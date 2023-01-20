DUBOIS — The DuBois swim teams hosted a tri-meet against Bellefonte and Penns Valley Wednesday and combined to go 3-1 on the night.
The DuBois boys swept their meet, besting both Bellefonte (85-58) and Penns Valley (95-45), while the Lady Beavers beat Penns Valley (117-37) but fell to Bellefonte (90-76).
“We had another fun meet tonight,” said DuBois coach Michael Gressler. “We had a few swimmers out, but that didn’t change our expectations. When it comes to the way we approach a meet and race, the standard is the standard, ... next swimmer up. That mindset resulted in another 37 best times tonight. In the last week we’ve had over 100 best times.”
The Beavers won a meet-best five events, one more than Bellefonte, and were led by Joda Fenstermacher who was a quadruple winner.
Fenstermacher pulled out a pair of tight wins for DuBois in the 200 freestyle, where he beat Bellefonte’s Carter Boone by .49 seconds (1:54.34-1:54.83) and in the 400 free relay.
That meet-ending race was even closer, as Fenstermacher edged Boone at the wall on the anchor leg by .07 seconds, 3:49.50-3:49.57. Fenstermacher teamed up with Simeon Chirico, Connor McAllister and Spencer Bridgman for the relay win. Jaedon Yarus replaced Chirico in the quartet that won the 200 free relay in 1:38.53.
Fenstermacher added another individual victory in the 100 free (51.88), while Bridgman took home top honors in the 200 IM (2:17.75).
DuBois got runner-up finishes from Bridgman (100 butterfly), Chirico (100), McAllister (500) and Tiago Chichava (100 backstroke), while Riley Robertson (200 IM), 100 breaststroke), Chirico (50), Andrew Mottern (100 backstroke) added thirds in their respective events.
“Joda Fenstermacher had a great race in his 200 freestyle, then again in the last leg of the 400 relay,” said Gressler. “He knows how to get his hand on the wall first. That isn’t something you can teach.
“Spencer Bridgman had a really good IM. He dropped quite a bit from the last time he swam it, and I think after some training he could drop some more time. Simeon Chirico had his best 100 freestyle by six seconds. That’s a big drop in a race like that one.”
Andrew Reiter, who swims independently for DuBois Central Catholic, posted the fastest 50 free time (26.02) and was second in the 100 breaststroke.
Over on the girls’ side, Bellefonte dominated the meet in terms of wins (7 in 11 events) while DuBois made up some of those meets with its depth despite missing a couple of its top swimmers.
The Lady Beavers won just two events, with Emma Frano posting the lone individual victory in the 50 free where she bested Bellefonte’s Addie Pringle by .09 seconds, 26.99-27.08. Frano also joined forces with Olivia Dressler, Morgan Rothrock and Nicole Wells to win the 200 free relay (1:51.97).
DuBois’ lone individual second-place finish came from Jenna Cornelius in the 100 butterfly, while Wells (200 IM, 100), Dressler (50, 100 breaststroke), Grace Crawford (100 butterfly) and Rothrock (500) all added thirds.
“Olivia Dressler made her first district cut in the 100 breaststroke,” said Gressler. “She’s been working hard changing a few small things in her stroke and it showed up tonight. Emma Frano had a great swim in her 50 going under 27 for the first time.
“I’m really happy with the way our swimmers who practice in (lanes) 4, 5, and 6 have been dropping time. They don’t often get headlines or win events, but they are doing some great things. Alissa Stevens and Madey Conner are two in particular that made impressive drops tonight.”
Brockway’s Bailey Franci and Anna Brubaker competed as independents in the girls meet. Franci captured top honors in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.49) and was second in the 100 free, while Brubaker placed third in the 100 backstroke.
DuBois is back in the pool on Monday when it hosts Brookville.
