DUBOIS — After long first month-plus of the season, the DuBois swim teams finally got the chance to compete in live action in their own pool Thursday night and didn’t disappoint the home crowd as they swept Bradford.
The Beavers pulled out a hard-fought 77-73 victory, while the Lady Beavers cruised to a much more lopsided 109-40 triumph.
“The message to the team tonight was we do not live in our fears — to go out fast and trust your training to finish your race,” said DuBois coach Mike Gressler. “They did that.”
Bradford actually finished with a 6-5 edge in wins in the boys’ meet, with the 1-meter diving event not contested in boys or girls. But, DuBois won two of the three relay events and picked up a couple extra Top 3 places here and there to take home the4-point win.
Joda Fenstermacher led the Beavers with three wins on the night, while the trio of Spencer Bridgman, Riley Robertson and Connor McAllister all had two.
The Beavers opened the meet with a strong win the 200 medley relay, as the squad of Bridgman, McAllister, Robertson and Victor Romero touched the wall first in 2:09.77, besting Bradford by nearly 20 seconds.
McAllister and Robertson also collected a win in the 200 free relay, teaming up with Fenstermacher and Simeon Chirico to post a time of 1:44.40 to edge the Owls by .11 seconds.
Fenstermacher also had individual wins in the 200 free (1:57.03) and 100 butterfly (57.28), while Bridgman added a victory in the 100 backstroke (1:07.17) and runner-up finish in the 500.
The Beavers also got second-places from Tiago Chichava (200 IM, 100), Chirico (50), Robertson (100 breaststroke) and thirds by Andrew Mottern (50, 100 backstroke), McAllister (100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke).
“The guys had a close meet tonight and were able to win with a full team effort,” said Gressler. “Simeon Chirico and Andrew Mottern blew away their previous best times, and Tyler Gil and Victor Romero made big drops as well. They practice in the same lane and push each other every day.”
DuBois Central Catholic’s Andrew Reiter competed in event as an independent, meaning his times only counted as exhibitions and towards qualifying for districts.
Reiter actually posted the fastest times in the 50 (25.70) and 100 (56,52) freestyles. He swam alone in the 50 but was 1.08 seconds faster than Bradford’s Owen Troisi who won the event. In the 100, he was part of a single heat swimming in lane 6 and bested Owl Peyton Haight by .41 seconds.
Over on the girls’ side, DuBois won eight of 11 events led by Sidney Bears (4 wins) and Emma Frano (3 wins). Teammates Nicole Wells, Morgan Rothrock and Olivia Imbrogno all added a pair of first places.
Like the boys, the Lady Beavers also opened the night with a win in the 200 medley relay as the quartet of Wells, Olivia Dressler, Beers and Frano touched first with a time of 2:05.26.
Rothrock replaced Dressler in that group to help DuBois won the 200 free relay (1:50.01), while Frano made it a clean sweep in the relays by anchoring the Lady Beavers’ victory in the 400 free relay in 4:29.20. She was joined on that squad by Rothrock, Imbrogno and Lexi Nissel.
Beers captured a pair of individual firsts in the 200 IM (2:25.34) and 500 free (5:44.68), while Imbrogno collected an individual win of her own in the 100 backstroke (1:15.17).
DuBois also got first places from Alexandria Stevenson in the 100 (2:39.56) and Jenna Cornelius in the 100 butterfly (1:18.69).
Wells added a pair of seconds in the 50 and 100 freestyles, with Madey Conner (200), Nissel (100 butterfly), Rothrock (500) and Dressler (100 breaststroke) also notching runner-up finishes.
The Lady Beavers got third places from Alissa Stevens (200), Frano (200 IM), Rothrock (50), Imbrogno (100), Sydney Peace (100 backstroke) and Maria Buskirk (100 breaststroke).
“Emma Frano and Morgan Rothrock both qualified for districts tonight in the 200 IM and 500 freestyle, respectfully,” said Gressler. “They missed their goals in those events last week but came back tonight and qualified.
“Maria Buskirk swam very well in her 100 breaststroke. She’s a very hard worker in practice and a leader. Sydney Peace did well in her backstroke.”
Brockway had a pair of swimmers — Bailey Franci and Anna Brubaker — compete in the meet as independents.
Franci swam the fastest 50 free time (26.28), touching the wall .34 seconds faster than that of event winner Bella Rhoades of Bradford. while Brubaker had the fifth-fastest time at 29.95.
Franci also had the fastest time in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.29), besting Bradford’s Karsyn Garcey-Dalton by more than four seconds.
Boys
DUBOIS 77, BRADFORD 73
200 medley relay –1. DuBois (Spencer Bridgman, Connor McAllister, Riley Robertson, Victor Romero), 2:09.77; 2. Bradford.
200 freestyle –1. Joda Fenstermacher (D), 1:57.03; 2. Williams (B); 3. Haight (B).
200 IM –1. Harris Bell (B), 2;28.70; 2. Chichava (D).
50 freestyle –1. Owen Troisi (B), 26.78; 2. Chirico (D); 3. Mottern (D).
1-meter diving –1. not contested.
100 butterfly –1. Joda Fenstermacher (D), 57.28; 2. Storer (B); 3. McAllister (D).
100 freestyle –1. Peyton Haight (B), 56.93; 2. Chichava (D); 3. C. Haight (B).
500 freestyle –1. Steven Williams (B), 5:40.55; 2. Bridgman (D).
200 freestyle relay –1. DuBois (Joda Fenstermacher, Simeon Chirico, Connor McAllister, Riley Robertson), 1:44.40; 2. Bradford; 3. DuBois.
100 backstroke –1. Spencer Bridgman (D), 1:07.17; 2. Storer (B); 3. Mottern (D).
100 breaststroke –1. Harris Bell (B), 1:11.30; 2. Robertson (D); 3. McAllister (D).
400 freestyle relay –1. Bradford (Steven Williams, Peyton Haight, Sean Storer, Harris Bell), 4:55.35; 2. DuBois.
Girls
DUBOIS 109, BRADFORD 40
200 medley relay –1. DuBois (Nicole Wells, Olivia Dressler, Sidney Beers, Emma Frano), 2:05.26; 2. Bradford; 3. DuBois.
200 freestyle –1. Alexandria Stevenson (D), 2:39.56; 2. Conner (D); 3. Stevens (D).
200 IM –1. Sidney Beers (D), 2;25.34; 2. Gracey-Dalton (B); 3. E. Frano (D).
50 freestyle –1. Bella Rhoades (B), 26.62; 2. Wells (D); 3. Rothrock (D). Exhibition: Bailey Franci (BW), 26.28.
1-meter diving –1. not contested
100 butterfly –1. Jenna Cornelius (D), 1:18.69; 2. Nissel (D).
100 freestyle –1. Bella Rhoades (B), 59.00; 2. Wells (D); 3. Imbrogno (D).
500 freestyle –1. Sidney Beers (D), 5:44.68; 2. Rothrock (D).
200 freestyle relay –1. DuBois (Morgan Rothrock, Nicole Wells, Emma Frano, Sidney Beers), 1:50.01; 2. Bradford; 3. DuBois.
100 backstroke –1. Olivia Imbrogno (D), 1:15.17; 2. Evers (B); 3. Peace (D).
100 breaststroke –1. Karsyn Gracey-Dalton (B), 1;16.36; 2. Dressler (D); 3. Buskirk (D). Exhibition: Bailey Franci (BW), 1:12.29.
400 freestyle relay –1. DuBois (Lexi Nissel, Olivia Imbrogno, Morgan Rothrock, Emma Frano), 4:29.20.; 2. DuBois; 3. DuBois.