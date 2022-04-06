ST. MARYS — The DuBois track and field teams opened the season in dominant fashion Tuesday, sweeping a tri-meet at Elk County Catholic that also featured DuBois Central Catholic.
The DuBois boys won 15 of 18 events in a lopsided 108-38 victory against ECC and bested DCC by a larger 126-19 margin. The Lady Beavers also notched a pair lopsided wins, upending host ECC 110-40 and DCC 118-31.
The Beavers were powered by seniors Erich Benjmain, AC Deemer and Luke Sturrock, all of whom collected four overall wins on the day. Fellow senior Joey Foradora was a triple winner.
Benjamin owned the sprints on the day, winning both the 100 (11.4) and 200 (23.5) dashes. He edged teammate Jaedon Yarus by .10 seconds in the 100, and ECC’s Nicklous Cherry by .50 seconds in the 200.
He also was part of two relays wins for the Beavers. Benjamin ran the anchor leg on the 4x100 relay squad (45.4) behind the trio of Sturrock, Yarus and Derraick Burkett. He also joined forces with Deemer, Ryan White and Foradora to end the meet with a win the 4x400 (3:50.3).
Sturrock captured three individual firsts in the 110 hurdles (17.2), long jump (15-8 1/2) and the triple jump (38-7) to go along with the win in the 4x100.
As for Deeemer, he pulled off the always tough double in the 800 (2:10) and 3,200 (11:09) runs and was part of relay victories in the meet-opening 4x800 and meet-ending 4x400 relays. He teamed up with Foradora, Rudy Williams and Ryan White to win the 4x800 in 9:15.
On top of his two relay wins, Foradora took home first place in the 1,600 (4:51). Yarus also secured an individual win on the rack, sprinting to victory in the 400 (56.6). He was second to Deemer in the 800 vs. ECC.
Other Beavers to post victories in the field events were Ja’Reese Stowe (shot put, 35-10), Andrew Shaffer-Doan (high jump, 5-10) and Burkett in the pole vault (8-0).
DuBois got second-place finishes on the track from White (1,600; 3,200), while James Becker (shot, javelin), Carson Dombroski (discus) and Drew Gudalis (high jump) collected runner-up spots in their respective events.
“We had great weather for a season opener today, and the guys performed very well,” said Beavers coach Brian Clinger. “Erich Benjamin had a strong day in the sprints and led that group with four wins, while Luke Sturrock did a great job in the jumping events and got a win in the 110 hurdles as well.
“Our deep group of distance runners also scored a bunch of points for us, led by the seniors AC Deemer, Joey Foradora and Ryan White. We had some other athletes step up and get wins for us and have strong showings. Overall, it was a great opening meet for us.”
Elk County got a pair of wins in the field from senior James Foradora, who captured the Discus (107-2 1/2) and javelin (114-11). Sophomore teammate Bobby Urmann posted the team’s third win in the 300 hurdles (46.5).
Joseph Toncich was second in both the 110 and 300 hurdles, while Tom Dippold (400), Tim Brannock (long jump) and Luke Jansen (triple jump) also posted second-place finishes.
On the girls’ side, DuBois controlled both meets and captured 12 overall victories, while ECC and DCC had four and two, respectively.
Sophomore Morgan Roemer led the Lady Beavers with four first-place finishes, while junior Gabby Horner had three. Sophomores Kamryn Fontaine and Lauren Stroka were each double winners.
Roemer dominated the distance events, winning the 800 (2:32), 1,600 (5:59) and 3,200 (12:25.1) while also anchoring the meet-opening 4x800 relay to victory in 10:42.4. She was joined on that team by Morgan Rothrock, Delaney Yarus and Sidney Beers.
Horner had herself a day in the sprinting events, crossing the line first in the 100 (13.4) and 200 (28.4) dashes. She also ran the second leg on the Lady Beavers’ triumphant 4x100 relay team (54.4) that also featured Jaylee Battaglia, Peyton Grimm and Stoka.
Fontaine easily won both hurdle events, posting a 16.3 in the 100s and 49.6 in the 300s, while Stroka added a win in the long jump with a top leap of 15-3 1/2. Madelyn Crabtree (high jump, 4-10) and Sarah DeFazio (pole vault, 7-6) added wins for the Lady Beavers.
DuBois got individual seconds from Abby Geist-Salone (100 & 300 hurdles), Stroka (100 dash), Leah McFadden (400), Grimm (long jump), Sydney Peace (pole vault), Rylee Wadding (discus) and Mackenzie Prouty (javelin).
