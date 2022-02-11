DuBOIS — The DuBois swim teams celebrated Senior Night in style Thursday, sweeping a tri-meet against visiting Bellefonte and Penns Valley.
The Beavers captured lopsided wins against Bellefonte (101-44) and Penns Valley (115-29). The Lady Beavers did the same against Penns Valley (127-29), while their matchup against the Lady red Raiders proved to be the closest matchup of the evening at 96-71.
DuBois honored its 10 seniors — AC Deemer, Mitchell Drahushak, Abby Dressler, Eden Galiczynski, Kolton Gwizdala, Chase Hook, Delaney Lingenfelter, Paige Reitz, Christian Roemer and Meridith Selby — during the intermission of the meet with none of the three schools having divers to compete.
That group then played a big role in the four wins, particularly on the boys side on a night that featured its share of good races even with DuBois coach Michael Gressler switching up his lineups some.
“Senior Night tends to have a lot of energy around, and tonight was no different,” said Gressler. “That energy turned into plenty of fast swims and great races in every event.
“This senior class is the biggest in a while with 10 seniors making up about a third of the team. They are an impressive group. Each of them is a leader and is dedicated to the team and one another. That leadership and the example they set day in and day out will be missed.”
Over on the girls’ side, DuBois and Bellefonte each won five events, with Penns Valley having one.
Lady Beaver Senior Abby Dressler captured three wins, while freshman Abby Frano and sophomore Olivia Dressler each had two.
Abby Dressler notched a pair of individual wins in the 200 free (2:03.24) and 100 backstroke (1:04.64). She also teamed up with Frano, Emma Frano and Sidney Beers to capture the 200 free relay in 1:48.46.
Dressler had a second in the meet-ending 400 free relay as Bellefonte edged the Lady Beavers by .37 seconds (3:55.62-3:55.99). She was joined on that relay squad by Beers, sister Olivia Dressler and Abby Frano).
Abby Frano added a victory in the 50 free (27.44) and Olivia Dressler did the same in the 100 breaststroke (1:21.00). Frano beat the younger Dressler by .27 seconds in the 50 free.
The Lady Beavers also got an individual second-place from Beers (100 free) and third by Beers (200 IM), Nicole Wells (50 free, 100 backstroke) and Morgan Rothrock (100 butterfly, 500 free).
“This is the time of year when the pressure starts building on those still going after their district cuts,” said Gressler. “Abby Frano was able to not only get one, but two district cuts in her individual events. She’s been working hard and it was great to see that work pay off. There are a number of others who are close and still have several opportunities to get under those cuts times. I have full confidence in them.
“The girls were in a tough matchup against a fast Bellefonte team. They have a number of fast, talented swimmers, but we were able to use some depth to get the win.”
The Beavers won seven of the 11 events outright and were led by the senior duo of Roemer and Drahushak, who each collected three wins. Gwizdala was a double-winner, while juniors Joda Fenstermacher and Jaedon Yarus also had a pair of victories.
DuBois opened the meet with a win in the 200 medley as the senior squad of Drahushak, Roemer, Gwizdala and Deemer touched the wall first in 1:55.09. Nearly the same group won the 200 free relay (1:43.10), with Yarus replacing Deemer on that squad.
Roemer added an individual win the 500 free (5:46.85) and a second in the 100 breaststroke, while Drahushak won the 50 free (26.82) and was fourth in the 100 breaststroke. Gwizdala added seconds in the 100 butterfly and 500 free.
Fenstermacher captured a pair of individual wins in the 100 free (51.58) and 100 backstroke (1:01.09) and swam on relays that finished second (200 free) and third (200 medley).
On top of his win in the 200 free relay, Yarus took home top honors the open 200 free (2:07.65) and a third in the 200 medley relay.
The Beavers also got a runner-up finish from Deemer (200 IM) and third by Connor McAllister (50 free, 100 butterfly) and Aaron Chewning (100 free).
“The boys were in a different situation with Penns Valley and Bellefonte,” said Gressler. “Both of those teams have small rosters, so we were able to get creative with our lineup and swim some different races.
“The boys must have enjoyed swimming different events because they had a lot of great times.”
