DuBOIS — It was the best of both worlds Tuesday at Heindl Field between the Johnsonburg Ramettes and DuBois Lady Beavers softball teams as the first half of the game saw a high-scoring affair while the second half saw a pitcher’s duel. But in the end, the Beavers overcame a 6-0 deficit to win 10-6 for its inaugural win of the season.
“We’ll take it,” DuBois head coach Denny Nosker said. “We dug ourselves a little hole there but came back. I’m pretty confident we’re going to be able to hit the ball really well this year so I really wasn’t worried. I just didn’t want them to get too far ahead.”
“We got a couple innings there where we got four runs and brought (the deficit) within two and then we opened it up and got the 10-6 lead. Then it was kind of just status quo the rest of the game.”
With the Lady Beavers trailing 6-0 in the top of the second inning and one out, Ava Baronick relieved starting pitcher Emma Delp and pitched the remaining 5 and 2/3 innings, allowing no runs and four hits while striking out 13 and not walking a single batter.
“Ava came in and really, really did a great job pitching — 13 strikeouts and no walks,” Nosker said. “We needed that ... I was really happy with Ava tonight.”
The bats also came alive for the Lady Beavers in the bottom of the second as Baronick’s leadoff double got things going as DuBois cut its 6-0 deficit to just two. One inning later, the Lady Beavers took the lead and tacked on six runs in the inning as they led 10-6 after three innings — which would then end up being the final score.
Johnsonburg got to Delp early and often as Maria Casilio led off the game with a triple down the right field line. A Natalie Dunworth single gave the visitors a 1-0 lead just two batters in. Ramette pitcher Julia Jones then helped out her own cause with a two-run homer into the mulch in right/center for a quick 3-0 lead. But after that, Delp was able to strike out three of the next five batters to get out of the jam.
Three more runs gave the Ramettes a 6-0 lead in the top of the second as Marlee Cherry led off with a walk and Dunworth reached on an error with one out. With a wild pitch moving Cherry and Dunworth to third and second, respectively, Jones roped a double that one hopped to the wall at the 218-ft marker in center and brought home the duo for a 5-0 lead. Two consecutive walks by Delp loaded the bases and the third consecutive to Shelby Sorg scored Johnsonburg’s sixth run of the contest as Nosker went to Baronick inside the circle from there.
“We’ve just got to get it figured out,” Nosker said with Delp pitching. “She’s still in the equation here. She’s going to be pitching. We’ve just got to work through it.”
Baronick then struck out Jaylen Gardner and a groundout to Delp, now at first base, got the Lady Beavers out of the jam as the Ramettes stranded the bases loaded.
From there, the light switch flipped and it was all DuBois as they outhit Johnsonburg 8-4 from that point and outscored them 10-0.
Lynx Lander’s RBI single got the initial run on the board. Three batters later, Gabby Gulvas had an RBI single and then Haley Reed scored on a throwing error to cut the original six-run deficit in half. Teegan Runyon, who went 3-for-4 on the evening, then hit an RBI single to right to make it 6-4.
DuBois picked up where they left off in the bottom of the third as they were still trailing by two. Alexas Pfeufer reached on an error and consecutive singles by Lander and Bree Weible loaded the bases. That allowed Reed to hit a two-RBI single to tie things up as Reed then made it to second on a throwing error. One batter later, the Lady Beavers took the lead with a Gulvas RBI single to make it 7-6.
“We’ve been working on two-strike approach when you’re hitting,” Nosker said. “Choke up a little bit, get the bat on the ball and you got to see Bree Weible and a couple of the other girls with two strikes put the ball in play and made something happen. So that’s a positive you can take out of it.”
Runyon hit an infield single near second for another RBI as DuBois went up by two. And with Morgan Pasternak at the plate, a Jones wild pitch scored Gulvas for a 9-6 DuBois lead. Pasternak then hit a sac fly to center to bring home courtesy runner Aaliyah Estrada to give DuBois its 10th and final run of the game.
The Lady Beavers had just two hits in the final three innings as Jones was able to snag some hard-hit comebackers and Dunworth made plays from shortstop.
“I even told the girls (during the game) that a lot of our outs were hard hits — either right at the pitcher or right at the shortstop and they fielded everything,” Nosker said. “Even those were solidly hit so I said, ‘Don’t change a thing. We’re going to hit the ball.’”
Johnsonburg would get two runners on in the top of the fifth with two outs before Baronick struck out Jones to get out of the game and then a two-out Sorg triple in the sixth went for naught with a Gardner groundout to second.
Baronick then struck out the side in the top of the seventh to end the game to give DuBois the 10-6 victory.
DuBois (1-1) is back out on the field next, weather pending, on Saturday against Warren at 11 a.m. at Heindl Field. After that, next week sees the Lady Beavers host Bradford on Wednesday and then travel to St. Marys on Thursday.
“We’ve got some tough games ahead,” Nosker said. “St. Marys is a tough game — Warren’s going to be tough. We’ll just work through it and keep battling.”
Johnsonburg (1-1) hosts DuBois Central Catholic on Thursday.
DuBOIS 10, JOHNSONBURG 6
Score by Innings
J’burg 330 000 0 — 6
DuBois 046 000 x — 10
Johnsonburg—6
Maria Casilio 3b-2b 4210, Natalie Dunworth ss 5221, Julia Jones p 4224, Jenna Kasmierski 1b 2010, Zoey Grunthaner c 3000, Shelby Sorg cf 2011, Jayden Gardner dp 4000, Ruby Miller rf 4000, Marlee Cherry 2b-3b 3010, Callie Shreffler lf (flex) 0000. Totals: 31-6-8-6.
DuBois—10
Gabby Gulvas ss 4221, Teegan Runyon 2b 4132, Morgan Pasternak cf 3011, Audrey Hale c 3000, Aaliyah Estrada cr-ph 1100, Ava Baronick 1b-p 4010, Alexas Pfeufer 3b 4110, Lynx Lander dp 3221, Bree Weible rf 3110, Haley Reed lf 3213, Emma Delp p-1b (flex) 0000. Totals: 32-10-12-7.
Errors: J’burg 4, DuBois 2. LOB: J’burg 11, DuBois 5. 2B: Jones; Baronick. 3B: Casilio, Sorg. HR: Jones. SF: Pasternak. SB: Runyon. HBP: Casilio (by Baronick).
Pitching
Johnsonburg: Julia Jones-6 IP, 12 H, 10 R, 8 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
DuBois: Emma Delp-1 1/3 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 6 BB, 3 SO; Ava Baronick-5 2/3 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 13 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Baronick. Losing pitcher: Jones.