“First and foremost, it was just good to finally get a meet under our belts, and the nice weather was just a bonus,” said lady Beavers coach Scott Sullivan. “It certainly didn’t take Morgan Roemer long to get right back at it. After winning the James Manners Award (D9 MVP) at districts last year, she came out smoking in our season debut. Taking the handoff as the anchor in the 3200 meter relay, she was behind ECC by a good 70-80 yards.
“I’m sure most parents and fans thought the race was over but after running a 2:23.9 split for her 800 meters, she blew by the competition coming down the straight stretch to secure the victory. That would have been impressive enough but then she went on to add 3 more firsts in the 1600 meter, 800 meter, and finally the 3200 meter run. She was simply dominant!”
“The other distance runners had a good opening meet as well. Sidney Beers had a career best 800 split along with Delaney Yarus and Morgan Rothrock. Nicole Wells ran her first career track meet and excelled in the middle distance races running just behind teammate Leah McFadden, who turned in a strong performance.”
“Kamryn (Fontaine) picked right up where she left off last season too, dominating both hurdle races. She has been on a strength training program since last summer and it didn’t take long for her hard work to pay off, running a 16.3 and 49.9 in the 100 and 300 meter hurdles. Abby Geist-Salone and Abbie McCoy also turned in career best times in both of their hurdle races to help DuBois win 17 of the 18 points in the hurdle races.”
“Our sprinters showed plenty of depth today,” said Lady Beavers assistant coach Justin Marshall. “Gabby (Horner) had three wins and a third in long jump, while Peyton (Grimm) and Lauren (Stroka) placed in all four of their events. I thought Jaylee (Battaglia) had a nice meet, with a PR in the 100 (13.6) and running leadoff for the winning relay. All four legs of that relay placed 1-4 in the 100, which is great to see.”
All four Elk County Catholic wins came in the field.
Lady Crusader Tori Newton took home the shot put (31-7 1/2) and javelin (96-6), while Sami Straub won the triple jump (32-5 1/2) and Kirsten Roberts the discus (79-0).
DuBois Central Catholic’s Faith Jacob was the overall winner in the 400 dash (no time available), while the Lady Cardinals 4x400 relay squad closed out the meet with a second in 4:27.7. Names were not available for that relay squad.
DuBois is back in action Friday at the Latrobe Invite, while DCC and ECC are at the Brookville Invite on Saturday.
BOYS
DuBOIS 106,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 38
4x800 relay –1. DuBois (Joey Foradora, Rudy Williams, AC Deemer, Ryan White), 9:15; 2. ECC.
110 hurdles –1. Luke Sturrock (D), 17.2; 2. Toncich (ECC); 3. Chicihava (D).
100 dash –1. Erich Benjamin (D), 11.4; 2. Yarus (D); 3. Burkett (D).
1,600 run –1. Joey Foradora (D), 4:51; 2. White (D); 3. Roemer (D).
400 dash –1. Jaedon Yarus (D), 56.6; 2. Dippold (ECC); 3. Kang (ECC).
4x100 relay –1. DuBois (), 45.4; 2. ECC.
300 hurdles –1. Bobby Urmann (ECC), 46.4; 2. Toncich (ECC); 3. Hook (D).
800 run –1. AC Deemer (D), 2;10; 2. Foradora (D); 3. Williams (D).
200 dash –1. Erich Benjamin (D), 23.5; 2. Cherry (ECC); 3. Yarus (D).
3,200 run –1. AC Deemer (D), 11:09; 2. White (D); 3. Roemer (D).
4x400 relay –1. DuBois (), 3:50.3; 2. ECC.
Shot put –1. Ja’Reese Stowe (D), 35-10; 2. Becker (D); 3. J. Foradora (ECC).
Discus –1. James Foradora (ECC), 107-2 1/2; 2. Dombroski (D); 3. Becker (D).
Javelin –1. James Foradora (ECC), 114-11; 2. Becker (D); 3. Stowe (D).
Triple jump –1. Luke Sturrock (D), 38-7; 2. Jansen (ECC); 3. Dombroski (D).
Long jump –1. Luke Sturrock (D), 18-8 1/2; 2. Brannock (ECC); 3. Cherry (ECC).
High jump –1. Andrew Shaffer-Doan (D), 5-10; 2. Gudalis (D); 3. Cherry (ECC).
