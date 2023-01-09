HYDE — The DuBois swim teams hit the pool for the first time in the new year Friday evening at Clearfield and put together arguably its best performance of the season.
DuBois athletes posted more than 50 lifetime bests in the meet, but that impressive effort still wasn’t quite enough to come away with a win as Clearfield swept the meet.
The Lady Bison captured a hard-fought 95-88 victory despite DuBois finishing with a 7-5 advantage in wins — including two of the three relays — on the night, while the Bison won eight of 12 events en route to winning 100-63.
“This was a really fun and exciting meet,” said DuBois coach Mike Gressler. “There was great energy in practice this week, and the kids came ready to race. There were 55 lifetime bests, about 2/3 of our total races. The remaining swims were right off of their lifetime or season bests.
“Many swimmers were surprised with how well they swam, but they shouldn’t be. I wasn’t. I know what they’ve been doing day in and day out.”
The difference in the girls meet proved to be sweeping the top three spots in both the 200 IM and 1-meter diving as they outscored the Lady Beavers by a combined 26-3 in those two events. The Top 5 finishers in each individual event earn points, but DuBois’ doesn’t have any divers.
That lopsided margin in those two events more than helped the Lady Bison offset DuBois’ advantage in first place finishes.
The Lady Beavers were led by the duo of junior Sidney Beers and Dru Javens, who collected four and three wins, respectively.
Beers book-ended the meet by swimming legs on DuBois’ victorious 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays squads. She teamed up with Nicole Wells, Olivia Dressler and Olivia Imbrogno to take home the 200 medley event in 2:05.96, while Javens and the Frano twins — Abby and Emma — joined forces with beers to end the night with a win in the 400 free relay (3:56.64).
In between, Beers notched individual firsts in the 50 free (25.55) and 100 butterfly (1:03.36), while Javens touched the wall first in the 200 (2:12.59) and 500 (6:03.75). Abby Frano added a win in the 100 free (59.56).
Wells and Dressler added runner-up finishes in the 100 backstroke and 100 breaststroke, respectively, while Abby Frano (50), Morgan Rothrock (500) and Lillie McCauley (100 breaststroke) posted thirds.
“The girls had many great performances,” said Gressler. “Nicole Wells and Emma Frano made their district cuts in the 100 back and 100 freestyle, respectively, in two great races. Olivia Imbrogno surprised herself in her 50 freestyles in relays and individually. There were also big drops from Lexi Nissel and Morgan Rothrock in the 500. Jenna Cornelius had best times in her 100 back and 100 fly.
Maria Buskirk and Lauren Trudell had nights to be proud of. Maria’s 100 breaststroke was her best and Lauren swam the 100 butterfly for the first time in a time that may have surprised her. Maria is a leader in practice and Lauren is becoming one too.”
On the boys’ side, the duo of Joda Fenstermacher and Jaedon Yarus played a part in all four DuBois wins.
Fenstermacher was a triple-winner, capturing a pair of individual first-places in the 200 free (1:52.74) and 100 backstroke (59.72). He also teamed up with Yarus, Connor McAllister and Spencer Bridgman to take home the meet-ending 400 free relay in 3:43.60.
As for Yarus, he added a victory in the 50 free (22.76) and a second in the 100 free. The Beavers also got runner-up individual finishes from Bridgman (200 IM, 100 breaststroke) and McAllister (500), while Tiago Chichava (100 backstroke) and Riley Robertson (100 breaststroke) chipped in thirds.
“The senior boys had very good nights against some fast and talented swimmers from Clearfield,” said Gressler. “Joda had a particularly great race in the 200 freestyle, and his relay splits were some of his best. For Jaedon, it was his 100 that stands out more to me than his 50. That was a really great swim for him. This was definitely their best night so far this season.
“The rest of the boys did very well as well. Spencer, Riley, and Conner were all fast on their relays with great individual swims as well. Andrew (Mottern) and Tiago posted lifetime bests as well.”
After a month of away meets, DuBois will finally swim for real in its home pool Thursday night against Bradford before competing in Clearfield’s annual Artic Swim on Saturday.
Girls
CLEARFIELD 95,
DUBOIS 88
200 medley relay –1. DuBois (Nicole Wells, Olivia Dressler, Sidney Beers, Olivia Imbrogno), 2:05.96; 2. Clearfield; 3. DuBois.
200 freestyle –1. Dru Javens (D), 2:12.59; 2. D. Bender (C); 3. Struble (C).
200 IM –1. Danielle Cline (C), 2:30.92; 2. Quick (C); 3. Miller (C).
50 freestyle –1. Sidney Beers (D), 25.55; 2. Wood (C); 3. A. Frano (D).
1-meter diving –1. Dehlia Elbe (C), 210.45; 2. Cutler (C); 3. Peacock (C).
100 butterfly –1. Sidney Beers (D), 1:03.36; 2. Cline (C); 3. M. Bender (C).
100 freestyle –1. Abby Frano (D), 59.56; 2. D. Bender (C); 3. Wood (C).
500 freestyle –1. Dru Javens (D), 6:03.75; 2. Struble (C); 3. Rothrock (D).
200 freestyle relay –1. Clearfield (Jaylin Wood, Danna Bender, Madi McBride, Danielle Cline), 1:49.34; 2. DuBois; 3. Clearfield.
100 backstroke –1. Lexie Miller (C), 1:10.79; 2. Wells (D); 3. Quick (C).
100 breaststroke –1. Marlayna Bender (C), 1:21.89; 2. Dressler (D); 3. McCauley (D).
400 freestyle relay –1. DuBois (Abby Frano, Emma Frano, Dru Javens, Sidney Beers), 3:56.64; 2. Clearfield; 3. DuBois.
Boys
CLEARFIELD 100,
DUBOIS 63
200 medley relay –1. Clearfield (Nicholas Vaow, Derrick Mikesell, Connor Morgan, Keegan MacDonald), 1:48.25; 2. DuBois; 3. Clearfield.
200 freestyle –1. Joda Fenstermacher (D), 1:52.74; 2. Vaow (C); 3. Rish (C).
200 IM –1. Connor Morgan (C), 2:14.49; 2. Bridgman (D); 3. Walker (C).
50 freestyle –1. Jaedon Yarus (D), 22.76; 2. Mikesell (C); 3. Putt (C).
1-meter diving –1. Keegan MacDonald (C), 256.40.
100 butterfly –1. Colten Walker (C), 1:10.68; 2. MacDonald (C).
100 freestyle –1. Nicholas Vaow (C), 50.32; 2. Yarus (D); 3. Putt (C).
500 freestyle –1. Connor Morgan (C), 5:52.96; 2. McAllister (D); 3. Taylor (C).
200 freestyle relay –1. Clearfield (Derrick Mikesell, Connor Morgan, Isaac Putt, Nicholas Vaow), 1:34.92; 2. DuBois; 3. Clearfield.
100 backstroke –1. Joda Fenstermacher (D), 59.72; 2. Rish (C); 3. Chichaca (D).
100 breaststroke –1. Derrick Mikesell (C), 1:05.92; 2. Bridgman (D); 3. Robertson (D).
400 freestyle relay –1. DuBois (Jaedon Yarus, Connor McAllister, Spencer Bridgman, Joda Fenstermacher), 3:43.60; 2. Clearfield.