RIDGWAY — A vast majority of the area cross country schools competed in the Ridgway Invitation, an event used by schools to get a late-season look at the District 9 Championship course, on Saturday, and it was DuBois who dominated the event.
DuBois captured both team titles in the varsity division, with the Lady Beavers’ team crown headlined by Morgan Roemer’s individual title. Both titles where the firsts for the Lady Beavers as a program at the Ridgway Invite.
The Lady Beavers actually had the top two finishers in the girls event and placed three runners in the Top 20 and five in the Top 35 en route to winning the team title over Bradford, 72-86.
Spots two through five were all tightly bunched, as Elk County Catholic (88) finished right behind Bradford in third, while Punxsutawney and Cranberry tied for fourth at 91. Clarion-Limestone (149) was sixth in the team standings and Brockway (152) seventh.
The battle for the boys team title saw a near identical final margin, albeit with lower scores, as DuBois bested Cranberry 42-60. The Beavers placed three runners in the Top 8 and five in the Top 21.
Punxsy was third in the boys standings with a 76, while ECC (91) was fourth. Clarion-Limestone (177) came in sixth, while Brockway (211) and Brookville (222) were eighth and ninth, respectively.
Roemer was the top individual star on the day for DuBois, as the sophomore crossed the line in 19:40.9 to best sophomore teammate Sidney Beers (20:00.10) by just over 19 seconds for the victory. Roemer’s time was the fastest by a Lady Beaver at the event.
The duo were joined in the Top 10 by three other local runners.
Clarion-Limestone senior Morgan McNaughton (20:06.70) was third, just over six second behind Beers, while ECC sophomores Grace Neubert (20:35.80) and Sophia Bille (21:06.80) were seventh and eighth, respectively.
DuBois’ run to the team crown was aided by sophomore Morgan King, who finished 19th with a time of 21:55.30, and sophomore Delaney Yarus (22:29.20) who was 26th. Junior Morgan Rothrock (35th, 23:54.30) rounded out the Lady Beavers’ scoring in the team battle.
Other Lady Beavers who compete were Gabby Horner (61st, 26:09.80), Hillary beer (62nd, 26:23.90) and Shelby Laukitis (81st, 32:25.10).
“These five ladies continue to fight for top positions, never settling for anything but the best,” said DuBois coach Cory Yarus. “The girls executed a tremendous performance today against a field of great runners. DuBois rose to the top thanks to commitment and heart. All eyes are on 2021 District (9/10 Class 3A) Championships in Titusville on October 30th. These ladies want a district title.”
Elk County had two other girls finish in the Top 15 as sophomore Sami Straub (21:36.30) and freshman Gianna Bille (21:38.30) crossed in 14th and 15th. However, ECC’s fifth runner, Isabella Macer, didn’t cross until 68th (27:45.20). Teammate Caitlyn Vollmer was 72nd (29:19.30).
Punxsy was led by senior Amy Poole, who came home in 12th with a time of 21:21.30. Junior Jordann Hicks (22:08.30) and senior Laura Rittenhouse (22:14.70) placed 19th and 20th, respectively, while senior Elzabeth Gianvito (22:21.50) was 23rd.
Junior Elizabeth Long (22:58.00) gave Punxsy a fifth girl in the Top 30 as she crossed in 29th.
After McNaughton, C-L’s next best finisher was Clara Coulson (23:40.20) in 31st. Other Lady Lions who competed were Jessica McCracken (40th, 24:22.20), Olivia Radaker (44th, 24:43.70) and Aaron Madison (66th, 27:15.00).
Brockway had a pair of Top 30 finishers in junior Madelyn Schmader (25th, 22:28.00) and freshman Zoe Puhala (27th, 22:39.10). Teammates Chloe Benden (41st, 24:32.60), Bailey Franci (43rd, 24:32.60) and Anna Brubaker (45th, 24:37.20) all crossed the line close to each other.
Lady Rovers Lauren Schmader (59th, 25:57.50) and Madison Mortimer (63rd, 26:25.90) also competed on the day.
Brookville’s Erika Doolittle (22:20.60) was 22nd and Emily Martz (24:30.10) 42nd, while Ridgway’s Adria Magnuson (23:30.50) was 30th.
The local contingent also factored heavily into the boys race, with five of the Top 10 runners hailing from Tri-County Area schools.
The best among that group was DuBois senior AC Deemer, who finished third with a time of 17:19.00. Only Couderport’s Kevin Sherry (17:09.50) and Cranberry’s Matt Woolcock (17:11.6) beat the Beaver on the day.