Pole vault –1. Derraick Burkett (D), 8-0.
GIRLS
DuBOIS 110,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 40
4x800 relay –1. DuBois (Morgan Rothrock, Delaney Yarus, Sidney Beers, Morgan Roemer), 10:42; ECC.
100 hurdles –1. Kamryn Fontaine (D), 16.3; 2. A Geist-Salone (D); 3. McCoy (D).
100 dash –1. Gabby Horner (D), 13.4; 2. Stroka (D); 3. Battaglia (D).
1,600 run –1. Morgan Roemer (D), 5:59; 2. S. Bille (ECC); 3. G. Bille (ECC).
400 dash –1. Leah McFadden (D), 2. Wells (D); 3. Neubert (ECC).
4x100 relay –1. DuBois (Jaylee Battaglia, Gabby Horner, Peyton Grimm, Lauren Stroka), 54.4; 2. ECC.
300 hurdles –1. Kamryn Fontaine (D), 49.6; 2. A. Geist-Salone (D); 3. Straub (ECC).
800 run –1. Morgan Roemer (D), 2:32; 2. S. Bille (D); 3. Beers (D).
200 dash –1. Gabby Horner (D), 28.4; 2. Grimm (D); 3. Sloff (ECC).
3,200 run –1. Morgan Roemer (D), 12:25.1; 2. Neubert (ECC); 3. Rothrock (D).
4x400 relay –1. DuBois, 4:30; 2. ECC.
Shot put –1. Tori Newton (ECC), 31-7 1/2; 2. A. geci (ECC); Roberts (ECC).
Discus –1. Kirsten Roberts (ECC), 79-0; 2. Wadding (D); 3. Marzullo (ECC).
Javelin –1. Tori Newton (ECC), 96-6; 2. Prouty (D); 3. Marzullo 9ECC).
Triple jump –1. Sami Straub (ECC), 32-5 1/1; 2. Stroka (D); 3. Hoover (D).
Long jump –1. Lauren Stroka (D), 15-3 1/2; 2. Grimm (D); 3. Horner (D).
High jump –1. Madelyn Crabtree (D), 4-10; 2. I. Geist-Salone (D); 3. Straub (ECC).
Pole vault –1. Sarah Defazio (D), 7-6; 2. Peace (D); 3. Jones (D), 7-0.
DuBOIS 118,
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 31
4x800 relay –1. DuBois (Morgan Rothrock, Delaney Yarus, Sidney Beers, Morgan Roemer), 10:42; DCC.
100 hurdles –1. Kamryn Fontaine (D), 16.3; 2. A Geist-Salone (D); 3. McCoy (D).
100 dash –1. Gabby Horner (D), 13.4; 2. Stroka (D); 3. Battaglia (D).
1,600 run –1. Morgan Roemer (D), 5:59; 2. Schmader (DCC); 3. Yarus (D).
400 dash –1. Faith Jacob (DCC); 2. McFadden (D), 3. Wells (D).
4x100 relay –1. DuBois (Jaylee Battaglia, Gabby Horner, Peyton Grimm, Lauren Stroka), 54.4; 2. DCC.
300 hurdles –1. Kamryn Fontaine (D), 49.6; 2. A. Geist-Salone (D); 3. Stern (DCC).
800 run –1. Morgan Roemer (D), 2:32; 2. Beers (D); 3. O. Dressler (D).
200 dash –1. Gabby Horner (D), 28.4; 2. Jacob (DCC); 3. Grimm (D).
3,200 run –1. Morgan Roemer (D), 12:25.1; 2. Rothrock (D).
4x400 relay –1. DCC, 4:27.7; 2. DuBois.
Shot put –1. Bloom (DCC), 29-6; 2. Carney (D); 3. Stevens (D).
Discus –1. Rylee Wadding (D), 77-1; 2. Schmader (DCC); 3. Elensky (DCC).
Javelin –1. Prouty (D), 90-1; 2. Allen (D); 3. Schmader (DCC).
Triple jump –1. Lauren Stroka (D), 31-3; 2. Hoover (D); 3. Finalle (D).
Long jump –1. Lauren Stroka (D), 15-3 1/2; 2. Grimm (D); 3. Horner (D).
High jump –1. Madelyn Crabtree (D), 4-10; 2. Jacob (DCC); 3. I. Geist-Salone.
Pole vault –1. Sarah Defazio (D), 7-6; 2. Peace (D); 3. Jones (D), 7-0.