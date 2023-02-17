DUBOIS — The DuBois and St. Marys swimming and diving teams engaged in a tight night of action Thursday that saw the host teams pull out a pair of late wins to end the regular season.
The girls meet was tied near the midway point, but it was the Lady Beavers who used a strong finish to come away with a 98-79 victory despite winning just 5 of 12 events. The Flying Dutchmen actually held a slim lead near the midway point only to see the Beavers rally for a close 63-53 triumph in a meet where only nine events were contested.
“This was a fun meet,” said DuBois coach Mike Gressler. “The team was excited and there was great energy around. Some of the girls have been resting to get their district cuts and to get some best times before we end the season. That rest and the overall energy turned into 30 best times.”
Junior Sidney Beers continued to lead the way for the DuBois girls as she picked up three more wins. She tracked down St. Marys’ Sarak Krise on the fnal leg of the 200 IM to win by .33 seconds (2:23.25-2:23.58), then bested Krise by just under a second in the 100 freestyle.
Beers added a a third win in the 400 relay as she anchored squad of Olivia Dressler and the Frano twins — Abby and Emma — to victory in 4:01.45.
Beers also was part of the closest race of the night, as she was edged at the wall by Krise in the 200 free relay who bested the Lady Beaver by .16 seconds (1:46.50-1:46.66).
The Lady Beavers also got first places from Dru Javens in the 500 (6:08.08) and Nicole Wells in the 100 backstroke (1:10.18).
Morgan Rothrock (200), Abby Frano (50), Jenna Cornelius (100 butterfly), Lexi Nissel (500), Olivia Imbrogno (100 backstroke) and Lillie McCauley (100 breaststoke) all added seconds for the Lady Beavers.
DuBois got thirds from Nissel (200), Dressler (200 IM), Emma Frano (50), Grace Crawford (100 butterfly), Abby Frano (100) and Cornelius (100 backstroke).
“The girls team had a number of best times and great swims,” said Gressler. “Lexi Nissel, Jenna Cornelius, Grace Crawford, and Izzy Hanley all had multiple bests.”
As for the Lady Dutch, they were led by Gabby Pistner, who won all four of her events, and the duo of Allison Geci and Sophia Condon — each of whom had three victories.
Pistner, Geci and Condon teamed up with Olivia Condon to open the night with a win in the 200 medley relay (2:05.95), while Pistner, Sophia Condon and Geci joined forces with Krise in pulling out the tight win in the 200 free relay.
Pistner added individual firsts in the 50 (26.30) and 100 breaststroke (1:18.63), while Geci touched first in the 100 butterfly (1:08.18) and Sophia Condon first in the 200 free (2:11.84).
The Lady Dutch also got a victory from Lilliana McKay in 1-meter diving (148.95), as she beat teammate Katie Wehler by 12.85 points. St. Marys also got thirds from Petrosky (500) and Wehler (100 breaststroke).
Brockway’s Bailley Franci and Anna Brubaker competed as independents in the meet. Franci posting the best 100 breaststroke time (1:12.12) and third-fastest 50 free (26.34), while Brubaker had the second-fastest 100 backstroke (1:12.19).
Over on the boys’ side, the Dutchmen finished with a slight 5-4 edge in wins but the Beavers proved to have a little more depth despite being without the services of Jaedon Yarus.
Joda Fenstermacher and Spencer Bridgman each collected a pair of individual firsts.
Fenstermacher won the 100 fly (56.51) and 100 backstroke (1:00.05), while Bridgman took home top honors in the 50 free (24.81) and 100 breaststroke (1:08.17).
Tiago Chichava added a second in the 200 IM, while Riley Robertson did the same in the 100 breaststroke, while Victor Romero (200), Simeon Chirico (100) and Chichava (100 backstroke) all placed third in their respective events.
“On the boys side, Spencer Bridgman and Riley Robertson made some changes that resulted in multiple best times. They have really been working on their technique and it is paying off.