DuBois returns to action Monday at home against Brookville.
Girls
DuBOIS 127, PENNS VALLEY 29
DuBOIS 96, BELLEFONTE 71
200 medley relay –1. Bellefonte (Kiaha McCool, Finley Musser, Katelyn Packer, Kate Rarrick), 2:02.07; 2. DuBois; 3. DuBois; 4. Penns Valley; 5. Bellefonte.
200 freestyle –1. Abby Dressler (D), 2:03.24; 2. Packer (B); 3. Pringle (B); 4. Javens (D); 5. Lingenfelter (D).
200 IM –1. Kiaha McCool (B), 2:14.02; 2. Delaney (PV); 3. Beers (D); 4. E. Frano (D); 5. Nissel (D).
50 freestyle –1. Abby Frano (D), 27.44; 2. O. Dressler (D); 3. Wells (D); 4. Kellogg-Long (B); 5. O’Donald (PV).
1-meter diving –None.
100 butterfly –1. Maggie Delaney (PV), 1:07.07; 2. Rarrick (B); 3. Rothrock (D); 4. E. Frano (D); 5. Nissel (D).
100 freestyle –1. Kiaha McCool (B), 55.26; 2. Beers (D); 3. Packer (B); 4. A. Frano (D); 5. Javens (D).
500 freestyle –1. Finley Musser (B), 5:47.71; 2. Pringle (B); 3. Rothrock (D); 4. Horner (D).
200 freestyle relay –1. DuBois (Abby Dressler, Abby Frano, Emma Frano, Sidney Beers), 1:48.46; 2. Bellefonte; 3. DuBois; 4. Penns Valley; 5. Bellefonte.
100 backstroke –1. Abby Dressler (D), 1:04.64; 2. Musser (B); 3. Wells (D); 4. Lingenfelter (D); 5. Pringle (B).
100 breaststroke –1. Olivia Dressler (D), 1:21.00; 2. Colm (B); 3. Klena (PV); 4. Peace (D); 5. Selby (D).
400 freestyle relay –1. Bellefonte (Kiaha McCool, Katelyn Packer, Kate Rarrick, Addie Pringle), 3:55.62; 2. DuBois; 3. DuBois; 4. Bellefonte.
Boys
DuBOIS 115, PENNS VALLEY 29
DuBOIS 101, BELLEFONTE 44
200 medley relay –1. DuBois (Mitchell Drahushak, Christian Roemer, Kolton Gwizdala, AC Deemer), 1:55.09; 2. Bellefonte; 3. DuBois; 4. Penns Valley.
200 freestyle –1. Jaedon Yarus (D), 2:07.65; 2. Skrzycki (B); 3. Bagwell (B); 4. Hook (D); 5. Robertson (D).
200 IM –1. Carter Boone (B), 2:11.47; 2. Deemer (D); 3. Ruoff (PV).
50 freestyle –1. Mitchell Drahushak (D), 26.82; 2. Malinich (B); 3. McAllister (D); 4. Wasson (PV); 5. Mottern (D).
1-meter diving –None.
100 butterfly –1. Liam Quigley (PV), 59.00; 2. Gwizdala (D); 3. McAllister (D).
100 freestyle –1. Joda Fenstermacher (D), 51.58; 2. Boone (B); 3. Chewning (D); 4. Robertson (D); 5. Wasson (PV).
500 freestyle –1. Christian Roemer (D), 5:46.85; 2. Gwizdala (D).
200 freestyle relay –1. DuBois (Christian Roemer, Jaedon Yarus, Mitchell Drahushak, Kolton Gwizdala), 1:43.10; 2. DuBois; 3. Penns Valley.
100 backstroke –1. Joda Fenstermacher (D), 1:01.09; 2. Bagwell (B); 3. Malinich (B); 4. Yarus (D); 5. Chichava (D).
100 breaststroke –1. Liam Quigley (PV), 1:07.97; 2. Roemer (D); 3. Skrzycki (B); 4. Drahushak (D); 5. Deemer (D).
400 freestyle relay –1. Bellefonte (Carter Booner, Jaydon Malinich, Cedric Bagwell, Jacob Skrzycki), 4:04.20; 2. DuBois.