DuBOIS — The DuBois swimming teams put together a pair of strong performances Wednesday night to sweep visiting St. Marys in their final competition before the holiday break.
The DuBois girls won 8 of 12 events and pulled away from the Lady Dutch as the meet went on to come away with a 102-72 victory. As for the Beavers, they won all 11 events contested — there was no diving for the boys — to secure a 97-37 triumph.
“This was a good meet tonight,” said DuBois coach Michael Gressler. “The kids were excited and ready to race. We had some really nice swims.”
The Lady Beavers were powered by senior Abby Dressler, junior Dru Javens and sophomore Sidney Beers — all of whom captured four wins in the meet.
Javen won the first individual event, the 200 freestyle (2:14.86), by .32 seconds over St. Marys Gabby Pistner. She added a second individual win the 100 free (1:01.83) and teamed up with Dressler, Beers and sophomore Olivia Dressler to win both the 200 (1:47.41) and 400 (3:59.90) freestyle relays.
Abby Dressler added firsts in the 200 IM (2:24.75) and 100 backstroke (1:05.39), while Beers took home top honors in the shortest race (50 free, 25.85) and the longest (500 free, 5:47.71). Beers dominated the field in the 500, lapping all the other competitors while winning by more than 1:05.
The Lady Beavers team win as aided by its depth on top of the victories.
Olivia Dressler added a second in the 100 breaststroke and a third in the 200 free. DuBois also got individual seconds from Delaney Lingenfelter (100 backstroke), while Emma Frano (200 IM, 100 breaststroke), Abby Frano (50 free, 100 free), Lexi Nissel (100 butterfly) and Gabby Horner (500 free).
“Dru Javens swam well after a bit of a rough meet on Saturday,” said Gressler. “Our goal tonight was simply to race and post some times quicker than Saturday. She was our top swimmer in her individual races and responded well by taking the win in both events. She’s a very hard worker and as she gains confidence in her training those times are going to keep dropping.
“Abby and Emma Frano are starting to come along. They have some age group experience from the YMCA team and are learning about high school racing and training. If they keep working as they have, I could see them playing a larger role on the team.
“Gabby Horner was another standout for us. She is working on the 500 freestyle, an event not many want to take on. Tonight, she beat her best time from late last season. That is a good sign going into Christmas training.”
As for the Lady Dutch, Gabby Pistner led the way with a pair of victories.
She was part of the Lady Dutch’s meet-opening 200 medley relay squad that won with a time of 2:0694. Other team members were Allison Geci, Sophia Condon and Elena Cerroni.
Pistner also touched the wall first in the 100 breaststroke (1:20.67) and added a runner-up finish in the 200 free. Teammate Sarah Krise won the 100 butterfly (1:08.35) while placing second in the 200 IM.
The Lady Dutch’s fourth win came from Lauren Mosier in the 1-meter diving event. She was the lone girl or boy to compete in the diving event and posted a score of 178.90.
St. Marys also got individual seconds from Tami Geci (50 free, 100 free), Condon (100 butterfly) and Katie Petrosky (500 free), while Allison Geci was third in the 100 backstroke.
Brockway had two girls — freshmen Bailey Franci and Anna Brubaker — compete as independents in the 50 and 100 freestyles in the meet. They raced in a heat together as exhibitions working towards competing at districts and couldn’t score since they weren’t part of a team.
Franci actually posted the fastest time in the 100 free on the night with a 58.60 and had the second-fastest 50 free time (26.57).
Over on the boys’ side, DuBois had a pair of quadruple winners in juniors Jaedon Yarus and Joda Fenstermacher, while senior Mitchell Drahushak collected three wins.
Yarus and Fenstermacher teamed up with Christian Roemer and AC Deemer to open the night with a win in the 200 medley relay (1:56.11).
Yarus added individual wins in the 50 (24.87) and 100 (56.12) freestyles and also was part of the winning 200 free relay squad (1:41.08) along with Fenstermacher, Drahushak and Deemer).
Fenstermacher posted individual firsts in the 200 IM (2:10.05) and 100 butterfly (58.47), while Drahushl touched the wall first in the 200 free (2:11.27) and 100 backstroke (1:08.80). Drahushak edged Roemer by .05 seconds in the 200 free.
Roemer did get a win in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.25), while Connor McAllister added a first in the 500 free (6:48.50) as the lone competitor.
