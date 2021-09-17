DuBOIS — The DuBois Lady Beavers volleyball team took down the visiting St. Marys Flying Dutch in straight sets Thursday night, 25-17, 25-19, 25-21.
Each set was close throughout, with the largest lead of the night being an 8-point lead by the Lady Beavers.
“It’s great to get the win,” DuBois coach Jason Gustafson said. “Overall I thought we receive served pretty well. I thought we passed the ball real well and were able to run offenses. The problem is that we just didn’t make really good decisions — swinging at balls that weren’t the best balls to take a swing at. But at times, our offense looked really good.”
DuBois jumped out to a 10-5 lead in the first set before St. Marys cut it back down to 13-12 before the Lady Beavers went on a 6-2 run to stretch out the lead. The Flying Dutch battled back and forth with DuBois but DuBois was able to win the first set 25-17.
It was tied up at 4-4 in the second set thanks to a Holly Anthony block by St. Marys before DuBois went on a 6-0 run with Emma Delp serving. Delp picked up a couple aces in that span before St. Marys was able to get three points in a row to make it 10-7. From there, it was back-and-forth once again as DuBois held a 22-19 lead. But a Delp kill gave DuBois a 23-19 lead and the Lady Beavers picked up a 25-19 win in the second set.
The third set was also knotted up at 4-4 before DuBois got four points in a row, thanks to two Ashlyn West aces and an Emily Snyder kill. DuBois would get the lead out to eight at 22-14. But with their backs against the wall, the Flying Dutch came out swinging — literally — to go on a 7-1 run as DuBois held a 23-21 lead. Anthony picked up a couple kills in the 7-1 run, as Lindsey Reiter also had one.
But with the score 23-21 and DuBois just two points away from ending the contest, Morgan Pasternak got a kill to set up the game point at 24-21. After Abby Geist-Salone served the game point, the volley between both teams ended with St. Marys knocking it into the net, allowing DuBois to pick up the 25-21 win and the sweep over the Flying Dutch.
“I think we played three competitive volleyball games,” St. Marys coach Missy Nicklas said. “I think if we minimized our unforced errors, I think the score would’ve been reversed.”
Gustafson said there were plenty of positives on the night, as he said he rotated approximately 16 players into the contest.
“Emma Delp came in there and had some big swings,” Gustafson said. “Morgan (Pasternak) on the right side had some big swings. Bella (Gregory) and the outside hitters did well. Overall, it was good. I thought Gabby Gulvas played real well at libero that first game and a half she was in. We switched her out with Rachel (Radaker), she was struggling on her first two or three contacts but after that, she settled in and did a good job. I thought those two did a nice job in serve receive specifically. The setters are kind of unsung heroes. Ashtyn West played really well. She does a great job in serve receive — passes well all the time and did a good job at the net tonight. She served pretty well.”
Nicklas said the same about her team, albeit in defeat.
“Holly Anthony did a really nice job at the net tonight,” Nicklas said. “Payton (Bauer) was blocking. Our setters, Rylee Nicklas and Lindsey Reiter, were feeding our hitters. I thought they did an excellent job with assists.”
But even with the win, Gustafson said there are always things to work on for the next contest.
“You don’t want to be overly critical, but we just didn’t play well,” Gustafson said. “We’d work really hard to get the ball back and we’d have a missed serve ... We’d have a rally and have unforced errors. I wasn’t really happy with our defense tonight. I thought we were a little flat-footed. Their offense was more off-speed than anything. So we just weren’t ready for it. Offensively I was fairly pleased. We took some really good swings. We just have got to focus and work on our defense against that off-speed. We can stand in there and dig a ball — a hard-driven ball — but you’re not seeing that all day and you’ve got to be ready to go.”
With the win, DuBois goes to 5-0 on the season and takes part in the Clarion Tournament on Saturday.
“At the end of the day, it’s great to get out of here with a win,” Gustafson said. “Our offense gets incrementally better each game. It looks better and we’re getting a lot cleaner swings at the ball. But then we have to get locked right back into defense and that’s where there’s a little bit of disconnect. But I think we have a tournament coming up this weekend — some really good competition — I think that’s going to force their hand (defensively) to get in the right frame of mind to be a better team. But at the end of the day, you can’t complain about a win, that’s for sure.”
St. Marys will look to get back on track Monday as they host Ridgway.
“I think DuBois by far is one of the best teams that we’ve faced,” Nicklas said. “Next week, we’ll come back. We’ll fix our miscues tonight and we’ll be back strong Monday. We’ll just continue to be aggressive and minimize our unforced errors.”