“For those with district cuts this was a really great way to end the dual meet season and a lot for us to build on going forward. Olivia Dressler and Abby Frano both lowered their times going into districts with some very fast swims.
“After tonight they, and the other girls and guys on the team, should be feeling confident.”
The Dutchmen were led by sophomore Jason McAnany, who was a quadruple winner on the night.
He notched firsts in the 200 IM (2:17.62) and 100 free (54.48) and also played a role in two relay victories. He teamed up with Jeff Schaut, James Pistner and Dawson Krug in both the 200 medley (1:50.91) and 200 free (1:39.59) relays.
Schaut added a win of his own in the 200 free (2:03.06).
The Dutchmen got seconds from Pistner (50, 100 fly), Schaut (100) and Krug (100 back) and a third places by Krug (50).
Both teams will now prepare for the postseason. St. Marys will host the District 9 Class 2A Championships this year on march 3-4, with the DuBois boys competing there as well.
The Lady Beavers will make their annual trip to Ohio on the same weekend to compete in the District 9/10 Class 3A Championships at the Spire Institute.
Girls
DUBOIS 98,
ST. MARYS 79
200 medley relay –1. St. Marys (Allison Geci, Gabby Pistner, Olivia Condon, Sophia Condon), 2:05.95; 2. DuBois; 3. St. Marys.
200 freestyle –1. Sophia Condon (SM), 2;11.84; 2. Rothrock (D); 3. Nissel (D).
200 IM –1. Sidney Beers (D), 2;23.58; 2. Krise (SM); 3. Dressler (D).
50 freestyle –1. Gabby Pistner (SM), 26.30; 2. A. Frano (D); 3. E. Frano (D).
1-meter diving –1. Lilliana McKay (SM), 148.95; 2. Wehler (SM).
100 butterfly –1. Allison Geci (SM), 1:08.18; 2. Cornelius (D); 3. Crawford (D).
100 freestyle –1. Sidney Beers (D), 55.37; 2. Krise (SM); 3. A. Frano (D).
500 freestyle –1. Dru Javens (D), 6:08.08; 2. Nissel (D); 3. Petrosky (SM).
200 freestyle relay –1. St. Marys (Gabby Pistner, Sophia Condon, Allison Geci, Sarah Krise), 1:46.50; 2. DuBois; 3. DuBois.
100 backstroke –1. Nicole Wells (D), 1:10.18; 2. Imbrogno (D); 3. Cornelius (D).
100 breaststroke –1. Gabby Pistner (SM), 1;18.63; 2. McCauley (D); 3. Wehler (SM).
400 freestyle relay –1. DuBois (Olivia Dressler, Emma Frano, Abby Frano, Sidney Beers), 4:01.45; 2. St. Marys; 3. DuBois.
Boys
DUBOIS 63,
ST. MARYS 53
200 medley relay –1. St. Marys (Jason McAnany, Jeff Schaut, James Pistner, Dawson Krug), 1:50.91; 2. DuBois.
200 freestyle –1. Jeff Schaut (SM), 2:03.06; 2. Gill (D); 3. Romero (D).
200 IM –1. Jason McAnany (SM), 2;17.62; 2. Chichava (D).
50 freestyle –1. Spencer Bridgman (D), 24.81; 2. Pistner (SM); 3. Krug (SM).
1-meter diving –1. not contested.
100 butterfly –1. Joda Fenstermacher (D), 56.51; 2. Pistner (SM).
100 freestyle –1. Jason McAnany (SM), 54.48; 2. Schaut (SM); 3. Chirico (D).
500 freestyle –1. not contested.
200 freestyle relay –1. St. Marys (James Pistner, Dawson Krug, Jeff Schaut, Jason McAnany), 1:39/59; 2. DuBois; 3. DuBois.
100 backstroke –1. Joda Fenstermacher (D), 1:00.05; 2. Krug (SM); 3. Chichava (D).
100 breaststroke –1. Spencer Bridgman (D), 1:08.17; 2. Robertson (D).
400 freestyle relay –1. not contested.