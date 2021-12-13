DuBOIS — For the second year in a row, the DuBois Beavers swim team has plenty of athletes that will be in the pool this season, with head coach Michael Gressler saying the team has 20 girls and 13 boys to make up the roster.
“Practices have gone well,” Gressler said. “There is a good mix of veterans and new swimmers, energy is high, and things are moving along. As is usually the case at this point, there are many technical things we are focusing on before we start the heavy training portion of the season. It can be a slow process but we’re seeing things come together.”
However, they’ll have to replace some from last season that contributed heavily to the team’s success. Gone from the boys side are Tucker Fenstermacher and Isaac Wayne — both of which were PIAA individual qualifiers and a part of the team’s relays. Fenstermacher finished 11th in the 50 free while Wayne was 13th in the 200 free during states in March.
On the girls side, those lost to graduation include Rayna Fenstermacher and Anna Wingard — both of which were part of the 400 freestyle relay silver medal team at the District 9/10 Class AAA meet last season.
Although they’ve lost swimmers to graduation, the Beavers do return those that have state experience.
For the girls, that list includes Abby Dressler, the team’s lone PIAA qualifier on the girls side, which Gressler said she’s been great in practices leading up to the season.
“She’s gained a lot of strength in the past year and we’re seeing the benefits of that work,” Gressler said.
Sophomore Sidney Beers was the team’s top sprinter last season as a freshman.
“Sid has learned a lot about training and racing at the high school level,” Gressler said. “She’s looking to take a step to a new level this year.”
On the boys side, Joda Fenstermacher qualified for the PIAA meet last year in the 100 backstroke and looks to make a bigger impact this year.
“He’s laser focused on this season and is ready to make his mark,” Gressler said. “Kolton Gwizdala and Jaedon Yarus, along with Joda, were part of our PIAA relays last season. They gained a lot of experience and they know what it takes to reach that level. They want to be there again. I know Kolton is motivated everyday at practice.”
Both squads will also look to rely on senior leadership, with 10 of the 33-person roster consisting of them.
“Our seniors are a great group, each of them is a leader,” Gressler said. “They’ve dealt with a lot of uncertainty over the past two years and it has only made them stronger. They appreciate all the opportunities they’re given and know to take advantage of them.
“For the girls, Eden Galiczynski is one of captains, along with Abby Dressler, and has been pushing herself especially hard in practice. Delaney Lingenfelter is a multi year district qualifier in the 100 backstroke and hopes to move into other events as well. Meridith Selby and Paige Reitz have put in the work and look to contribute more this season.
“The senior boys also play a big role for us. Mitch Drahushak is a team captain along with Kolton. Mitch has been a leader since his freshman year. Christian Roemer started swimming his freshman year and has become a key part of our lineup. Chase Hook brings great energy to the team and keeps spirits high during a tough workout. AC Deemer made some major improvements last year and looks to make even more this one.”
Gressler also said both teams will need swimmers to step up into roles they might not have done in the past.
“For the girls to be successful we’ll need several individuals to step into roles they might not be used to,” Gressler said. “Our recent graduates were all major point scorers that were key to our success over the past years. You can’t just replace those individuals like Rayna Fenstermacher or Anna Wingard. But if this team does what I think it can we’ll have a successful season.
“The boys are in a similar position to the girls in losing key individuals. Tucker Fenstermacher and Isaac Wayne were both PIAA individual qualifiers and major parts of our relays. Of the 13 guys on the team, six are new this season. Coaching new swimmers is always enjoyable, especially when they are dedicated like this group is. For them to do well as a team they are all going to need to commit to the process, both in and out of the water.”
Regardless of the mix of new faces and experienced swimmers, Gressler said the goals remain the same as they’ll enjoy being together to work on individual and team goals.
“We’re hoping to have a solid dual meet season, perform well at districts, then compete at the PIAA Championships,” Gressler said. “The team holds itself to a high standard and knows what it takes to be successful. We look forward to seeing the success that comes from dedication, hard work and attention to details. I’m looking forward to an exciting season.”
Gressler’s assistant coach is Leanne Fuller and the team first took to the water on Friday night as they hosted Hollidaysburg. The girls picked up a 111-59 victory while the boys fell in a close one, 78-76. Both are back in action this weekend facing Holy Redeemer and Williamsport in Williamsport on Saturday.
ROSTER
Seniors: AC Deemer, Mitchell Drahushak, Abby Dressler, Eden Galiczynski, Kolton Gwizdala, Chase Hook, Delaney Lingenfelter, Paige Reitz, Christian Roemer, Meridith Selby. Juniors: Joda Fenstermacher, Gabby Horner, Dru Javens, Lillian McCauley, Morgan Rothrock. Jaedon Yarus. Sophomores: Sidney Beers, Maria Buskirk, Tiago Chichava, Olivia Dressler, Alexis Nissel, Sydney Peace, Andreas Sconzo, Alexandria Stevenson, Jade Suhan, Lauren Trudell, Nicole Wells. Freshmen: Aaron Chewning, Abby Frano, Emma Frano, Connor McAllister, Andrew Mottern, Riley Robertson.