DUBOIS — The Clearfield swimming and diving teams made the trek over the mountain to DuBois Monday night and went home with a sweep.
However, the evening was still a special one for DuBois as it honored its five seniors — Lady Beavers Dru Javens, Lillie McCauley and Morgan Rothrock and Beavers Joda Fenstermacher and Jaedon Yarus — prior to the meet.
That group then went out and enjoyed a strong night even though Clearfield captured a pair of team wins.
“Tonight was all about our seniors,” said DuBois coach Mike Gressler. “They all have been major contributors and key parts of our lineups for years. More importantly they are great people. They are certainly going to be missed.”
The girls meet was a tight one despite Clearfield winning eight of 12 events as DuBois used its depth to stay in the thick of things. In the end, the fact the Lady Bison had three divers proved to be the different as the 13 points they scored in that event propelled them to an 11-point win, 97-86.
The Clearfield boys were even more dominant as they won 10 of 12 events to knock off the Beavers, 107-61.
Junior Sidney Beers collected four wins to lead the way for the Lady Beavers, while Dru Javens posted a pair of wins and two second-place finishes on her Senior Day.
Beers notched wins in the 50 (25.28) and 100 (56.03) freestyles while also teaming up with Javens to swim legs on DuBois’ victorious 200 and 400 free relay squads
Abby Frano and Olivia Dressler joined Beers and Javens on the 200 squad to to take first in 1:48.62, while it was senior Morgan Rothrock and Emma Frano teaming up with them in the 400 free relay (4:04.86).
Javens added runner-up finishes in the 200 and 500 freestyles, while Rothrock was right behind Javens in third place in both of those events. Fellow senior McCauley was fourth in the 100 breaststroke and fifth in the 200 IM.
The Lady Beavers also got individual seconds from Emma Frano (200 IM), Dressler (100 breaststoke) and Nicole Wells (100 backstroke), while Dressler (200 M), Abby Frano (50) and Emma Frano (100 butterfly) added thirds.
Brockway’s Bailey Franci once again swam as an independent and posted the second-fastest-times in the 50 and 100 freestyles behind Beers.
On the boys’ side, DuBois lone wins came from its senior duo as Yarus sprinted to victory in the 50 free (22.54) and Fenstermacher touched the wall first in the 100 backstroke (59.07). Fenstermacher added a second in the 200 free, while Yarus was second in the 100 free.
The pair also teamed up with Connor McAllister and Spencer Bridgman to finish second in the 200 free relay, while Riley Robertson replaced McAllister in another runner-up finish in the 400 free relay.
The Beavers got individual seconds from Bridgman (200 IM, 100 breaststoke) and McAllister (500), while McAllister (200), Tiago Chichava (100 backstroke) and Robertson (100 breaststroke) chipped in thirds.
“Jenna Cornelius and Tiago Chichava both had good nights,” said Dressler. “They each had multiple best times and the results of the work they’ve been putting in was obvious. As a team we had 26 best times and many that were just off of their season bests.
“There are some details to get cleaned up and race strategies to finalize over the next week and a half. It will be exciting to see what everyone is able to do at our last couple meets before districts.”
DuBois Central Catholic independent swimmer Andrew Reiter had the third-fastest time in the 100 breaststroke.
DuBois closes out the regular season with a pair of meets next week — Tuesday at Brookville and Thursday at home vs. St. Marys.
Girls
CLEARFIELD 97,
DUBOIS 86
200 medley relay –1. Clearfield (Lexie Miller, Danna Bender, Danielle Cline, Jaylin Wood), 2:03.89; 2. DuBois; 3. DuBois.
200 freestyle –1. Beth Struble (C), 2:12.10; 2. Javens (D); 3. Rothrock (D).
200 IM –1. Danielle Cline (C), 2:28.85; 2. E. Frano (D); 3. Dressler (D).
50 freestyle –1. Sidney Beers (D), 25.28; 2. Wood (C); 3. A. Frano (D).
1-meter diving –1. Dehlia Elbe (C), 197.35; 2. Peacock (D); 3. Cutler (C).
100 butterfly –1. Jaylin Wood (C), 1:10.09; 2. Miller (C); 3. E. Frano (D).
100 freestyle –1. Sidney Beers (D), 56.03; 2. Cline (C); 3. Bender (C).
500 freestyle –1. Beth Struble (C), 6:01.40; 2. Javens (D); 3. Rothrock (D).
200 freestyle relay –1. DuBois (Abby Frano, Dru Javens, Olivia Dressler, Sidney Beers), 1:48.62; 2. Clearfield; 3. Clearfield.
100 backstroke –1. Lexie Miller (C), 1:09.05; 2. Wells (D); 3. Quick (C).
100 breaststroke –1. Marlayna Bender (C), 1:21.59; 2. Dressler (D); 3. D. Bender (C).
400 freestyle relay –1. DuBois (Emma Frano, MOrgan Rothrock, Dru Javens, Sidney Beers), 4:04.86; 2. Clearfield; 3. DuBois.
Boys
CLEARFIELD 107,
DUBOIS 61
200 medley relay –1. Clearfield (Sam Rish, Colten Walker, Keegab MacDonald, Isaac Putt), 2:05.17; 2. DuBois; 3. Clearfield.
200 freestyle –1. Nicholas Vaow (C), 1:50.64; 2. Fenstermacher (D); 3. McAllister (D).
200 IM –1. Connor Morgan (C), 2:15.43; 2. Bridgman (D); 3. Walker (C).
50 freestyle –1. Jaedon Yarus (D), 22.54; 2. Mikesell (C); 3. Rankin (C).
1-meter diving –1. Keegan MacDonald (C), 249.25.
100 butterfly –1. Connor Morgan (C), 58.72; 2. Walker (C).
100 freestyle –1. Nicholas Vaow (C), 49.59; 2. Yarus (D); 3. Putt (C).
500 freestyle –1. Landyn Rankin (C), 5:49,28; 2. McAllister (D); 3. Scott (C).
200 freestyle relay –1. Clearfield (Derrick Mikesell, Connor Morgan, Landyn Rankin, Nicholas Vaow), 1:35.68; 2. DuBois; 3. Clearfield.
100 backstroke –1. Joda Fenstermacher (D), 59.07; 2. Rish (C); 3. Chichava (D).
100 breaststroke –1. Derrick Mikesell (C), 1:06.68; 2. Bridgman (D); 3. Robertson (D).
400 freestyle relay –1. Clearfield (Nicholas Vaow, Connor Morgan, Landyn Rankin, Derrick Mikesell), 3:38.43; 2. DuBois; 3. Clearfield.