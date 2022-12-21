ST. MARYS — The DuBois swim teams wrapped up a busy three-day stretch by sweeping host St. Marys Monday night to enter their holiday break on a high note.
The Lady Beavers pulled out a hard-fought 98-82 victory, while the Beavers won 80-48 in the teams’ second meet in three days. The DuBois girls split a tri-meet at Williamsport on Saturday that also featured Holy Redeemer, while the boys suffered a pair of defeats in that contest.
“These were two great wins against a tough St Marys team,” said DuBois coach Mike Gressler. “They are a fast group with many quality swimmers. This was a close meet. Change the finish in a couple of those close races and it is a different outcome.
“Olivia Imbrogno had a great first night as a DAHS swimmer. Two other new swimmers, Tyler Gill and Victor Romero, are dropping time as they learn more about the sport. All three will benefit from some great Christmas break practices.”
On Monday, the DuBois girls used their depth to pull away from the Lady Dutch in a meet that saw the teams split the events down the middle, 6-6 — although St. Marys did win two of the three relays to gain a slight advantage there.
Dru Javens powered the Lady Beavers with a three-win night, while Sidney Beers and Abby Frano each had two.
That trio teamed up with Emma Frano to end the night with a win in the 400 freestyle relay (4:01.94), while Javens added individual firsts in the 200 (2:17.29) and 500 (6:15.79) freestyles.
Beers captured the 50 (25.43), while Abby Frano touched the wall first in the 100 (1:01.48). Nicole Wells added a win in the 100 backstroke (1:14.31).
Beers added a runner-up finish in the 100 butterfly, with Emma Frano doing the same in the 100. Morgan Rothrock added a pair of seconds in the 200 and 500, while Olivia Imbrogno (100 backstroke) and Olivia Dressler (100 breastroke) also posted second places.
The Lady Beavers also got third-places from Dressler (200 IM), Abby Frano (50) and Lillie McCauley (100 breaststroke).
“We’re pretty happy with the way the IMers swam tonight,” said Gressler. “Olivia and Emma had solid times for this time of the season and Lillie had her best time tonight. It was a fun race to watch, they all went after it. Emma also had a great race in the 100 freestyle with her sister Abby. Their 100s put us right back into the meet.
“Morgan Rothrock and Lexi Nissel both picked up important points in the 200 and 500 freestyles, with Morgan swimming her best 500 and Lexi her best 200. They should be happy with those swims.”
As for the Lady Dutch, they were led by Sarah Krise and Gabby Pistner, who recorded four and three wins, respectively. Teammates Sophia Condon and Allison Geci each had a pair of wins. That quartet captured both the meet-opening 200 medley relay (2:05.24) and 200 free relay (1:46.24).
Krise added individual wins in the 200 IM (2:24.76) and 100 butterfly (1:03.20), while Pistner was tops in the 100 breaststroke (1:20.34). Pistner also was second in the 50 free.
The Lady Dutch’s final victory came in the 1-meter diving event, where Lilliana McKay bested teammate Katie Wehler, 145.54-132.45.
St. Marys also got a runner-up finish from Condon (200 IM), while Katie Petrosky (200, 500), Geci (100 butterfly) and Mya Klaiber (100, 100 backstroke) all collected thirds.
Over on the boys’ side, DuBois won six of the 10 events in outdistancing the Flying Dutchmen. Diving and the 400 free relay were not contested.
Joda Fenstermacher captured three wins to lead the Beavers, while Jaedon Yarus, Spencer Bridgman and Connor McAllister each had two. That foursome won the 200 free relay in 1:39.94.
Fenstermacher posted a pair of individual wins in the 200 (1:58.06) and 100 butterfly (58.91), with Yarus (50, 23.53), Bridgman (100, 56.19) and McAllister (500, 6:29.75) also notching victories.
Bridgman added a second in the 200, with Riley Robertson (200 IM, 100 breaststroke), Tiago Chichava (500) and Andrew Mottern (100 backstroke) also collecting runner-up finishes. DuBois also got thirds from Yarus (100 butterfly), Mottern (100) and McAllister (100 breaststroke).
