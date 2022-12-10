DuBOIS — The DuBois swim team consisting of 23 girls and nine boys are ready to hit the pool for the upcoming 2022-23 season as they bring back a mix of youth and experience.
Head coach Mike Gressler said preseason practices have gone well and they’ve been looking forward to the start of the year.
“Our new swimmers are learning fast and the veterans, along with our rookies, are putting in some really great work so far,” Gressler said. “They’re a motivated bunch and we’re looking forward to competition.”
The team also returns three PIAA qualifiers from a year ago in Sidney Beers, Joda Fenstermacher and Jaedon Yarus — with the girls in Class 3A and the boys at Class 2A.
“Sidney was the District 9/10 champion in the 100 freestyle last year, qualifying her for the PIAA championship,” Gressler said. “She has some ambitious goals this year and is doing the work to reach them.”
Beers actually swam her fastest time of the year at states in the 100 with a 54.26, as she won the District 9/10 title with a 54.46 as she went to states with then-senior Abby Dressler, who was 31st in the 500 freestyle.
For the boys at states, Yarus finished 23rd in the 50 freestyle while Fenstermacher was 30th in the 200 freestyle. Both Yarus and Fenstermacher also teamed with the now-graduated A.C. Deemer and Kolton Gwizdala for a 21st place finish in the 200 freestyle relay. The four also swam in the 400 relay for a 22nd place finish while Fenstermacher was disqualified in his 100 backstroke prelim.
“Our senior guys both bring great experience and speed to the pool,” Gressler said. “They’ve been PIAA qualifiers and district champions both individually and in relays. That experience is important for a young team.”
“Last year Joda was the District 9 champ in both the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke. He is looking strong in practice right now. Jaedon was runner up in the 50 freestyle at districts but still made the PIAA meet as an at-large qualifier. He’s a great sprinter and shows up when the pressure is on.”
Last year’s team had 10 seniors in Deemer, Dressler, Gwizdala, Mitchell Drahushak, Eden Galiczynski, Chase Hook, Delaney Lingenfelter, Paige Reitz, Christian Roemer and Meridith Selby — as Gressler’s team that season focused on the senior leadership.
This season has just five seniors on the roster with Dru Javens, Morgan Roethrock and Lillie McCauley on the girls side and Fenstermacher and Yarus for the boys. But just like last season, Gressler will look to those five to help “provide leadership this season.”
“Dru Javens is one of our most dependable swimmers while Morgan Rothrock and Lillie McCauley both fill crucial spots in our lineup,” Gressler said.
Gressler said that despite some swimmers not having contributed in years prior, expectations will still be high for both squads.
“Our expectations for this season are the same as they are every year,” Gressler said. “We hope to have a solid dual meet season, compete well at our district championships, then advance as many to PIAA as we can.”
Along with the the aforementioned seniors and Beers, others making up the roster on the girls side include juniors Maria Buskirk, Olivia Dressler, Alexis Nissel, Sydney Peace, Alexandria Stevenson, Lauren Trudell and Nicole Wells, sophomores Jenna Cornelius, Abby Frano, Emma Frano, Aleah Irwin, Jayda Robinson, Alissa Stevens and Abigail Trudell, and freshmen Madelynn Conner, Grace Crawford, Isabella Hanley and Olivia Imbrogno.
Besides Fenstermacher and Yarus, the boys consist of junior Tiago Chichava, sophomores Connor McAllister, Andrew Mottern and Riley Robertson and freshmen Spencer Bridgman, Simeon Chirico, Tyler Gill and Victor Romero.
“We look forward to competing and going after team and individual goals,” Gressler said.
Gressler is assisted by Leanne Fuller and Jake Landini.
DuBois hit the pool for the first time this season last evening against Hollidaysburg. A full story from that meet will be in Monday’s Courier Express.
“We have a motivated group that accepts challenges and gives their best daily,” Gressler said. “The girls team has some good depth in certain events but we have some other events that need people to step up in. The girls know this and we are going to try some people out in them to fill those spots. If we can find the right people in those events they’ll be a tough team to compete against.
“The boys team is young but they are excited, learning fast, and ready to start competition. For most of them it is either their first or second year of competitive swimming. This will make for a fun season watching them improve and gain experience.”
ROSTER
GIRLS
Seniors: Dru Javens, Lillian McCauley, Morgan Rothrock. Juniors: Sidney Beers, Maria Buskirk, Olivia Dressler, Alexis Nissel, Sydney Peace, Alexandria Stevenson, Lauren Trudell, Nicole Wells. Sophomores: Jenna Cornelius, Abby Frano, Emma Frano, Aleah Irwin, Jayda Robinson, Alissa Stevens, Abigail Trudell. Freshmen: Madelynn Conner, Grace Crawford, Isabella Hanley, Olivia Imbrogno.
BOYS
Seniors: Joda Fenstermacher, Jaedon Yarus. Juniors: Tiago Chichava. Sophomores: Connor McAllister, Andrew Mottern, Riley Robertson. Freshmen: Spencer Bridgman, Simeon Chirico, Tyler Gill, Victor Romero.