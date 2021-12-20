WILLIAMSPORT — The DuBois boys and girls swim teams competed in a tri-meet against Holy Redeemer and Williamsport on Saturday.
For the girls, DuBois picked up a win over Holy Redeemer 52-28 but fell to Williamsport 96-52.
Abby Dressler took top honors in the 500 freestyle at a time of 5:39.83, which would end up being the lone victory for the girls team on the day. Dressler also finished second in the 200 freestyle by just 0.57 seconds to Williamsport’s Mallory Pardoe.
“Abby Dressler had another great meet today,” DuBois head coach Michael Gressler said. “She got a real race in the 200 freestyle and turned in a really quick time. It was good to see her race after a week of some tough practices.”
Although the boys came up empty as far as team results, Jaedon Yarus took top honors in the 50 freestlye with a time of 24.41 and Christian Roemer won the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:02.31. Roemer also finished second in the 100 breaststroke.
“Christian Roemer was a key swimmer for the guys,” Gressler said. “He picked up a win in the 500 freestyle — an event he doesn’t swim often. Then he had a good finish in his 100 breaststroke. He’s putting in a ton of work at practice lately, I’m thinking he’s in for some big time drops soon.”
The boys also took home the win in the 400 free relay with a time of 3:49.66. Making up the team were Joda Fenstermacher, AC Deemer, Mitchell Drahushak and Yarus.
Gressler said they experimented with lineups throughout the meet in order to improve down the road.
“We used this meet as an opportunity to try some new things as well,” Gressler said. “The swimmers in our Girls C and Boys B medley relays were mainly first time swims in their particular strokes. For many of them this is their first season and we’re seeing who can do what. They did well and we’ll keep playing around with the lineup to see if any of those strokes click for them.”
DuBois will be back in the pool on Wednesday as they host St. Marys at 6 p.m.
Girls
WILLIAMSPORT 96,
DuBOIS 52,
HOLY REDEEMER 28
200 Medley Relay: 1. Williamsport, 2:04.89; 2. Holy Redeemer; 3. Williamsport; 4. DuBois (Delaney Lingenfelter, Emma Frano, Morgan Rothrock, Abby Frano).
200 Free: 1. Pardoe (W), 2:01.19; 2: Abby Dressler (D), 3. Dru Javens (D).
200 IM: 1. Kelley (W), 2:24.64; 2. Bucknavage (HR); 3. Olivia Dressler (D).
50 Free: 1. Pardoe (W), 25.45; 2. Sidney Beers (D); 3. Garrison (W).
1 meter Diving: 1. Engel (W), 175.70.
100 Butterfly: 1. Cohick (W), 1:08.78; 2. Midkiff (HR); 3. Lexi Nissel (D).
100 Free: 1. Kelley (W), 56.50; 2. Sidney Beers (D); 3. Bucknavage (HR).
500 Free: 1. Abby Dressler (D), 5:39.83; 2. Dru Javens (D); 3. Glosser (HR).
200 Free Relay: 1. Williamsport, 1:48.11; 2. DuBois (Sidney Beers, Dru Javens, Olivia Dressler, Abby Dressler); 3. Holy Redeemer.
100 Backstroke: 1. Cohick (W), 1:08.25; 2. Robertson (W); 3. Midkiff (HR); 4. Delaney Lingenfelter.
100 Breaststroke: 1. Fisher (W), 1:13.85; 2. Greevy (W); 3. Glaser (HR); 4. Olivia Dressler.
400 Free Relay: 1. Williamsport, 3:59.13; 2. DuBois (Sidney Beers, Olivia Dressler, Dru Javens, Abby Dressler); 3. Williamsport.
Boys
WILLIAMSPORT 77,
HOLY REDEEMER 52,
DuBOIS 47
200 Medley Relay: 1. Williamsport, 1:51.65; 2. Holy Redeemer; 3. DuBois (Joda Fenstermacher, Christian Roemer, AC Deemer, Jaedon Yarus).
200 Free: 1. Schnell (HR), 1:53.37; 2. Joda Fenstermacher (D); 3. Rankinen (W).
200 IM: 1. Griswold (W), 2:12.71; 2. Evans (HR); 3. Connor McAllister (D).
50 Free: 1. Jaedon Yarus (D), 24.21; 2. Hockman (W); 3. Boyd (W).
1-meter Diving: 1. Boyd (W), 183.90; 2. Horning (W).
100 Butterfly: 1. Vogt (HR), 1:03.05; 2. Wiley (W); 3. Filchak (HR).
100 Free: 1. Schell (HR), 51.68; 2. Hockman (W); 3. Jaedon Yarus (D).
500 Free: 1. Christian Roemer (D), 6:02.31; 2. Rankinen (W); 3. Dutko (HR).
200 Free Relay: 1. Williamsport, 1:41.40; 2. Holy Redeemer; 3. Williamsport; 4. DuBois (Mitchell Drahushak, Andrew Mottern, Christian Roemer, Chase Hook).
100 Backstroke: 1. Griswold (W), 58.30; 2. Joda Fenstermacher (D); 3. Mitchell Drahushak (D).
100 Breaststroke: 1. Damiano (W), 1:12.87; 2. Christian Roemer (D); 3. Evans (HR).
400 Free Relay: 1. DuBois (Joda Fenstermacher, AC Deemer, Mitchell Drahushak, Jaedon Yarus), 3:49.66; 2. Holy Redeemer; 3. Williamsport.