“I think this is the most excited I’ve seen Andrew Mottern about his swimming,” said Gressler. “He’s become focused on his times and is asking questions about how he can improve. It’s great to see that motivation from him. We tried out Joda in the 100 butterfly on Saturday and today, and I like what I’m seeing there. We’ve identified a couple things we want to work on with it and we’ll see what happens.
“With two meets over the last three days, and some practice disruptions last week, we are ready to get back to some practice. The kids know they need practice time to reach the goals they’ve set. With our next meet after the New Year, we’ll be sure to take advantage of this practice time.”
When it came to the Dutchmen, Jason McAnany joined Fenstermacher as the lone triple winner o the day.
He joined forces with Jeff Schaut, James Pistner and Dawson Krug to open the meet with a victory in the 200 medley relay (1:53.98), then added individual wins in the 200 IM (2:22.90) and 100 backstroke (1:05.61).
Schaut had St. Marys’ other first place, touching the wall first in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.32).
Pistner had a pair of seconds in the 50 and 100 butterfly, while Krug was the runner-up in the 100. St. Marys got third places from Schaut (200) and Krug (50).
DuBois is now off until Jan. 6 when it travels to Clearfield, while St. Marys has an even longer layoff into the new year as it doesn’t swim again until Jan. 12 at Brookville.
Girls
DUBOIS 98,
ST. MARYS 82
200 medley relay –1. St. Marys (Sarah Krise, Gabby Pistner, Sophia Condon, Allison Geci), 2:05.24; 2. DuBois; 3. St. Marys.
200 freestyle –1. Dru Javens (D), 2:17.29; 2. Rothrock (D); 3. Petrosky (SM).
200 IM –1. Sarah Krise (SM), 2:24.76; 2. Condon (SM); 3. Dressler (D).
50 freestyle –1. Sidney Beers (D), 25.43; 2. Pistner (SM); 3. A. Frano (D).
1-meter diving –1. Lilliana McKay (SM), 145.65; 2. Wehler (SM).
100 butterfly –1. Sarah Krise (SM), 1:03.20; 2. Beers (D); 3. Geci (SM).
100 freestyle –1. Abby Frano (D), 1:01.48; 2. E. Frano (D); 3. Klaiber (SM).
500 freestyle –1. Dru Javens (D), 6:15.79; 2. Rothrock (D); 3. Petrosky (SM).
200 freestyle relay –1. St. Marys (Gabby Pistner, Sophia Condon, Allison Geci, Sarah Krise), 1:46.24; 2. DuBois; 3. DuBois.
100 backstroke –1. Nicole Wells (D), 1:14.31; 2. Imbrogno (D); 3. Klaiber (SM).
100 breaststroke –1. Gabby Pistner (SM), 1:20.34; 2. Dressler (D); 3. McCauley (D).
400 freestyle relay –1. DuBois (Emma Frano, Abby Frano, Dru Javens, Sidney Beers), 4:01.94; 2. St. Marys; 3. DuBois.
Boys
DUBOIS 80,
ST. MARYS 48
200 medley relay –1. St. Marys (Jason McAnany, Jeff Schaut, James Pistner, Dawson Krug), 1:53.98; 2. DuBois.
200 freestyle –1. Joda Fenstermacher (D), 1:58.06; 2. Bridgman (D); 3. Schaut (SM).
200 IM –1. Jason McAnany (SM), 2:22.90; 2. Robertson (D).
50 freestyle –1. Jaedon Yarus (D), 23.53; 2. Pistner (SM); 3. Krug (SM).
1-meter diving –1. None.
100 butterfly –1. Joda Fenstermacher (D), 58.91; 2. Pistner (SM); 3. Yarus (D).
100 freestyle –1. Spencer Bridgman (D), 56.19; 2. Krug (SM); 3. Mottern (D).
500 freestyle –1. Connor McAllister (D), 6:29.75; 2. Chichava (D).
200 freestyle relay –1. DuBois (Joda Fenstermacher, Connor McAllister, Spencer Bridgman, Jaedon Yarus), 1:39.94; 2. St. Marys; 3. DuBois.
100 backstroke –1. Jason McAnany (SM), 1:05.61; 2. Mottern (D).
100 breaststroke –1. Jeff Schaut (SM), 1:15.32; 2. Robertson (D); 3. McAllister (D).
400 freestyle relay –None.