DuBois’ final win came in the meet-ending 400 freestyle relay, where the quartet of Aaron Chewning, Andrew Mottern, Tiago Chichava and Riley Robertson posted a time of 5:09.50 while swimming unopposed.
The Beavers also got a second place from Deemer (100 backstroke) and thirds by Deemer (50 free), Mottern (100 free) and Robertson (100 breaststroke).
“The guys had plenty of good swims as well<” said Gressler. “Christian (Roemer) and Mitch (Drahushak) had a great race in the 200 freestyle and AC (Deemer) swam well in both his 50 free and 100 backstroke. Riley Robertson’s 200 freestyle was a drop from Saturday, and Joda had a solid 100 butterfly.
“Most importantly, I think the guys are starting to come together as a team. The guys were close last season, and the upperclassmen are bringing the new ones along.”
While the Dutchmen had no wins, they did get second places from James Pistner (50 free, 100 breaststroke), Jason McAnany (100 butterfly), Dawson Krug (100 free) and thirds by Krug (200 free) and Patrick Forster (100 backstroke).
DuBois is off until Jan. 7 when they host Clearfield, while St. Marys hosts Warren on Jan. 5.
Girls
DuBOIS 102,
ST. MARYS 72
200 medley relay –1. St. Marys (Allison Geci, Gabby Pistner, Sophia Condon, Elena Cerroni), 2:06; 2. DuBois; 3. St. Marys.
200 freestyle –1. Dru Javens (D), 2:14.86; 2. Pistner (SM); 3. O. Dressler (D).
200 IM –1. Abby Dressler (D), 2;24.75; 2. Krise (SM); 3. E. Frano (D).
50 freestyle –1. Sidney Beers (D), 25.85; 2. T. Geci (SM); 3. A. Frano (D).
1-meter diving –1. Lauren Mosier (SM), 178.90.
100 butterfly –1. Sarah Krise (SM), 1:08.35; 2. Condon (SM); 3. Nissel (D).
100 freestyle –1. Dru Javens (D), 1:01.83; 2. T. Geci (SM); 3. A. Frano (D).
500 freestyle –1. Sidney Beers (D), 5:47.71; 2. Petrosky (SM); 3. Horner (D).
200 freestyle relay –1. DuBois (Abby Dressler, Olivia Dressler, Dru Javens, Sidney Beers), 1:47.41; 2. St. Marys; 3. St. Marys.
100 backstroke –1. Abby Dressler (D), 1:05.39; 2. Lingenfelter (D); 3. A. geci (SM).
100 breaststroke –1. Gabby Pistner (SM), 1:08.80; 2. O. Dressler (D); 3. E. Frano (D).
400 freestyle relay –1. DuBois (Sidney Beers, Dru Javens, Olivia Dressler, Abby Dressler), 3:59.90.
BOYS
DuBOIS 97,
ST. MARYS 37
200 medley relay –1. DuBois (Joda Fenstermacher, Christian Roemer, AC Deemer, Jaedon Yarus), 1:56.11; 2. St. Marys.
200 freestyle –1. Mitchell Drahushak (D), 2:11.27; 2. Roemer (D); 3. Krug (SM).
200 IM –1. Joda Fenstermacher (D), 2;10.05; 2. McAnany (SM).
50 freestyle –1. Jaedon Yarus (D), 24.87; 2. Pistner (SM); 3. Deemer (D).
1-meter diving –1. None.
100 butterfly –1. Joda Fenstermacher (D), 58.47; 2. McAnany (SM).
100 freestyle –1. Jaedon Yarus (D), 56.12; 2. Krug (SM); 3. Mottern (D).
500 freestyle –1. Connor McAllister (D), 6:48.50.
200 freestyle relay –1. DuBois (Joda Fenstermacher, Mitchell Drahushak, AC Deemer, Jaedon Yarus), 1:41.08; 2. St. Marys; 3. DuBois.
100 backstroke –1. Mitchell Drahushak (D), 1:08.80; 2. Deemer (D); 3. Forster (SM).
100 breaststroke –1. Christian Roemer (D), 1:12.25; Pistner (SM); 3. Robertson (SM).
400 freestyle relay –1. DuBois (Aaron Chewning, Andrew Mottern, Tiago Chichava, Riley Robertson), 5:09.50.