BOYS
DUBOIS 85, BELLEFONTE 58
DUBOIS 95, PENNS VALLEY 45
200 medley relay –1. Bellefonte (Cedric Bagwell, Isaiah Johnson, Carter Boone, Jacob Skrzycki), 1:52.73; 2. DuBois.
200 freestyle –1. Joda Fenstermacher (D), 1:54.34; 2. Boone (B); 3. Quigley (PV); 4. McAllister (D); 5. Mottern (D).
200 IM –1. Spencer Bridgman (D), 2:17.75; 2. Johnson (B); 3. Robertson (D); 4. Wasson (PV); 5. Hettinger (PV).
50 freestyle –1. Andrew Reiter (DCC), 26.02; 2. Skrzycki (B); 3. Chirico (D); 4. Purnell (B); 5. Smith (PV).
1-meter diving –1. not contested.
100 butterfly –1. Carter Boone (B), 55.29; 2. Bridgman (D).
100 freestyle –1. Joda Fenstermacher (D), 51.88; 2. Chirico (D); 3. Bagwell (B); 4. Wasson (PV); 5. Gill (D).
500 freestyle –1. Jacob Skrzycki (B), 5:54.36; 2. McAllister (D); 3. Smith (PV).
200 freestyle relay –1. DuBois (Jaedon Yarus, Connor McAllister, Spencer Bridgman, Joda Fenstermacher), 1:38.53; 2. Penns Valley; 3. DuBois.
100 backstroke –1. Liam Quigley (PV), 1:02.59; 2. Chichava (D); 3. Mottern (D); 4. Malik (B); 5. Romero (D).
100 breaststroke –1. Isaiah Johnson (B), 1:05.46; 2. Reiter (DCC); 3. Robertson (D); 4. Ruoff (PV); 5. O’Donald (PV).
400 freestyle relay –1. DuBois (Simeon Chirico, Connor McAllister, Spencer Bridgman, Joda Fenstermacher), 3:49.50.
GIRLS
BELLEFONTE 90, DUBOIS 76
DUBOIS 117, PENNS VALLEY 37
200 medley relay –1. Bellefonte (Addie Pringle, Finley Musser, Katelyn Packer, Emma Pringle), 2:06.46; 2. DuBois; 3. Penns Valley.
200 freestyle –1. Kiaha McCool (B), 1:58.73; 2. Delaney (PV); 3. Packer (B); 4. Rothrock (D); 5. Moretz (B).
200 IM –1. Finley Musser (B), 2:31.87; 2. Colm (B); 3. Wells (D); 4. Nissel (D); 5. Imbrogno (D).
50 freestyle –1. Emma Frano (D), 26.99; 2. A. Pringle (B); 3. Dressler (D); 4. E. Pringle (B); 5. Rossman (B).
1-meter diving –1. not contested.
100 butterfly –1. Katelyn Packer (B), 1:06.85; 2. Cornelius (D); 3. Crawford (D).
100 freestyle –1. Kiaha McCool (B), 54.69; 2. Franci (BW); 3. Wells (D); 4. E. Pringle (B); 5. Stevenson (D).
500 freestyle –1. Charlotte Delaney (PV), 5:46.02; 2. A. Pringle (B); 3. Rothrock (D); 4. Nissel (D); 5. Rossman (B).
200 freestyle relay –1. DuBois (Olivia Dressler, Morgan Rothrock, Nicole Wells, Emma Frano), 1:51.97; 2. Bellefonte; 3. DuBois.
100 backstroke –1. Finley Musser (B), 1:09.35; 2. M. Delaney (PV); 3. Brubaker (BW); 4. Moretz (B); 5. Imbrogno (D).
100 breaststroke –1. Bailey Franci (BW), 1:12.49; 2. Colm (B); 3. Dressler (D); 4. McCauley (D); 5. Stevens (D).
400 freestyle relay –1. Bellefonte (Finley Musser, Addie Pringle, Katelyn Parker, Kiaha McCool), 4:00.49; 2. DuBois; 3. DuBois.