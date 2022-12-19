WILLIAMSPORT — The DuBois swim team took to the pool in a tri-meet on Saturday with the host team Williamsburg and Holy Redeemer.
The girls split its matchups, as they took a 133-24 win over Holy Redeemer but fell to Williamsburg 100-80.
The boys lost each, narrowly falling 77-74 to Holy Redeemer and 119-50 to Williamsport.
Williamsport also defeated Holy Redeemer, with the boys winning 119-50 and the girls winning 133-25.
“We’re happy with our results today,” DuBois coach Mike Gressler said. “We weren’t sure what we were going to get from everyone with some kids missing time due to illness, the long bus ride, and the snow day throwing off our routine. It took a little bit for us to get going but once we did things went really well.”
The Lady Beavers took four of the 12 events, as Sidney Beers was part of three of those. She teamed with Lady Beavers’ Nicole Wells, Emma Frano and Abby Frano to win the 200 medley relay while also picking up singles wins in both the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle.
“Sidney Beers turned in a great performance in the 100 free,” Gressler said. “The race was even going into the final turn when Sid really went after the last 25. She loves to race and was excited going in knowing the event would be close.”
The other DuBois’ girls win was from Dru Javens — as she won the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:04.64.
“Dru Javens had one of the best races of the meet for us,” Gressler said. “After a disappointing swim in the 200, she had a rematch against the same Williamsport swimmer in the 500. After being behind early in the race, she slowly pulled ahead each length and got the win.”
Williamsport took seven of the 12 events with the team of Sydney Kelley, Kendall Cohick, Molly Garrison and Aviya Halstead winning the 200 relay and 400 relay. Cohick won the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke while Kelley won the 200 IM, Aubrey Glosser won the 200 free and Lyndie Peters won the 1-meter dive.
Holy Redeemer’s Carly Glaser won the 100 breaststroke.
For the boys, DuBois took two of the 12 events.
Joda Fenstermacher took the gold in both the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke while fellow Beaver Spencer Bridgman came in second in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke.
“Spencer Bridgman had best times in his individual events,” Gressler said. “He has experience in the YMCA and dropped multiple seconds in each race. As he learns how to race at the varsity level I don’t doubt he’ll drop those times even further.”
Williamsport took eight of 12 events, including sweeping the podium for the 200 free, while Holy Redeemer’s two victories included the 200 medley relay and the 500 free with Chris Dutko.
Gressler said he was pleased with how the team has been improving as they had many swimmers that were competing in new events.
“Allie Stevenson, Alissa Stevens, and Grace Crawford all competed in new events and did well,” Gressler said. “They have potential in them.
“Tiago Chichava is having a great start to his season. He has stepped up in practice and that’s turning into multiple best times in meets.”
DuBois is back in the pool tonight at St. Marys.
Girls
WILLIAMSPORT 100, DuBOIS 80
DuBOIS 133, HOLY REDEEMER 24
WILLIAMSPORT 133, HOLY REDEEMER 25
200 medley relay –1. DuBois (Nicole Wells, Sidney Beers, Emma Frano, Abby Frano), 2:09.16; 2. Williamsport; 3. Williamsport.
200 freestyle –1. Aubrey Glosser (W), 2:15.21; 2. Javens (D); 3. Dressler (D).
200 IM –1. Sydney Kelley (W), 2:22.41; 2. Garrison (W); 3. E. Frano (D).
50 freestyle –1. Sidney Beers (D), 25.92; 2. Martz (W); 3. Glaser (HR).
1-meter diving –1. Lyndie Peters (W), 197.00; 2. Lindsay (W).
100 butterfly –1. Kendall Cohick (W), 1:04.76; 2. Rothrock (D); 3. Halstead (W).
100 freestyle –1. Sidney Beers (D), 55.14; 2. Kelley (W); 3. A. Frano (D).
500 freestyle –1. Dru Javens (D), 6:04.64; 2. Glosser (W); 3. Becker (W).
200 freestyle relay –1. Williamsport (Sydney Kelley, Kendall Cohick, Molly Garrison, Aviya Halstead), 1:51.28; 2. Williamsport; 3. DuBois.
100 backstroke –1. Kendall Cohick (W), 1:07.56; 2. Wells (D); 3. A. Frano (D).
100 breaststroke –1. Carly Glaser (HR), 1:19.55; 2. Dressler (D); 3. Martz (W).
400 freestyle relay –1. Williamsport (Sydney Kelley, Kendall Cohick, Molly Garrison, Aubrey Glosser), 4:05.63; 2. DuBois; 3. Williamsport.
Boys
WILLIAMSPORT 116.5, DuBOIS 51.5
HOLY REDEEMER 77, DuBOIS 74
WILLIAMSPORT 119, HOLY REDEEMER 50
200 medley relay –1. Holy Redeemer (Chris Dutko, Max Filchak, John Evans, Chris Marriott), 1:57.25; 2. DuBois; 3. Williamsport.
200 freestyle –1. Cal Hockman (W), 1:57.02; 2. Wiley (W); 3. Johnson (W).
200 IM –1. Jaden Rankinen (W), 2:24.71; 2. Bridgman (D); 3. Allmaras (W).
50 freestyle –1. Keller Griswold (W), 23.37; 2. Maciejczyk (HR); 3. Allmaras (W).
1-meter diving –1. Dom Horning (W), 177.95; 2. Boyd (W).
100 butterfly –1. Joda Fenstermacher (D), 57.66; 2. Hockman (W); 3. Filchak (HR).
100 freestyle –1. Nate Wiley (W), 52.45; 2. Rankinen (W); 3. Marriott (HR).
500 freestyle –1. Chris Dutko (HR), 6:03.58; 2. Johnson (W); 3. McAllister (D).
200 freestyle relay –1. Williamsport (Keller Griswold, Jaden Rankinen, Cal Hockman, Nate Wiley), 1:36.91; 2. Williamsport; 3. Holy Redeemer.
100 backstroke –1. Joda Fenstermacher (D), 59.91; 2. Griswold (W); 3. Allmaras (W).
100 breaststroke –1. Parker Johnson (W), 1:09.58; 2. Bridgman (D); 3. Evans (HR).
400 freestyle relay –1. Williamsport (Keller Griswold, Jaden Rankinen, Cal Hockman, Nate Wiley), 3:39.70; 2. Williamsport; 3. DuBois.