Fellow Beaver senior Joey Foradora (17:45.70) posted a fifth-place finish, while senior teammate Christian Roemer (18:00.10) was eighth. Another DuBois senior, Ryan White, collected a Top 20 as he crossed in 18th place (18:34.00), while sophomore Rudy Williams was just outside the Top 20 in 21st with an 18:43.30.
Those five captured the team title for DuBois, which had six other runners compete in the event.
Jaedon Yarus led that group with a 34th-place finish in 19:30.10, while Tyler Stevens (20:52.50) was 63rd. Other Beavers to run were Aaron Chewning (79th, 22:41.60), Joda Fenstermacher (85th, 23:24.90), Alex George (88th, 24:17.10) and Andrew Mottern (90th, 24:28.70).
“The boys set out for the win and they earned it,” said Cory Yarus. “Deemer and Foradora found some tough competition at the front of the pack today, courtesy of Coudersport and Cranberry. I think these boys needed a reminder that there is always someone faster out there.
“This type of competition grows an athlete’s confidence to push the limits and never settle. The last thing I want at this point in the season is complacency, so today’s race against respectable Bradford and Punxsutawney squads showed that the District IX Title will have to be earned.”
Punxsy had a Top 10 finisher in senior Andrew Barnoff (7th, 17:52.40), while Eric Surkala (18:11.50) and junior Evan Groce (18:33.10) were 12th and 17th, respectively. Junior Dan Lenze (19:15.70) cracked the Top 30 right at that number, while a 33rd finish by junior Alex Momyer (19:22.60) helped the Chucks wrap up third over ECC.
Other Chucks to compete Saturday were Michael Setreee (73rd, 21:40.00), Jaden Schidlmeier (75th, 21:52.40), Colby Thompson (78th, 22:27.30), Cody Pifer (84th, 23:21.40), Colton Yoder (93rd, 24:36.70) and Ian Young (103rd, 27:34.50).
As for ECC, senior Alex Miller led the way with a 10th place finish with an 18:04.50. Junior teammate Adam Straub (18:22.70) was 15th, while junior Julian Funaki (19:07.20) and sophomore Lucas Polaski (19:12.20) were 28th and 29th. Senior Tom Dippold closed out the ECC scoring with a 36th-place finish (19:41.20).
Elk County had a half doze other boys compete in Bobby Urmann (40th, 19:50.80), Owen Daghir (61st, 20:50.50), Aaron Lanzel (62nd, 20:51.20), Wil Wortman (70th, 21:30.10), Timmy Brannock (76th, 21:53.30) and Alex Wolfe (89th, 24:28.60).
Brockway took home a pair of Top 20 finishes by seniors Micah Williamson (16th, 18:32.40) and Landon Schmader (20th, 18:37.60). The Rovers had no other runners in the Top 50. Jed Manno (20:54.0) was 64th, while Aiden Shifter (96th, 25:51.90), Tristan Coder (98th, 26:02.80) and Tim Fremer (101st, 27:19.60) also ran.
Ridgway’s Eli Schreiber (18:06.80) took home an 11th-place finish, while Brookville’s best performances came from Alec Geer (19:58.90) and Jack Gill (20:04.10), who were 42nd and 43rd overall.
Cole Householder (66th, 20:56.60) led a trio of Beavers in the 60s as Hunter Rapp (21:20.60) and Brady Means (21:28.70) were 68th and 69th.
Clarion-Limestone’s top finish was by Logan Lutz, who was 26th (18:50.60). Jack Craig (41st, 19:57) and Ty Rankin (45th, 20:05.30) both finished in the Top 50, while Corbin Coulson (57th, 20:40.50) and Cody Whitling (58th, 20:42.20) weren’t far behind.
Rounding out the Lions’ competitors are Riley Rinker (82nd, 23:12.40) and Logan Leadbetter (94th, 24:39.50).
The DuBois junior high girls took home a second place finish in the team standings in their event, with Brookville besting the Lady Beavers, 31-42,
Lady Beaver Addison Love (12:11.30) was the individual girls runner-up to Cranberry’s Danica Wenner (11:37.40). Brockway’s Hayden Shick (12;12.60) was second, while Brookville’s Kaida Yoder (12:15.10) was fourth.
Other Lady Beavers who competed were Lucy Williams (9th, 12:47.60), Miley Geibel (24th, 13;23.50), Sophia Sconzo (36th, 14;15.60) and Taylor Roy (39th, 14:28.10).