were not available until Wednesday morning.
One of those errors in placement of a Lady Beaver runner proved key as it gave the DuBois girls a sweep of the meet instead of initially appearing to have been beaten by Punxsy.
With the scoring corrected, the Lady Beavers edged the Lady Chucks, 27-29, while capturing more lopsided wins against ECC (20-350 and DCC (15-50). The Punxsy girls also topped ECC (21-38) and DCC (15-50).
On the boys’ side, DuBois notched victories against Punxsy (26-31), ECC 24-33) and DCC (15-48). Like the lady Chucks, the Punxsy boys took home wins against ECC (24-31) and DCC (17-44).
DuBois’ Morgan Roemer ran away from the field in the girls’ race, beating second-place finisher Amy Poole of Punxsutawney by more than a minute, 20:20-21:28.
Lady Beaver Julia Wirths just edged ECC’s Grace Neubert for third, with both runners awarded a time of 22:21. Punxsy’s Lauren Rittenhouse (22:30) was fifth overall, while DuBois’ Sidney Beers (22:41), ECC’s Sophia Bille (23:11), Punxsy’s Libby Gianvito (23:23), DuBois’ Morgan King (23:33) and Punxsy’s Elizabeth Long (23:48) rounded out the Top 10.
Central Catholic’s lone girls runner was Katelyn Smith, who finished 29th with a time of 36:18.
In the boys’ race, DuBois’ Joseph Foradora took home the win with a time of 17:48. Punxsy’s Andrew Barnoff (17:56) and Eric Surkala (18:13) crossed in second and third, respectively, while DuBois’ A.C. Deemer (18:24) was fourth and Punxsy’s Evan Groce (18:38) fifth.
Elk County had the next two finishers in Alex Miller (6th, 18:57) and Adam Straub (7th, 19:19). Rounding out the Top 10 were Beaver Jaedon Yarus (8th, 19:37), ECC’s Julian Funaki (9th, 20:110 and DuBois’ Christian Roemer (10th, 20:19).
Cardinals Angelo Piccirillo (21:06) and Mathue Volpe (21:52) were 15th and 17th, respectively.
Girls Results
1. Morgan Roemer (D) 20:20; 2. Amy Poole (P) 21:28; 3. Julia Wirths (D) 22:21; 4. Grace Neubert (ECC) 22:21; 5. Laura Rittenhouse (P) 22:30; 6. Sidney Beers (D) 22:41; 7. Sophia Bille (ECC) 23:11; 8. Libby Gianvito (P) 23:23; 9. Morgan King (D) 23:33; 10. Elizabeth Long (P) 23:48; 11. Hannah Surkala (P) 23:50; 12. Jordann Hicks (P) 24:16; 13. Delaney Yarus (D) 24:39; 14. Gianna Bille (ECC) 24:46; 15. Taylor Bair (P) 24:58.
Boys Results
1. Joseph Foradora (D) 17:48; 2. Andrew Barnoff (P) 17:56; 3. Eric Surkala (P) 18:14; 4. A.C. Deemer (D) 18:24; 5. Evan Groce (P) 18:38; 6. Alex Miller (ECC) 18:57; 7. Adam Straub (ECC) 19:19; 8. Jaedon Yarus (D) 19:37; 9. Julian Funaki (ECC) 20:11; 10. Christian Roemer (D) 20:19; 11. Lucas Polaski (ECC) 20:20; 12. Rudy Williams (D) 20:31; 13. Alex Momyer (P) 20:40; 14. Aaron Chewning (D) 21:06; 15. Angelo Piccirillo (DCC) 21:06.